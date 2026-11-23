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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

caidyn Jones and Jacob Wauters - PURPLE BOX THEATRE CABARET - Purple Box Theater 21%

Tamara Siler - SINNERS & SAINTS: SONGS FROM A LIFE UPON THE WICKED STAGE AND OTHER DIVINE INSPIRATIONS! - Main Street Theatre 21%

Chaney Moore - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Garden Theatre 19%

Elysa Aguilar - VIVA SELENA! - The Sankofa Collective 15%

Carver Mathis - THE TIMES THEY ARE A-CHANGIN' - The Center for Artistic Voice and Wellness 13%

Wendy Taylor - NOT YOUR INGENUE - The Garden Theatre 12%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Angel Browne - CLEOPATRA - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 23%

Hannah Mettler - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 14%

Kaitlyn Jackson - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Inspiration Stage 10%

TABITHA SIMPER - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Stage Right 5%

Courtney Chilton - XANADU - The Garden Theatre 5%

Keandrea Travis - RENT - Playhouse 1960 5%

Sarah Sneesby - THORNFIELD: A STORY OF JANE EYRE - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 4%

Michael Jablonski - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - AD Players 4%

becca gard - SEUSSICAL - Purple Box Theater 4%

Amy Keels - CURTAINS - Purple Box Theater 3%

Whitney Zangarine & Kelvin Hamilton - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Sankofa Collective 3%

Ryan Baker & Jasmine Chrystine - HAIRSPRAY - Art Park Players Theatre 3%

Fayla Curry - FINDING NEVERLAND - Class Act Productions 3%

Kyle Craig Bogard - BROTHER ANDREW - AD Players 2%

Angela Pajestka - CINDERELLA - Class Act Productions 2%

Monica Josette - 21 CHUMP STREET - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

Patdro Harris - GET READY - Ensemble Theatre 2%

Dwayne Cook & Lakesha Sowell - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Sankofa Collective 2%

Anita Goshchin - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Points North Theatre 1%

Ann Candler - THE STABLE GENIUS - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 1%

Cherita Judson - THE 1968 CHERRY COLA PITTS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rachel Nathan - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 13%

Adriana Lambarri - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - AD Players 9%

Christina Wells - HAIRSPRAY - Art Park Players Theatre 9%

Mandy Seymour Sensat - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Inspiration Stage 8%

SHAUN HEATH, MARY WEBBER, KAREN CHRISTENSEN - THE GONDOLIERS - Gilbert & Sullivan Society Houston 5%

Karis Klammer - EURYDICE - From The Ashes Theatre Company 5%

Caidyn Jones - SEUSSICAL - Purple Box Theater 4%

Cortney Murray - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cone Man Running Productions 4%

Colleen Grady - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre Under The Stars 4%

Amy Bogan - GLORIA: A LIFE - Cypress Stage 4%

Mandy Mershon - MIDNIGHT HIGH - The Octarine Accord 4%

stephanie ezell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Jet-Pac 4%

Krystal Uchem - COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES - Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co 3%

Sami Denton - ROMEO AND JULIET - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 3%

Logan Keslar - MEAN GIRLS - Queensbury Theatre 3%

Sami Denton - XANADU - The Garden Theatre 3%

Cathy Holbrook - HARVEY - Purple Box Theater 2%

Katherine Rinaldi - AN IDEAL MAN (A WORLD PREMIERE ADAPTATION OF OSCAR WILDE’S AN IDEAL HUSBAND) - Cone Man Running Productions & Boiling Point Players 2%

John Santillan - BROTHER ANDREW - AD Players 2%

Mariah Harmony - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Sankofa Collective 2%

Kim Lee - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Sankofa Collective 2%

stephanie ezell - ALICE BY HEART - The Jet-Pac 2%

Leah Smith - ELECTRA - Classical Theatre Company 1%

Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 41%

RENT - Playhouse 1960 17%

A CHORUS LINE 15%

CURTAINS - Purple Box Theater 13%

FINDING NEVERLAND - Class Act Productions 13%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Matthew C Logan - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 13%

Cassandra Zepeda - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stageworks Theatre 12%

Jeff Sensat - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Inspiration Stage 12%

Alric Davis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Sankofa Collective 7%

Alyssa Weathersby - THE GONDOLIERS - Gilbert & Sullivan Society Houston 6%

Andi Kirkland - RENT - Playhouse 1960 5%

CRICKET PEPPER - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Stage Right 4%

Emilio Cevallos & Stephanie Patrisso - COMPANY - Pasadena Little Theatre 4%

Alec Wimmer - CURTAINS - Purple Box Theater 4%

CASEY BURDEN - 1776 - The Players Theatre Company 4%

Logan Vaden - XANADU - The Garden Theatre 3%

Vincent Victoria - THE 1968 CHERRY COLA PITTS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Ryan Baker - HAIRSPRAY - Art Park Players Theatre 3%

Tamarie Cooper - TAMARIE'S GREATEST HITS, VOLUME 3 - The Catastrophic Theatre 3%

Jayme McGhan - BROTHER ANDREW - AD Players 2%

Heidi Kloes - INTO THE WOODS - Class Act Productions 2%

Valerie Rachelle - SPAMILTON - Stages Repertory Theatre 2%

John Jack Wagner - THE STABLE GENIUS - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 2%

Keith Brumfield - FINDING NEVERLAND - Class Act Productions 2%

Michael Jablonski - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - AD Players 2%

Keith Herrmann - DISASTER! - Art Park Players Theatre 1%

Patdro Harris - GET READY - Ensemble Theatre 1%

tarry jones - ALICE BY HEART - The Jet-Pac 1%

Monica Josette - 21 CHUMP STREET - Stages Repertory Theatre 1%

jullian lammey - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Jet-Pac 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Kevo - CLEOPATRA - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 24%

Matthew C Logan - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Stageworks Theatre 9%

CAMERON COLLIER - RUMORS - The Players Theatre Company 5%

Andrew Roblyer - THORNFIELD: A STORY OF JANE EYRE - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 4%

Alec Wimmer - FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS - Purple Box Theater 4%

Alric Davis - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Sankofa Collective 3%

Andrew Roblyer - MIDNIGHT HIGH - The Octarine Accord 3%

Dylan Burke - EURYDICE - From The Ashes Theatre Company 3%

Jeff Merriman - HOLMES AND WATSON - Standing Ovation Theatre 3%

Tom George - HARVEY - Standing Ovation Theatre 3%

Alric Davis - CHALLENGING BROWN - Shabach Enterprise/Fade to Black 3%

MELODY MONTEZ - OF MICE AND MEN - Stage Right 3%

Sam Martinez - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Company OnStage 3%

Suzanne King - THE ROOMMATE - Theatre Suburbia 3%

Nikki Luellen - SERIAL KILLERS: THE CRUCIFIXION OF THE BLACK MAN IN AMERICA - Nikki El Films & Theatre 2%

Charlotte YerpeStock - SILENT SKY - Company OnStage 2%

Christine Weems - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

Randall Packer - DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - Company OnStage 2%

Sean K Thompson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Points North Theatre 2%

Stephanie Patrisso - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Standing Ovation Theatre 1%

Deborah Hope - GLORIA: A LIFE - Cypress Stage 1%

Sloane Teagle - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Garden Theatre 1%

Stephanie Patrisso - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Pasadena Little Theatre 1%

Eileen Morris - THE BLUEST EYE - Ensemble Theatre 1%

Jeff Merriman - KEN LUDWIG'S THE GAME'S AFOOT - Pasadena Little Theatre 1%

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 11%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Inspiration Stage 9%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Stageworks Theatre 9%

RENT - Playhouse 1960 4%

BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre Under The Stars 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - AD Players 3%

CURTAINS - Purple Box Theater 3%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Players Theatre Company 3%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Sankofa Collective 3%

HARVEY - Standing Ovation Theatre 3%

MIDNIGHT HIGH - The Octarine Accord 3%

DISASTER! - Art Park Players Theatre 3%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

THE GONDOLIERS - Gilbert & Sullivan Society Houston 2%

RUMORS - The Players Theatre Company 2%

THORNFIELD: A STORY OF JANE EYRE - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 2%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Stage Right 2%

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - Company OnStage 2%

BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

BROTHER ANDREW - AD Players 2%

THE MIRACLE WORKER - Stageworks Theatre 2%

COMPANY - The Garden Theatre 2%

DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Pasadena Little Theatre 2%

AN OLD-FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER - Theatre Southwest 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Jet-Pac 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Josh Harbour - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stageworks Theatre 13%

Kaira Jackson - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 6%

Charlotte YerpeStock and Andrew Trott - SILENT SKY - Company OnStage 6%

Cathy Holbrook - CURTAINS - Purple Box Theater 6%

ADAM ISBELL - FOOTLOOSE - Stage Right 5%

Jade Chang - THORNFIELD: A STORY OF JANE EYRE - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 5%

Jacob Zamarripa - MEAN GIRLS - Queensbury Theatre 5%

Kaira Jackson and Vanessa Pearson - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 5%

KERRY GOFF - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Players Theatre Company 4%

Joe Piper - HAIRSPRAY - Art Park Players Theatre 4%

Erika Ubias - MIDNIGHT HIGH - The Octarine Accord 4%

Jacob Zamarripa - XANADU - The Garden Theatre 3%

Isa Lozano - ROMEO AND JULIET - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 3%

David Palmer - BROTHER ANDREW - AD Players 3%

Kaira Jackson - HOLMES AND WATSON - Standing Ovation Theatre 3%

ROBBEN MONTEZ - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Stage Right 3%

Elizabeth harper - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - Alley Theatre 2%

Pedro Balcazar - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

KERRY GOFF - RUMORS - The Players Theatre Company 2%

Vanessa Pearson - COMPANY 2%

Matthew C Logan - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 2%

Cathy Holbrook - HARVEY - Purple Box Theater 2%

Nelandon Gregory - CHALLENGING BROWN - Shabach Enterprise/Fade to Black 2%

STEPHEN DRIVER - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Players Theatre Company 2%

Mireya Rodriguez - HARVEY - Standing Ovation Theatre 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Danielle Webster - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 10%

CASEY BURDEN & TAILOR MAIDE - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Players Theatre Company 10%

Max Ramirez - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 9%

Alec Wimmer - CURTAINS - Purple Box Theater 7%

Alyssa Porter - PRINCE OF EGYPT THE MUSICAL - Class Act Productions 7%

Jonathan Craft - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - AD Players 7%

Stephen W Jones - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre Under The Stars 6%

Debra Moses - FINDING NEVERLAND - Class Act Productions 5%

DR CLIFTON EVANS - THE GONDOLIERS - Gilbert & Sullivan Society Houston 5%

Dr. John Cornelius - SPAMILTON - Stages Repertory Theatre 4%

Zachary Sharp - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Jet-Pac 4%

Jonathan Craft - NARNIA - AD Players 3%

Jason Hart - BROTHER ANDREW - AD Players 3%

Crystal Elise Mata - VIVA SELENA! - The Sankofa Collective 3%

Phillip Hall - GET READY - Ensemble Theatre 3%

John-Alan Gourdine - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Sankofa Collective 3%

Billy Noble - THE STABLE GENIUS - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 2%

Eli Beaird - THE STABLE GENIUS - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 1%

Julia Kay - THE STABLE GENIUS - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 1%

tmar bunch - SEUSSICAL - Purple Box Theater 1%

Wanda Vick - THE STABLE GENIUS - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 1%

Hannah vedder - CURTAINS - Purple Box Theater 1%

Wes Little - THE STABLE GENIUS - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 1%

Troy Lancaster - THE STABLE GENIUS - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 1%

Pat McGarth - THE STABLE GENIUS - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 1%

Best Musical

NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 14%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Stageworks Theatre 11%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Inspiration Stage 9%

BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre Under The Stars 5%

RENT - Playhouse 1960 4%

XANADU - The Garden Theatre 4%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Players Theatre Company 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - AD Players 3%

HAIRSPRAY - Art Park Players Theatre 3%

COMPANY - Pasadena Little Theatre 3%

CURTAINS - Purple Box Theater 3%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Stage Right 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Art Factory 3%

COMPANY - The Garden Theatre 2%

TWISTED - From the Ashes Theatre Company 2%

1776 - The Players Theatre Company 2%

BROTHER ANDREW - AD Players 2%

COME FROM AWAY - Island ETC (East-End Theatre Company 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Sankofa Collective 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Brown Theater, Wortham Center 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Jet-Pac 2%

ALICE BY HEART - The Jet-Pac 2%

FINDING NEVERLAND - Class Act Productions 1%

SPAMILTON - Stages Repertory Theatre 1%

GET READY - Ensemble Theatre 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

CLEOPATRA - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 27%

A LITTLE OUNCE OF NONSENSE - Standing Ovation Theatre 10%

BROTHER ANDREW - AD Players 7%

AI LOVE YOU - From The Ashes Theatre Company 6%

THORNFIELD: A STORY OF JANE EYRE - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 6%

VIVA SELENA! - The Sankofa Collective 5%

FRANKENSTEIN - Art Factory 5%

SHORT ATTENTION SPAN SERIES, VOL. 1 - Pasadena Little Theatre 4%

THE STABLE GENIUS - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 4%

CHALLENGING BROWN - Shabach Enterprise/Fade to Black 4%

THE WORLD PREMIERE OF A LONG NIGHT BY MATT ELLIOTT & DEBRA SCHULTZ - Cone Man Running Productions 3%

MIDNIGHT HIGH - The Octarine Accord 3%

AN IDEAL MAN (A WORLD PREMIERE ADAPTATION OF OSCAR WILDE’S AN IDEAL HUSBAND) - Cone Man Running Productions & Boiling Point Players 3%

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT: 2026 - AD Players 3%

ATHLETES: A CELEBRATION OF FORGOTTEN BLACK ATHLETES - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

KATY PERRY CANDY DARLING MARY MAGDALENE - The Catastrophic Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS DISORDER - The Catastrophic Theatre 2%

MYSTIC FAMILIAR - The Phoenix Group 2%

THE 1968 CHERRY COLA PITTS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

HOLY ORDINARY - The Sankofa Collective 1%

Best Performer In A Musical

Jonathan Edwards - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Inspiration Stage 7%

Wyatt Bernard - RENT - Playhouse 1960 6%

Katie Chaisson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stageworks Theatre 6%

Byron Franco - THE STABLE GENIUS - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 4%

Moises Zuniga - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 4%

Anthony Dunne - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 4%

Camden A. Loyless - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 4%

JADE KELLY - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Players Theatre Company 3%

Nicole Maridan - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Kristen Herink - XANADU - The Garden Theatre 3%

Rachel Nathan - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 3%

Chloe Robles - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 3%

Larry Luck - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Daniel Z Miller - BROTHER ANDREW - AD Players 3%

Nelson Perez - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Inspiration Stage 3%

Sydney Snell - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Inspiration Stage 2%

Aaron Gonzalez - DISASTER! - Art Park Players Theatre 2%

Bryce Ivan - THE 1968 CHERRY COLA PITTS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Alec Wimmer - CURTAINS - Purple Box Theater 2%

Danny Seibert - HAIRSPRAY - Art Park Players Theatre 2%

Mark Ivy - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Under The Stars 2%

CAMERON COLLIER - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Stage Right 2%

Emilio Cevallos - COMPANY - Pasadena Little Theatre 2%

Alan Boudreaux - FINDING NEVERLAND - Class Act Productions 2%

SEAN HOLSHOUSER - THE GONDOLIERS - Gilbert & Sullivan Society Houston 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Abby Mason - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Stageworks Theatre 10%

Lindsey Steel - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Stageworks Theatre 4%

Zachary Benz - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Standing Ovation Theatre 4%

AMY JACKSON - PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC & MAGIC - Stage Right 3%

Bonnie Atkinson - RUMORS - The Players Theatre Company 3%

Haylee Feng - SILENT SKY - Company OnStage 3%

Barbara Winburn - HARVEY - Standing Ovation Theatre 3%

Caroline Worchesik - EURYDICE - From The Ashes Theatre Company 3%

Brenda Palestina - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - Alley Theatre 3%

Rebecca Bernstein - THORNFIELD: A STORY OF JANE EYRE - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 2%

Ansonia Jones - MIDNIGHT HIGH - The Octarine Accord 2%

Bonnie Reichel - A LITTLE OUNCE OF NONSENSE - Standing Ovation Theatre 2%

Emilio Cevallos - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Pasadena Little Theatre 2%

Wesley Whitson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Rec Room Arts 2%

Byron Franco - LONE STAR SPIRITS - Theatre Southwest 2%

David Schultz - HARVEY - Purple Box Theater 2%

Luke Hales - THORNFIELD: A STORY OF JANE EYRE - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 2%

Tene A. Carter - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Sankofa Collective 2%

Ahz Moses - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

CINDY SIPLE - POTATO GUMBO - The Players Theatre Company 2%

Brad Goertz - AIRLINE HIGHWAY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

Elle Anders - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Pasadena Little Theatre 2%

Isaiah Holloway - CHALLENGING BROWN - Shabach Enterprise/Fade to Black 2%

MARK DOREZA - RUMORS - The Players Theatre Company 2%

Christopher Lowe - THE ODD COUPLE - Standing Ovation Theatre 1%

Best Play

CLEOPATRA - Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 22%

THE MIRACLE WORKER - Stageworks Theatre 7%

NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 7%

RUMORS - The Players Theatre Company 5%

A LITTLE OUNCE OF NONSENSE - Standing Ovation Theatre 4%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Points North Theatre 3%

SERIAL KILLERS: THE CRUCIFIXION OF THE BLACK MAN IN AMERICA - Nikki El Films & Theatre 3%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cone Man Running Productions 3%

HARVEY - Standing Ovation Theatre 3%

THE ROOMMATE - Theatre Suburbia 2%

EURYDICE - From The Ashes Theatre Company 2%

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - Alley Theatre 2%

MIDNIGHT HIGH: NIGHT AT THE OXHEAD - The Octarine Accord 2%

SILENT SKY - Company OnStage 2%

THORNFIELD: A STORY OF JANE EYRE - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 2%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Sankofa Collective 2%

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - Company OnStage 2%

AIRLINE HIGHWAY - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Pasadena Little Theatre 2%

HARVEY - Purple Box Theater 2%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Crighton Theatre 2%

ENGLISH - Alley Theatre 2%

THE BLUEST EYE - Ensemble Theatre 2%

FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS - Purple Box Theater 1%

OF MICE AND MEN - Stage Right 1%

Best Production of an Opera

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - Houston Grand Opera 41%

HANDEL'S MESSIAH - Houston Grand Opera 30%

THE GONDOLIERS - Gilbert & Sullivan Society Houston 29%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Blake Kelley - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stageworks Theatre 14%

Jeff Sensat - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Inspiration Stage 8%

Christopher Lowe - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 6%

Andrew Roblyer - THORNFIELD: A STORY OF JANE EYRE - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 5%

Afsaneh Aayani - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Stages Repertory Theatre 5%

Amy Keels - CURTAINS 4%

Christopher Lowe - HARVEY - Standing Ovation Theatre 4%

Emilio Cevallos - COMPANY - Pasadena Little Theatre 3%

Blake Kelly - NEWSIES - Stageworks Theatre 3%

KERRY GOFF - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Players Theatre Company 3%

Joe Piper - HAIRSPRAY - Art Park Players Theatre 3%

Pamela Branstetter - HOW TO HOST A MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY (IN FIFTEEN SIMPLE STEPS) - From The Ashes Theatre Company 3%

Vincent Victoria - THE 1968 CHERRY COLA PITTS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Debra Schultz - AN IDEAL MAN (A WORLD PREMIERE ADAPTATION OF OSCAR WILDE’S AN IDEAL HUSBAND) - Cone Man Running Productions & Boiling Point Players 2%

CRICKET PEPPER - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Stage Right 2%

David Hymel - AN OLD-FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER - Theatre Southwest 2%

ROGER ORMISTON - RUMORS - The Players Theatre Company 2%

Santiago Sepeda - MIDNIGHT HIGH - The Octarine Accord 2%

Jabari Collins - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Sankofa Collective 2%

Suzanne King - THE ROOMMATE - Theatre Suburbia 2%

Debra Schultz - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

John Patterson - LONE STAR SPIRITS - Theatre Southwest 2%

Cathy Holbrook - HARVEY - Purple Box Theater 2%

Matthew C Logan - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 1%

Kariyana Chante - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Sankofa Collective 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew C Logan, Eddy Lindsey, David Dean - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Stageworks Theatre 11%

Kaira Jackson and Vanessa Pearson - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 8%

Andrew Harper - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre Under The Stars 8%

Kaira Jackson - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 7%

Addison Smith - FINDING NEVERLAND - Class Act Productions 7%

Andrew Roblyer - THORNFIELD: A STORY OF JANE EYRE - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 6%

Suzanne King - THE ROOMMATE - Theatre Suburbia 6%

Robert Leslie Meek - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Rec Room Arts 6%

Coda Pariselli - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Sankofa Collective 5%

Aly Alexander - PRINCE OF EGYPT THE MUSICAL - Class Act Productions 5%

Andrew Roblyer - MIDNIGHT HIGH - The Octarine Accord 5%

Jon Harvey - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cone Man Running Productions 5%

Reijon Liboon - MYSTIC FAMILIAR - The Phoenix Group 4%

Logan Ezell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Jet-Pac 4%

Kaira Jackson - HARVEY - Standing Ovation Theatre 3%

Kaira Jackson - HOLMES AND WATSON - Standing Ovation Theatre 3%

Mireya Rodriguez - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 3%

Sandra Peck Ramsey - AN IDEAL MAN (A WORLD PREMIERE ADAPTATION OF OSCAR WILDE’S AN IDEAL HUSBAND) - Cone Man Running Productions & Boiling Point Players 3%

John Peeples - GLORIA: A LIFE - Cypress Stage 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ava French - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 5%

Gabby Anthony - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Inspiration Stage 5%

Elvis Barksdale II - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stageworks Theatre 5%

Moises Zuniga - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 4%

Jess Mangels - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stageworks Theatre 4%

Charles (Chad) Rodenberger - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Brad Goertz - XANADU - The Garden Theatre 3%

Christina Wells - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Sankofa Collective 3%

Ella Chandler - CURTAINS - Purple Box Theater 3%

ASHLEY PRIBBLE - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Stage Right 3%

Zachary Benz - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 2%

Aaron Gonzalez - HAIRSPRAY - Art Park Players Theatre 2%

Cyril Pajestka - FINDING NEVERLAND - Class Act Productions 2%

Justine Gray - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Stage Right 2%

Robert Gyomber - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Players Theatre Company 2%

Whitney Zangarine - COMPANY - The Garden Theatre 2%

Ben Trevino - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - AD Players 2%

Jane Delahoussaye - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Inspiration Stage 2%

Zachary Benz - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Jet-Pac 2%

Carringtyn Jones - NEWSIES - Purple Box Theater 2%

Amelia Cevallos - COMPANY - Pasadena Little Theatre 2%

Matt Poole - COME FROM AWAY - Island ETC (East-End Theatre Company 2%

Matthew Wehring - A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre Company 1%

Christian hockless - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 1%

Kole lewis - NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

TJ POULOS - RUMORS - The Players Theatre Company 7%

AMY JACKSON - RUMORS - The Players Theatre Company 6%

Sarah Finch - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Stageworks Theatre 4%

Avery Elliot - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Stageworks Theatre 4%

Jody Koster - DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - Company OnStage 3%

Faith Llewelyn - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Whitney Zangarine - MIDNIGHT HIGH - The Octarine Accord 3%

Victoria Camille - THORNFIELD: A STORY OF JANE EYRE - Zoom Shakespeare Productions 3%

Claudisa Aguilar - EURYDICE - From the Ashes Theatre Company 3%

Brandon Morgan - FAT HAM - 4th Wall Theatre Company 3%

Bonnie Reichel - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Standing Ovation Theatre 3%

Angela Reader - KEN LUDWIG'S THE GAME'S AFOOT - Pasadena Little Theatre 2%

Samuel Howard - CHALLENGING BROWN - Shabach Enterprise/Fade to Black 2%

Brock Hatton - THE TEMPEST - Houston Shakespeare Festival 2%

Angela Reader - A LITTLE OUNCE OF NONSENSE - Standing Ovation Theatre 2%

Maya Coleman - SERIAL KILLERS: THE CRUCIFIXION OF THE BLACK MAN IN AMERICA - Nikki El Films & Theatre 2%

Christian hockless - HARVEY - Standing Ovation Theatre 2%

Jhazmin Carter - MIDNIGHT HIGH - The Octarine Accord 2%

Elvin Stewart - HARVEY - Standing Ovation Theatre 2%

Ruairi Banks - MIDNIGHT HIGH - The Octarine Accord 2%

Briana Monet - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - The Sankofa Collective 2%

Olivia Knight - OTHELLO - Classical Theatre Company 2%

ROB BAKER - OF MICE AND MEN - Stage Right 2%

charles jones - FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS - Purple Box Theater 1%

Mark Gonzalez - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cone Man Running Productions 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

NEWSIES - Standing Ovation Theatre 31%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Jet-Pac 12%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Crighton Theatre 11%

THE MIDNIGHT SHAKESPEARE CLUB - Alley Theatre 10%

THE TRUE STORY OF THE 3 LITTLE PIGS - Main Street Theater For Youth 9%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Standing Ovation Theatre 8%

THE LAST OF THE DRAGONS - Company OnStage 6%

LIONS IN ILLYRIA - Company OnStage 5%

THE BEST SCHOOL YEAR EVER - Main Street Theater For Youth 5%

THE PIGEON GETS A BIG TIME HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA! - Main Street Theater For Youth 4%

Favorite Local Theatre

Standing Ovation Theatre 10%

Stageworks Theatre 10%

Inspiration Stage 8%

Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 7%

Alley Theatre 5%

The Players Theatre Company 4%

Company OnStage 4%

AD Players 4%

Purple Box Theater 3%

Crighton Theatre 3%

From The Ashes Theatre Company 3%

Zoom Shakespeare Productions 3%

Art Park Players Theatre 3%

Ensemble Theatre 2%

Cone Man Running Productions 2%

Class Act Productions 2%

Theatre Suburbia 2%

The Garden Theatre 2%

4th Wall Theatre Company 2%

Nikki El Films & Theatre 2%

Stage Right 2%

Pasadena Little Theatre 1%

Rec Room Arts 1%

The Jet-Pac 1%

Shabach Enterprise/Fade to Black 1%

The race is on for the Houston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 14% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 11% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 9% 4 BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Theatre Under The Stars 5% 5 RENT Playhouse 1960 4% Best Play 1 CLEOPATRA Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 22% 2 THE MIRACLE WORKER Stageworks Theatre 7% 3 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 7% 4 RUMORS The Players Theatre Company 5% 5 A LITTLE OUNCE OF NONSENSE Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Standing Ovation Theatre 10% 2 Stageworks Theatre 10% 3 Inspiration Stage 8% 4 Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 7% 5 Alley Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Edwards - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 7% 2 Wyatt Bernard - RENT Playhouse 1960 6% 3 Katie Chaisson - JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 6% 4 Byron Franco - THE STABLE GENIUS Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 4% 5 Moises Zuniga - NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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