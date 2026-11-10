Culture House HTX to Present DUNGEONS & BLERDS: GRAVY ON MY GAUNTLETS in November

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Culture House HTX will present Dungeons & Blerds: Gravy on My Gauntlets, a live Dungeons & Dragons comedy improv show, on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 7:00 PM at Midtown Bar & Grill, 415 W. Gray in Houston.

The one night only performance is the November edition of Dungeons & Blerds, the monthly improvised adventure at the center of Culture House HTX's Season Zero, its rolling first season staged across Houston partner venues ahead of the House's Juneteenth 2027 opening in the Second Ward.

A party of Black nerd adventurers takes the stage with armored gauntlets, a table full of Thanksgiving plenty, and a story that does not exist until the audience watches it being rolled into being. Every dice roll changes the quest. One audience member, the Grand Adventurer, holds the dice for the entire party, and every action the adventurers attempt rolls through their hands. No script. No rehearsed jokes. No table manners.

'Dungeons & Blerds is what happens when the diaspora picks up the dice,' said Reginald Edmund, Executive Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Culture House HTX. 'Black and brown folks have always been world builders. We were just rarely handed the table. This show hands it over, in public, with the whole room watching the story get made by us, for everybody. That is the Culture House in miniature: we give first, we make art, and we break ground.'

Gravy on My Gauntlets follows October's Dungeons & Blerds: The Curse of Reaganomics and continues Season Zero, the Culture House HTX opening movement that also includes A BlackAF Christmas Play at MATCH this December and Of A Darker Hue: The Haunting in February 2027. Culture House HTX is a Black centered, diaspora rooted cultural house open to artists of color of every background, building a three room home in Houston's Second Ward: a bookstore, a wine and beer bar, and a black box theatre under one roof. Every ticket sold moves the House closer to opening its doors on Juneteenth 2027.

Tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite. First Helping early bird tickets are $12 in a limited run of thirty. General Admission is $18 in advance and $25 at the door. A Full Table party pack admits four for $60. The single Grand Adventurer ticket, which puts the party's dice in one audience member's hands for the whole night, is $35. Tickets are transferable.

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