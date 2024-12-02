First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Houston Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Carver Mathis - ONE MAN SHOW - Moore Vision Entertainment 27%

Lindsey Steel - HOLIDAY ON THE WESTERN FRONT - Points North Theatre 17%

Samantha Walker - HOLIDAY ON THE WESTERN FRONT - Points North Theatre 17%

Paul Hope - PAUL HOPE CABARETS - Ovations 17%

Amira Judeh - HOLIDAY ON THE WESTERN FRONT - Points North Theatre 15%

John Patterson - HOLIDAY ON THE WESTERN FRONT - Points North Theatre 8%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lauren Burke - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 9%

Abigail Collier - GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 7%

Aisha Ussery - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 6%

Austin Colburn - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cash Carpenters Production/ Lone Star College 5%

MONROE MOORE - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 5%

Jessica Thatcher - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Stage Door Inc. 4%

Chase Brock - ESTHER - A.D. Players 4%

Heidi Kloes - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Classact Productions 4%

Amy Keels - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 4%

Mieka Phillips - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Players Theatre Company 4%

Keith Herrmann - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

William Carlos Angulo - NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars 3%

Courtney Jones - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 3%

Ellie Williams - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Stage Right 3%

Travis Prokop - URINETOWN - University of Houston 3%

Monroe Moore - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Eric Dano - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre 2%

Kahlil Cabble - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 2%

Fayla Curry - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Classact Productions 2%

Julia Khron - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 2%

Aisha Ussery - BEATBOX: A RAPARETTA - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Eboni Bell - THUNDER KNOCKING ON THE DOOR - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Julia Khron-Mechling - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 2%

Stephanie Hendrickson - OKLAHOMA! - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Aisha Ussery - PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kim Lee - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 7%

Kathyrn Moore - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 6%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 5%

Teacake Ferguson - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 4%

Valerie Hill - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Stage Right 4%

Eric Franzen - ESTHER - A.D. Players 4%

Andrew Steward - LEGALLY BLONDE - ImagineNation Theatre 4%

Ruth Allyn Eckenfels - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

Andre Harrington - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

Colleen Grady - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars 4%

Stephanie Ezell - STAR WARS: AND 5, SITH, 7, 8 - The Jet-Pac 3%

Dru Bowman - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 3%

Leah Smith - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 3%

Meagan Allen - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 3%

Marco Camacho - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre 2%

Leah Smith - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 2%

Kat Jedlicka - RUDDIGORE - Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 2%

Krystal Uchem - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Leigh Anne Spell - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Door Inc. 2%

Leigh Anne Spell - CRISTMAS CAROL - Stage Door Inc. 2%

MONROE MOORE - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Brenda Abbandandolo - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 2%

Jessica Pabst - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 2%

Jodie Daniels - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Houston Shakespeare Festival 2%

Valérie Thérèse Bart - JANE EYRE - The Alley Theatre 2%



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars 20%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 20%

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 20%

ESTHER - AD Players 11%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 9%

GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 7%

EIGHT NOTES TO HEAVEN - Vincent Victoria Presents 7%

LIGHTNING ROUND BY DWIGHT RHODEN - Houston Ballet 5%

ELAPSE BY DIZHA ZHANG - Houston Ballet 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alric Davis - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 9%

Heidi Kloes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 7%

Aaron Brown - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - AD Players 7%

Alric Davis - COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 6%

MONROE MOORE - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 5%

Matt Hune - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 5%

Aisha Ussery - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 5%

Carla Prescott - GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 4%

Kathleen Richardson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Travis Coombs - STAR WARS: AND 5, SITH, 7, 8 - The Jet-Pac 3%

Ashlie Driver - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - the Players Theatre Company 3%

Jim Wadzinski - THE MUSIC MAN - Baytown Little Theater 3%

Michael Montgomery - GYPSY - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Alec Wimmer - FLY BY NIGHT - Purple Box Theater 2%

Alyssa Peyton - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The JETPAC 2%

Alric Davis - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 2%

Chris Patton - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 2%

Cricket Pepper - ROCK OF AGES - Owen Theater 2%

Brian Chambers - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Inspiration Stage 2%

Rachel Klein - ESTHER - AD Players 2%

Keith Brumfield - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Classact Productions 2%

Vincent Victoria - EIGHT NOTES TO HEAVEN - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Ryan Scarlata - NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

Cathy Holbrook - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 2%

Monroe Moore - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Harold JAY Trotter - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 10%

Sean K. Thompson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 6%

Alec Wimmer - FOUR OLD BROADS - Purple Box Theater 5%

Brandon Weinbrenner - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 4%

Aprille Meek - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

Brionna Rivers - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

Alice M. Gatling - DRIVING MISS DAISY - A.D. Players 4%

Andrew Ruthven - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 4%

Eileen J. Morris - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Cesar Jaquez - THE HISPANIC LATINO LATINA LATINX LATINE PLAY - Stages Repertory Theatre 3%

Vincent Victoria/Taylor Gatwood - DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Chris Tennison - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Alvin Community College Theatre 3%

Cameron Dunbar - THE ODD COUPLE - Island ETC 3%

Stefan Espinosa - URINETOWN - University of Houston 2%

Melanie Coleman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Tatiana Pandiani - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

Rhett Martinez - CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater 2%

Cash Carpenter - HAMLET - Cash Carpenters Production/ Lone Star College 2%

Elizabeth Williamson - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 2%

Rebecca Bernstein - DRACULA - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 2%

Andrew Ruthven - TAKING STEPS - Main Street Theater 2%

Carrie McRae - THE GUYS - Baytown Little Theater 2%

Leslie Swackhamer - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - A.D. Players 2%

Kevin Dean - A TEXAS CAROL - A.D. Players 2%

Debra Schultz - ANN - The Garden Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 6%

BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 5%

SWEENEY TODD - TUTS 4%

SISTER ACT - Tapestry Players 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 4%

MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Owen Theater 3%

THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 3%

ESTHER - A.D. Players 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

URINETOWN - Black Cat Theater 2%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Crighton Theater 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Door Inc. 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - AD Players 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The JETPAC 2%

FLY BY NIGHT - Purple Box Theater 2%

SUPSUPER FREAK RICK JAMES STORY - Je’Caryous entertainment 2%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cash Carpenters Production/ Lone Star College 2%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Island ETC 2%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Stage Door Inc. 2%

GYPSY - Stageworks Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

BLAKE MINOR - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 17%

Brandon Christian - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The players theatre company 6%

Alan C Edwards - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 5%

Nicholas White - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 5%

Ty Frazier - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 4%

David Palmer - ESTHER - A.D. Players 4%

Bryan Ealey - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

Cathy Holbrook - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 4%

John Meek - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

Logan Ezell - FOOTLOOSE - The Jet-Pac 4%

Sean K. Thompson - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Stage Right of texas 3%

Jonathan Spencer - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre Under the Stars 3%

Yuki Nakase Link - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 3%

David Gipson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 3%

Sean K. Thompson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right of texas 2%

Chris Tennison - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Alvin Community College Theatre 2%

Coda Pariselli - KING JAMES - Rec Room Arts 2%

Clint Allen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Houston Shakespeare Festival 2%

Edgar Guajardo - CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co 2%

Jim Elliott - BEATBOX: A RAPARETTA - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Johnathon Spencer - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

Kris Phelps - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 1%

Isabella Byrd - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 1%

Nicholas White - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre 1%

Jennifer Fok - THE WORLD IS NOT SILENT - The Alley Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alyssa Porter - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 11%

John Alan Gourdine - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 8%

Carver Mathis - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 7%

Alec Wimmer - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 7%

Patricia Wiley - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 6%

Stephen W. Jones - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars 6%

Jason Hart - ESTHER - A.D. Players 5%

Cindy Perkins - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

Ryan Dineen - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Stage Right 4%

Brandon Tanner - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre 4%

Christi clayton - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Stage Door Inc. 4%

Chika Kaba Ma'atunde - PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

Stephen W. Jones - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre 4%

John Amar - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 4%

Jonathan Craft - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - AD Players 4%

Alec Wimmer - FLY BY NIGHT - Purple Box Theater 3%

Kameryn Zetterstrom - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Classact Productions 3%

Horace A. Young - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Robert Lewis - HEAD OVER HEELS - Island ETC 2%

Dame Jane Glover - DON GIOVANNI - Houston Grand Opera 2%

Tikisha Santiago - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

John Amar - SPRING AWAKENING - The Rec Room 1%

Eiki Isomura - RUDDIGORE - Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 1%

Patti Rabaza - THE GATOR CONSPIRACY - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston 1%



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 8%

THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 7%

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Sankofa Collective 6%

MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 5%

SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Cash Carpenters Production/ Lone Star College 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 3%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Houston Grand Opera 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - AD Players 3%

URINETOWN - Black Cat Theater 3%

ESTHER - A.D. Players 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Alvin Community College Theatre 2%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Stage Door Inc. 2%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Purple Box Theater 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Owen Theater 2%

DAMN YANKEES - Island ETC 2%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Crighton Theater 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Players Theatre Company 2%

GYPSY - Stageworks Theatre 2%

OTHELLO THE REMIX - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

SLOANE SULLIVAN - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 5%

April Wheat - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 4%

Bridgjette Taylor Jackson - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 4%

Brandon Brumfield - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 4%

Sofia Faus - DAMN YANKEES - Island ETC 3%

Casey Thibodeaux - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Zoe Parkinson - GYPSY - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Bridjette Taylor Jackson - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 3%

Cameron O'Neil - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 2%

Bryce Ivan - EIGHT NOTES TO HEAVEN - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Aaron Cedric - PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Travis Combs - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Jet pac 2%

Adam Shapiro - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 2%

Labraska Washington - ESTHER - A.D. Players 2%

Ian Montez - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Crighton Theater 2%

Alexis Tonkin - GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 2%

Colton Land - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The players theatre company 2%

OLIVIA MACGREGOR - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Tabitha Simper - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 2%

Wiley Sadlier - URINETOWN - Black Cat Theater 1%

Lyle Tate - THE MUSIC MAN - Baytown Little Theater 1%

Piper Jones - URINETOWN - Black Cat Theater 1%

Brad Goertz - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre 1%

Annalis Mays - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Adam Kral - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Robert Richard - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 11%

Ara Hollyday - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right of texas 5%

Aili Maeve - LIFE ON MY KNEES - Island ETC 4%

Todd Waite - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 3%

Lauren Mulacek - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 3%

Ian James - SWITZERLAND - Stages 3%

Amy Morneau - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Julian Austin - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Adam Gibbs - A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Bunch - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 2%

Brock Hatton - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 2%

Lakeisha Rochelle - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Vanessa pearson - MISERY - Pasadena little theatre 2%

Camden Loyless - SWITZERLAND - Purple Box Theater 2%

Annalee Jeffries - TEA AT FIVE - On the Verge Productions 2%

Leighanne Spell - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Door Inc. 2%

Whitney Zangarine - CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater 2%

Kristin E. Ellis - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - A.D. Players 2%

Keiko Sonoda - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Tyler Galindo - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 2%

Jonathan Rozas - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right of texas 2%

Demetrus Singleton - 8 NOTES TO HEAVEN - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

David Rainey - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Alley Theatre 2%

Grace Ojionuka - MACBETH - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 1%

Kyle Clark - ROMEO & JULIET - Houston Shakespeare Festival 1%



Best Play

BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 10%

NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 7%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Crighton Theater 7%

SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 6%

MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 4%

TEA AT FIVE - On the Verge Theatre 4%

THE GUYS - Baytown Little Theater 3%

ROMEO & JULIET - Houston Shakespeare Festival 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Alvin Community College Theatre 3%

MACBETH - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 3%

SWITZERLAND - Purple Box Theater 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Houston Shakespeare Festival 3%

LIFE ON MY KNEES - Island ETC 2%

FOUR OLD BROADS - Purple Box Theater 2%

THE PIANO LESSON - Ensemble theatre 2%

CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater 2%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 2%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - A.D. Players 2%

A TEXAS CAROL - A.D. Players 2%

MEDEA - Classical Theatre Company 2%

THE HISPANIC LATINO LATINA LATINX LATINE VOTE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

MELVILLE AND HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 2%

HAMLET - Cash Carpenters Production/ Lone Star College 2%

DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%



Best Production of an Opera

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Houston Grand Opera 44%

MADAME BUTTERFLY - Houston Grand Opera 21%

DON GIOVANNI - Houston Grand Opera 18%

TOSCA - Houston Grand Opera 9%

RUDDIGORE - Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Afsaneh Aayani - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre 8%

CLIFTON MOORE - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 8%

Kevin Colburn - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 6%

Nicholas White - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 5%

Andrew Roblyer - DRACULA - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 4%

DERRICK GIBBS - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

Thomas Meek - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

DC Stell - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Alvin Community College Theatre 4%

John Barton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 4%

Stefan Azizi - SPRING AWAKENING - The Rec Room 4%

Winifred Sowell - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

John Barton - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Crighton Theater 3%

FRED MULACEK - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

Tim Mackabee - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 3%

Keith Herrmann - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Kirk A. Domer - ESTHER - AD Players 3%

Torsten Louis - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 3%

Jacob C. Sanchez - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 2%

Liz freese - THE HISPANIC LATINO LATINA LATINX LATINE VOTE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Marcelo Martínez García - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

Edgar Guajardo - CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co 2%

Joyce Milford - BEATBOX: A RAPARETTA - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Kirk A. Domer - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - A.D. Players 2%

Nick Vaughan - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 1%

James V. Thomas - ON MIDNIGHT, FRIDAY THE THIRTEENTH - The Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steven Sarp - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 8%

Adrian Washington - BEATBOX: A RAPARETTA - The Ensemble Theatre 7%

Meredith Alexander - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Classact Productions 6%

Andrew Harper - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars 6%

Alauna Rubin - ESTHER - A.D. Players 6%

Maggie Jordan - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 5%

Philip Harris - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The players theatre company 5%

Bridgjette Taylor Jackson - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 5%

Sean K. Thompson - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Stage Right 4%

Alauna Rubin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 4%

Adrian Washington - ON MIDNIGHT, FRIDAY THE THIRTEENTH - The Ensemble Theatre 4%

Andre Pleuss - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 3%

Yezminne Zepeda - SWING STATE - Fourth Wall Theatre 2%

Edgar Guajardo - CRY IT OUT - Mildred's Umbrella Theater co 2%

Robert Leslie Meek - KING JAMES - Rec Room Arts 2%

Mikaal Sulaiman - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

Melanie Chen Cole - NOISES OFF - The Alley Theatre 2%

Taylor Getwood - THE DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Adrian Washington - PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Adrian Washington - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Robert Leslie Meek - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Rec Room Arts 2%

Andrew Lynch - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Houston Shakespeare Festival 2%

Jack Wagner - THE GATOR CONSPIRACY - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston 2%

Andrew Roblyer - DRACULA - 2024 2%

Robert Leslie Meek - A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD - Stages Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kylee Haueter - LEGALLY BLONDE - Classact Productions 8%

Alessandro Baldan - THE BODYGUARD - The Sankofa Collective 6%

ANNALIS MAYS - MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 4%

Joshua Figueroa - THE MUSIC MAN - Baytown Little Theater 3%

Aisha Shields - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Bryce Ivan - THE DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

David Horn - GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 2%

Beau Snortland - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Classact Productions 2%

Aria Hope - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 2%

Arron Phillips - PULLMAN PORTER BLUES - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Cameron Dunbar - DAMN YANKEES - Island ETC 2%

Avery Hoskins - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Stage Door Inc 2%

Elia Adams - BEATBOX: A RAPARETTA - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Nicole Gee - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Garden Theatre & The Sankofa Collective 2%

Angela Pinina - REEFER MADNESS - The Garden Theatre 2%

Kyle Hamsher - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The players theatre company 2%

Bridgjette Taylor Jackson - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Jack Wheeler - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Classact Productions 2%

Austin Krueger - MATILDA - Classact Productions 2%

Peyton Jones - URINETOWN - Black Cat Theater 1%

Austin Tolles - LEGALLY BLONDE - ImagineNation Theatre 1%

Ambi Anuh-Ndumu - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Megan Mottu - SPRING AWAKENING - Rec Room Arts 1%

Colin Glowacki - URINETOWN - Black Cat Theater 1%

Aviva Pressman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - A.D. Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Christopher Salazar - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Alley Theatre 5%

Alex Morris - DRIVING MISS DAISY - A.D. Players 5%

Aaron Alford - TAKING STEPS - Main Street Theater 4%

Wykesha King - DIVAS BALL - Vincent Victoria Presents 4%

Bain Beeson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 4%

Carlos Soto - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 3%

Alex Morris - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

Elia Adams - 8 NOTES TO HEAVEN - Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Cortney Hafner - MELVILLE & HAWTHORNE - Thunderclap Productions 3%

Barbara Winburn - FOUR OLD BROADS - Purple Box Theater 3%

Andy Miller - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Stage Door Inc. 2%

Stephen Sampson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 2%

Wesley Whitson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Houston Shakespeare Festival 2%

Brandon Morgan - ON MIDNIGHT, FRIDAY THE THIRTEENTH - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Moxy Fisher - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Door Inc. 2%

Veer Chulki - LEGALLY BLONDE - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

Todd Waite - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

Timothy Eric - THE PIANO LESSON - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

Victoria Villarreal - THE HISPANIC LATINO LATINA LATINX LATINE VOTE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Samantha Walker - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 2%

Dylan Godwin - DIAL M FOR MURDER - The Alley Theatre 2%

Deborah Hope - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - A.D. Players 2%

Trinity Dunn - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Stage Right 2%

Jose Eduardo Moreno - THE HISPANIC LATINO LATINA LATINX LATINE VOTE - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Curtis Barber - THE PILLOWMAN - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Moore Vision Entertainment 19%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Queensbury Theatre 9%

INTO THE WOODS - Owen Theater 6%

SEUSSICAL KIDS - Purple Box Theater 6%

THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA: THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Main Street Theater 6%

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Crighton Theater 5%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Stage Door Inc. 5%

PERCY JACKSON AND THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Main Street Theater 5%

WE'VE GOT TO KEEP MOVING - The Ensemble Theatre 5%

PANTO ALICIA IN WONDERLAND - Stages Repertory Theatre 5%

GUYS AND DOLLS - National Youth Theater 4%

CAT IN THE HAT - lonestar north harris 3%

THE THREE PIGS REMIX - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK HIP-HOP - The Ensemble Theatre 3%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Queensbury Theatre 2%

JUNIE B. JONES - Main Street Theater 2%

PICK ME LAST - The Ensemble Theatre 2%

SPR - Rec Room Arts 2%

SHERLOCK HOLMES - Main Street Theater 2%

BIG BAD MUSICAL - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

A FAIRY TAKE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Points North Theatre 1%

FANCY NANCY - Main Street Theater 1%

MISS NELSON IS MISSING - Main Street Theater 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Classact Productions 10%

Moore Vision Entertainment 7%

The Sankofa Collective 5%

1989 Dreams Productions 5%

Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

The Ensemble Theatre 4%

Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston 4%

Baytown Little Theater 4%

Stage Door Inc. 3%

Theatre Under the Stars 3%

Rec Room Arts 3%

Black Cat Theater 3%

Purple Box Theater 3%

A.D. Players 3%

National Youth Theater 3%

Island ETC 3%

Main Street Theatre 3%

The Alley Theatre 3%

The Owen theatre 2%

The Crighton theatre 2%

Houston Grand Opera 2%

Stageworks Theatre 2%

Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Alvin Community College Theatre 1%

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co 1%



