DACAMERA Continues Spring Series With Jazz Pianist Sullivan Fortner In Recital

Streaming on February 19.

Jan. 28, 2021  

DACAMERA continues its spring series of virtual programming with pianist Sullivan Fortner in recital, available beginning Friday, February 19, 2021, at 7 p.m.

Filmed at the Steinway Piano Factory in New York City, the critically acclaimed jazz pianist will perform a mix of original compositions as well as standards from the American Songbook. Following his performance, Fortner will engage in an exclusive live discussion with DACAMERA audiences.

For the past decade, the New Orleans native has garnered praise for his talents as a pianist, composer and band leader. The Grammy Award-winner received international praise as both key player and producer for his collaborative work on The Window with vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant. In 2019, Fortner won Rising Star-Piano and Rising Star-Jazz Artist in the DownBeat Critics Poll.

All of DACAMERA's virtual concerts are free with registration at www.dacamera.com. After airing online on February 19, Fortner's recital will be available to the general public for one week. For more information about DACAMERA's membership program, please visit https://bit.ly/3nbr3Z4.

DACAMERA's virtual spring season continues with Weinberg's Piano Quintet, featuring Daedalus String Quartet and pianist Sarah Rothenberg on Saturday, February 26.


