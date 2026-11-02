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DEATH BECOMES HER to Make Houston Premiere at the Hobby Center in Spring 2027

Performances will run April 20 – 25, 2027.

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DEATH BECOMES HER to Make Houston Premiere at the Hobby Center in Spring 2027

Death Becomes Her will make its Houston premiere at the Hobby Center for a limited one-week engagement, April 20-25, 2027 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2026-2027 Season. Tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Death Becomes Her, will go on sale Friday, November 6 at 10AM.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for. After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. See it now and laugh for eternity.

Leading the company are Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp).

Joining the company are Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, David Houle, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.

Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

Buy Tickets to Death Becomes Her

More on this show: DEATH BECOMES HER Tickets to Go on Sale for Playhouse Square Engagement · 6/4/2026


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