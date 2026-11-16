Delphi Borich, Garrett Clayton and More to Star in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Theatre Under The Stars

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Theatre Under The Stars is taking audiences back under the sea with a production of Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Hobby Center, December 8 through 24. Disney's The Little Mermaid features well-known songs including “Part of Your World,” “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl."

Leading the cast the role of “Ariel” is Delphi Borich who is returning to TUTS after playing “Ariel” in the 2021 production. Starring opposite Borich reprising her role as the sea witch, “Ursula” is Christina Wells. Taking on the role of the “Sebastian” in this production is Simone Gundy who last appeared on the TUTS stage in Little Shop of Horrors. Disney Channel star, Garrett Clayton joins the cast in the role of “Prince Eric.”

The cast includes Nkrumah Gatling as “King Triton,” Dwight Robinette as “Scuttle,” Sarah Sachi as “Flotsam” last seen in the 2026 TUTS production of Beautiful: The Carole King. Nicolas Garza, who was last in the 2024 production of The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical joins the cast as “Jetsam.” Paul Hope, who was last on the TUTS stage the 2022 production of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, is reprising the role of “Grimsby,” and Mark Ivy, last seen in the 2026 production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, will reprise the role of “Chef Louis.” TUTS Musical Theatre Academy students, Allie Velasquez and Faolan Benoit will share the role of “Flounder.”

Rounding out the cast in the Ensemble are Adell Ehrhorn, Tiffany Furicchia, Jackson Gifford, Evin Johnson, Pantelis Karastamatis, Jordan Leal, Miles Marmolejo, Gaby Moseley, and Yasmyn Sumiyoshi. Swings for the production are Dwayne Cook, Holland Vavra, and Madeleine Bourgeois.

The Little Mermaid also includes a Teen Ensemble of students from the TUTS Musical Theatre Academy: Jordynn Barbee, Amelia Butterfras, Luke Duckett, Charlotte Firth, Finley Franco, Maren Grahamann, Daniel Karash, Marley Latchkey, Joey Victoria Lezama, Gabriela Mendez-Ricardo, Jaclyn Moreno, Mina Ransom, Jordan Robles, Akaash Wadhwa, Sanaya Marie Wadhwa and Davynn Waggoner. Swings for the Teen Ensemble are Drake Harvie and Katia Marquez.

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