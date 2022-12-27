Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Alley Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Elle Anders, Andrea Richards, Roxann Hales, Brandi Kiekel, Stephanie Hendrickson, Whitney Wyatt - BROADWAY CABARET - Purple Box Theater 19%

Jana Ellsworth - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre 12%

Stephanie Patrisso/Royce Phillips - CAROL BURNETT SHOW - Pasadena Little Theatre 10%

Whitney Wyatt - BROADWAY CABARET - Purple box Theater 10%

Paul Hope Cabaret - CABARET - Ovations Performing Arts Community 9%

Ashley Cooper - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre 8%

Larry Luck - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theater 6%

Amanda Hart Bassett - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre 5%

Whitney Wyatt and Steven Reedee - HALLOWEEN CABARET - Purple Box Theater 5%

Matthew Pena - SPOTLIGHT: A MUSICAL SHOWCASE - Art Park Players 5%

Steven Reeder and Ian Cross - HOLIDAY CABARET - Purple Box Theater 4%

Careless Christmas - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre 4%

Matt Pena - SHOWCASE - Art Park Players 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Carla Prescott & Justin Ray - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 14%

Mieka Phillips - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 9%

Amy Keels - NEWSIES JR - Purple Box Theater 7%

Cherita Judson - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 7%

Rebecca Zadeck - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 4%

Brooke Hale - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960! 4%

Annelea Bootle - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Inspiration Stage 3%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theater 3%

Courtney Jones - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 3%

Austin Colburn - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

Emily Tello Speck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 3%

Alric Davis - HISTORY, MYSTERY, MAGIC - Express Children's Theatre 3%

Adam Delka - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks 3%

Meika Phillips - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 3%

Adam Delka - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Courtney Jones - SOUTH PACIFIC - Tuts 3%

Alric Davis - BASHFUL AND THE NOIZE - Sankofa collective 3%

Sophia Clark - CHICAGO - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

Sterling Lovett - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Theater Under the Stars 2%

Victoria Reyes - FIREBRINGER - Purple box theater 2%

Dylan Burke - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playhouse 1960 2%

Sarah Sneesby - GIDEON & THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 2%

Stephanie Hendrickson - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Victoria Reyes - SHREK JR - Purple Box Theater 1%

Harrison Guy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amber Stepanik - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 14%

Kristi Blackford - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 12%

Ya-Ya Smith - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 8%

Dee Willis and Amy Kerne - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 6%

Andrew Steward - CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 4%

Alejo Vietti - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 3%

Liliana Abramson & Katherine Bartos - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 3%

Harold J Haynes - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 3%

Kimberly Hart and Osiris Hart - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

Colleen Grady - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 2%

Bonnie Ambrose - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 2%

Asta Bennie Hostetter - CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

Debbie Preisler - ELF THE MUSICAL - Stage Right Productions 2%

J.P. Riddle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 2%

Gentry C. Lumpkin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Inspiration Stage 2%

Meagan Allen - CATS - Purple Box Theater 2%

Nicole Carter/Dana Stephens - HELLO DOLLY - Spark 2%

Alex Jamison - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Sarah Sneesby & Laura Moreno - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERNORP - Creative Movement Practices 2%

clair hummel - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IT - stages 2%

Michelle Bass - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Julie Montgomery/Roxanne Emery - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Annie Johnson - DO YOU STILL LOVE ME? - AWJ Productions 2%

Daniel Brown - CHERRY COLA - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Roxanne Morris - PUFFS - Stageworks Theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Aimee Bowles - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 15%

Harold Trotter - SUPER FREAK - 1989 Dreams 13%

Aaron brown - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 5%

Ashlie Driver - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 5%

Andrew Roblyer and Sarah Sneesby - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 5%

Logan Vaden - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 4%

Alistair Donkin - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 4%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

Dee Willis - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Christian Youth Theater 3%

Emily Tello Speck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 3%

Annelea Bootle - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Inspiration Stage 3%

ryan scarlete - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - stageworks 2%

Victoria Reyes - FIREBRINGER - Purple box theater 2%

Ray Pereira - CHICAGO - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

Jake Yount - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 2%

Zeke - SHOUT HALLELUJAH - Encore Theater 2%

Logan Vaden - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 2%

Nicole Kenley-Miller - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 2%

Sammy Green - ROTTEN TOMATOES - Playhouse 1960 2%

Manny Cafeo - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stage Right Productions 2%

Emily Wells - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rice University 2%

Taibi Magar - SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under the Stars 1%

David Eck - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 1%

Erin Polewski - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playhouse 1960 1%

Sean K. Thompson - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Sean K. Thompson - HENRY V - Points North Theatre 24%

RaMina Mirmortazavi - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 6%

Harold JAY Trotter - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 5%

Brandon Weinbrenner - CLUE - Alley Theatre 5%

Alric Davis - BASHFUL & THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 3%

James Black - AMERIKIN - Alley Theatre 3%

Angela Perkins - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 3%

Adrienne Shearer - OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance Theatre 3%

Tina Cafeo - WHODUNNIT - Stage Right Productions 3%

Sam Brown - PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Debra Schultz - THE MOUSETRAP - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Christine Weems - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

Natoya Danielle - STRETCHED BEYOND MEASURES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Sarah Sneesby and Andrew Roblyer - MACBETH - Creative Movement Practices 2%

Willie Alston - BREATHE - Playahz 2%

Jennifer Gilbert - GOSPEL GOLDEN GIRLS AND THE MEN THEY HURT - Jennifer Gilbert Ministries 2%

Rob Melrose - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 2%

John Sallinger - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 2%

Detrah Brown - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

Kiara Steelhammer - THE FOREIGNER - Playhouse 1960 1%

Meredith Gaines - MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 1%

Candice D’Meza - IS GOD IS - Rec Room 1%

Matthew C. Logan - GOD OF CARNAGE - Stageworks Theatre 1%

Vincent Victoria - THE LAST NIGHT OF JOSEPHINE BAKER - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Chase Waites - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

HENRY V - Points North Theatre 13%

PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 9%

SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 6%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 5%

MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 4%

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 3%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

NOIR - Alley Theatre 3%

WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 3%

CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Christian Youth Theater 2%

CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 2%

INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Purple Box Theater 2%

OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance Theatre 2%

SUPER FREAK: RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 196 2%

TOC TOC - Gente de Teatro 2%

MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 1%

SHREK - Purple Box Theater 1%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 1%

ANNIE - Playhouse 1960 1%

AMERIKIN - Alley Theatre 1%

NEWSIES - Owen Theater 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Roblyer - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 8%

Brandon Christian and Ron Neyland - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 8%

Brandon Christian - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 8%

Adam Isbell - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Players Theater Company 7%

Brandon Christian and Stephen Driver - THE LION KING JR. - Christian Youth Theater 6%

Nicholas White - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 6%

Ty Frazier - BASHFUL & THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 6%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 4%

Cathy Holbrook - SHREK - Purple Box Theater 4%

Nicholas Lewis - COLOR STRUCK - Vincent Victoria Presents 4%

Christina Giannelli - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 4%

Carolina Ortiz Herrera - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 4%

Nicholas Lewis - MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 4%

Isabella Byrd - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Alley Theatre 3%

Joesph Reyes - CHICAGO - Stageworks Theatre 3%

David Palmer - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Aaron Garrett - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

Nathan Haworth - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 2%

Sean K. Thompson - THE LONESOME WEST - Theatre Southwest 2%

Joe Piper - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 2%

Christina R. Giannelli - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 2%

Josh Harbour - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Jennifer Kelley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Inspiration Stage 2%

David J. Palmer - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre Houston 2%

Josh Harbour - LITTLE WOMEN - Stageworks 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Amos G smith - SUPER FREAK - 1989 Dreams 12%

Kristel Williams - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 12%

Brandon Christian - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 12%

Amos Smith - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 6%

William Michael Luyties - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 5%

Willie Brown - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 5%

Stephen W. Jones - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 4%

Drew Castleberry - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 4%

Chelsea Lerner - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 4%

Brandon Tanner - SNAPSHOTS - Art Park Players 3%

Brandon Tanner - FOOTLOOSE - Art Park Players 3%

Stephen Jones - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 3%

Meredith Gaines - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 3%

Robert Linder - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 3%

Mandy Henson - CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 3%

William M. Luyties - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Alex Musgrove - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 2%

T’Mar Bunch - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Purple Box Theater 2%

Stephen W. Jones - SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

CHIKA KABA MA’ATUNDE - LOVE AND SOUTHERN DISCOMFORT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Sam Brown - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Laura Peete - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Theater Under the Stars 1%

John Cornelius - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 1%

T’Mar Bunch - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 1%

Brittany Crowe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playhouse 1960 1%



Best Musical

SUPER FREAK - 1989 dreams 11%

LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 10%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - CYT Houston 5%

CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 4%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Creek Community Theatre 4%

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 4%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Theater Under the Stars 4%

ANNIE - Playhouse 1960 3%

GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 3%

FOOTLOOSE - CYT Houston 3%

INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Faith West Academy 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - stageworks 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple box theater 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 2%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

FROZEN - Hobby Center 2%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Spark 2%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 1%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 1%

GOSPEL GOLD GIRLS - Jennifer King 1%

OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Match 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 11%

WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 10%

WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 8%

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 8%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theater 6%

TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 5%

AMERIKIN - Alley Theatre 5%

BASHFUL & THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (THE COUNTRY MUSICAL) - Spark 4%

72 MILES TO GO... - Alley Theatre 3%

CHERRY COLA - Vincent Victoria presents 3%

OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance Theatre 3%

BREATHE - Playahz 3%

GOSPEL GOLDEN GIRLS - Jennifer Gilbert Ministries 3%

MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 3%

EL HURACAN - Mildred’s Umbrella Theatre Co. 2%

THE BOLD AND BOB - Pasadena Little Theatre 2%

STRETCHED BEYOND MEASURES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

GIDEON & THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 2%

FROM AFRICA TO THE WHITE HOUSE - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

SLAVE NARRATIVES - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

SONG OF ME - Stages 2%

LOVE AND SOUTHERN DISCOMFORT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

LONI UNCAGED - Alliance Theatre 1%

DO YOU STILL LOVE ME? - AWJ Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Joseph Ross - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre Houston 12%

Matthew Alter - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Rice University 12%

Gavin Cabote - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 6%

Isabella Barosh - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 4%

Austin Tolles - FOOTLOOSE - CYT Houston 3%

Christy Altomere - NOIR - Alley Theatre 3%

John George - SHREK JR - Purple Box Theater 3%

Royce Reid - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Christian Youth Theater 2%

Alexa Rae - SHE LOVES ME - HITS Theatre 2%

Claire Spencer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - A.D. Players 2%

Isaiah Zellie Bass - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Bralyn Medlock - KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 1%

Whitney Wyatt - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Wyatt Langhennig - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 1%

Mark Ivy - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 1%

Reggie Jamz - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%

Vincent Victoria - CHERRY COLA - Vincent Victoria presents 1%

Derrick Gibbs - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%

Elle Anders - 9-5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Tyler Galindo - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 1%

Adrian Almy - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 1%

Stephen swank - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - stageworks 1%

Andrew Steward - CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 1%

Laurelyn Korfage - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 1%

Isaiah Bass - SUPER FREAK - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Matthew Alter - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Rice University 14%

Andrea Riles - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 10%

Fabiola Andújar - A BEAUTIFUL DEATH ON 34TH AND FIFTH - the ensemble theatre 9%

Austin Tolles - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Grand Oaks High School 5%

Tara Okopie - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 4%

Allison Davis - OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance theater 3%

Amanda Vennebush - MOUSETRAP - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Justin Chukwujekwu - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 3%

Matthew Wehring - WHO DUNNIT - Crighten theater 3%

Dylan Godwin - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 3%

Casey Radle - GOD OF CARNAGE - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Luke Hales - CLUE - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Jordan okeke - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 2%

Daronette Alexander - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

Wykesha King - COLOR STRUCK - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Dylan Godwin - CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

Brandon Morgan - MISS MAUDE - Ad players 2%

Ansonia E. Jones - SCHOOL GIRLS, OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 2%

Alex Vaughn - THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Playhouse 1960 1%

Olivia Cislo - PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 1%

Jeffery Womack - MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Wesley Whitson - GLORIA - 4th Wall 1%

CarrieLee Sparks - A STORM IS COMING - Vincent Victoria presents 1%

Sara Preisler - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Right Productions 1%

Wyatt Langehennig - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 1%



Best Play

HENRY V - Points North Theatre 16%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 10%

CLUE - Alley Theatre 6%

WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 6%

A BEAUTIFUL DEATH ON 34TH AND FIFTH - the ensemble theatre 5%

TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 4%

WHODUNNIT - Stage Right Productions 4%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Purple Box 3%

MISS MAUDE - Ad players 3%

BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 3%

PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 3%

THE MOUSETRAP - Stageworks Theatre 3%

MEET THE MAMA - Midtown Arts Center/Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

APOLLO 8 - AD Players 2%

TOC TOC - Gente de Teatro 2%

AMERIKIN - Alley Theatre 2%

SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 2%

IS GOD IS - Rec Room 2%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Stageworks 2%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Alley Theatre 2%

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

STRETCHED BEYOND MEASURES - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 1%

THE LAST NIGHT OF JOSEPHINE BAKER - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in the Shade 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LOVE AND SOUTHERN DISCOMFORT - 1989 Dreams Productions 25%

THE MAGIC FLUTE - HGO Wortham 22%

THE BARTERED BRIDE - Moores Opera Center, University of Houston 17%

JULIUS CAESAR - Moores Opera Center, University of Houston 14%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 12%

DIALOGUES DES CARMELITES - Houston Grand Opera 11%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alyson Miller - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 14%

Afsaneh Aayani - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 9%

Alexander Dodge - NOIR - Alley Theatre 9%

Jamie Desel - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 6%

Trey Morgan - BASHFUL AND THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 4%

Benjamin Mason/Laura Price - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 4%

Meredith Ann & Travis Gaines - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 4%

Nicholas White - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 4%

Ben Mason - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre 4%

Tim Mackabee - CLUE - Alley Theatre 4%

Brandi Alexander - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 4%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Kenneth Foy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 3%

Cathy Holbrook - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 3%

Debra Schultz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Chad Muska - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Inspiration Stage 2%

Christine Weems - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

Kirk Domer - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 2%

Cathy Holbrook and Amy Keels - RIPCORD - Purple Box Theater 2%

Joe Piper - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 2%

CHRISTOPHER OWEN - FROZEN. NT - Hobby Center 2%

ryan mcgettigan - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - 4th Wall 1%

Michael Locher - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Alley Theatre 1%

Debra Schultz - GOD OF CARNAGE - Stageworks Theatre 1%

James Thomas - TROUBLE IN MIND - MainStreet Theatre Company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rick Nichols - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 9%

Vincent Victoria - MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 9%

Aron Vincent - THE 39 STEPS - Lone Star Montgomery 8%

Dan Moses Schrier - NOIR - Alley Theatre 8%

Cliff Caruthers - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 7%

T’Mar Bunch - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 6%

Steve Sarp - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

Andrew Harper - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The StarsTrey Harrington 5%

David Dean - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 5%

Joseph Reyes - PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 5%

David Dean - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre 4%

Andrew Harper - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 4%

Dana Cretsinger - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (THE COUNTRY MUSICAL) - Spark 4%

Palmer Hefferan - CLUE - Alley Theatre 4%

Rebecca McDowell - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Players Theater Company 3%

Aron Vincent - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 3%

Glenn Wheeler - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 3%

Joel Burkholder - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 2%

Trevor B. Cone - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

Jon Harvey/Hescher - A STEADY RAIN - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

robert leslie meek - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - 4th Wall 1%

Edgar Guajardo - EL HURACAN - Mildred’s Umbrella Theatre Co. 1%

JOHN-MICHAEL MANLEY - JIMMY RAYE JONS:WHAT AMERICA DID - NEW ERA THEATRE 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Justin Finch - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 15%

Matthew Alter - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rice University 14%

Avery Ditta - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - National Youth Theater 10%

Hazel Lopez - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 3%

Jay Shoemake - CHICAGO - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

Demetrus Singleton - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams 2%

Doug Atkins - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - A.D. Players 2%

Chad Fontenot - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 2%

Osiris Hart - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 2%

Morgan Marcel - NOIR - Alley Theatre 2%

Wyatt Langehennig - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Owen Theatre 2%

Kai Desel - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 2%

Alec White - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 2%

Estus Stephens - HELLO DOLLY - Spark 1%

rayevin johnson - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - 4th Wall 1%

Roxann Hales - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theater 1%

Veronica Amandola - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 1%

David Guzman - NOIR - Alley Theatre 1%

McKenna Castleberry - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 1%

Alric Davis - SHE LOVES ME - HITS Theatre 1%

Terrie Donald - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%

Nicholas Lewis - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%

Mollie Diaz - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Players Theater Company 1%

Luke Hales - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Joe Carl White - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Erin Urick - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLOYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 18%

Matthew Alter - ON THE VERGE OR THE GEOGRAPHY OF YEARNING - Rice University 17%

Brad Cross - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 3%

Christina Sato - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stage Right Productions 3%

Erica Bolden - MEET THE MAMA - Midtown Arts Center/Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Agnes 'Aggie B' Balka - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 2%

Todd Waite - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Alley Theatre 2%

Michelle Elaine - CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

Philip Kershaw - APOLLO 8 - A.D. Players 2%

Ciara Anderson - APOLLO 8 - A.D. Players 2%

Tayia Revis - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

Hannah Cook - THE 39 STEPS - Lone Star Montgomery 2%

Roxy Hales - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Hannah Hale - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Spark 2%

Wykesha Renee - SLAVE NARRATIVES - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Alric Davis - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Theater Southwest 2%

Rachel Omotoso - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 2%

Grant Eason - IS GOD IS - Rec Room 2%

David Rainey - CLUE - Alley Theatre 1%

Chad Fontenot - MACBETH - Creative Movement Practices 1%

David Schultz - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Purple Box Theater 1%

Jacqueline Harrison - MEET THE MAMA - Midtown Arts Center/ Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Anthony Quinn Berry - MACBETH - Creative Movement Practices 1%

Justin Finch - THE MOUSETRAP - Stageworks 1%

Megan Poffenbarger - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 1%

