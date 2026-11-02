“You know when you walk into a conversation and two friends are laughing so hard you start to laugh? You have no idea what they are laughing about but the energy is infectious.
DEATH BECOMES HER to Make Houston Premiere at the Hobby Center in Spring 2027
Performances will run April 20 – 25, 2027.
Death Becomes Her will make its Houston premiere at the Hobby Center for a limited one-week engagement, April 20-25, 2027 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2026-2027 Season. Tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Death Becomes Her, will go on sale Friday, November 6 at 10AM.
Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for. After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. See it now and laugh for eternity.
Leading the company are Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp).
Joining the company are Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, David Houle, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.
Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.
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Welcome to a beautifully candid episode of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! This week, Linedy sits down with her long-time inspiration turned colleague, the brilliant Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe.
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She’s the two-time Tony nominee and all-round Broadway icon that’s cemented herself as one of the greatest to treat the boards.
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Tony & Emmy Winning Designer Derek McLane drops by Behind the Awards to give the inside scoop on how he created such designs as Moulin Rouge, MJ, Death Becomes Her, Beautiful and most recently The Balusters.
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What does the ecosystem of a casting office and career look like? In this episode of our Casting Director Mini-Series, Jennifer chats with casting director and co-owner of the TRC Company, Claire Burke.
#114 It's Gonna Be Great with Christopher Sieber
U Guys, Broadway star and two-time Tony Nominee, Christopher Sieber is here! First, I give you all the latest Bway news in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap! Then I am joined by current star of Broadway's Death Becomes Her, Christopher Sieber, to talk all about his incredible career!
#89 - Marco Pennette - Has Always Been Broadway Bound!
Death Becomes Her Writer Marco Pennette joins Behind the Awards to chat about making his Broadway Debut in this musical comedy. From his TV work on such shows as Ugly Betty, Caroline in the City, and Kate & Allie to being Hal Prince’s intern Marco has stories for days including the touching relationship he had with Linda Lavin.
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Super Swings Podcast was recorded as an immersive audio experience by Vrialto Productions. Please listen with headphones to get the full immersive audio experience.
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Broadway star Christopher Sieber joins Joel Crump for another hilarious edition of Broadway Time at Carmine's! About Christopher: Christopher Sieber started performing shows in his parents’ living room, where he was a triumph at age 7 in “The Christopher Comedy Cavalcade of 1976,” seen by both his parents and unsuspecting neighbors driving by.
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