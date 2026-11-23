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The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University has appointed Aubrey Foard, Principal Tuba of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and a Shepherd alumnus (MM '07), as Professor in the Practice for Tuba beginning in the fall of 2027. He assumes leadership of the tuba studio from Associate Professor of Tuba David Kirk, who has served on the Shepherd faculty since 1982 and was Foard's teacher.

Since graduating from Shepherd, Foard has held principal roles at the Charlotte, Santa Barbara, West Virginia, Canton, Youngstown, and Albany Symphonies. He became Principal Tuba of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in 2018. He has performed as a guest musician with several other orchestras, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Cleveland Orchestra, the Louisville and Minnesota Orchestras, and the Houston, National, North Carolina, San Diego, Seattle, and Utah Symphonies.

An avid proponent of new music for the tuba, Foard commissioned a Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra by American composer Mark Petering; the full work was premiered in February 2020 with The U.S. Army Orchestra and Foard as soloist. In addition, he recently performed Wynton Marsalis' Concerto for Tubist and Orchestra with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and James Stephenson's Pillars with the Brevard Music Center Orchestra.

Foard's other faculty positions include Lecturer of Tuba and Euphonium at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Artist Faculty at the Brevard Music Center. He previously taught at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and at West Virginia State University. As a visiting lecturer, he has presented masterclasses at Manhattan School of Music, Eastman School of Music, Northwestern University, Michigan State University, Carnegie Mellon University, Rice University, the University of Minnesota, Arizona State University, and the University of Washington.

In addition to Shepherd, Foard also studied at The Colburn School and the Cleveland Institute of Music. Foard's appointment marks the beginning of a new era for the Shepherd School tuba studio as David Kirk steps down after a remarkable 45-year tenure. Since his appointment in 1982, Kirk has developed an international reputation for effective teaching of musicianship and the physical aspects of wind playing. His former students play in the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Rhode Island Philharmonic, and both premier and regional U.S. military bands. Kirk has also served as Principal Tubist of the Houston Symphony since 1982. In 2022, Kirk performed the Texas premiere of Wynton Marsalis' Concerto for Tubist and Orchestra with the Symphony conducted by former Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada.

The race is on for the Houston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 14% 2 JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 11% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 9% 4 BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Theatre Under The Stars 5% 5 RENT Playhouse 1960 4% Best Play 1 CLEOPATRA Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 22% 2 THE MIRACLE WORKER Stageworks Theatre 7% 3 NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 7% 4 RUMORS The Players Theatre Company 4% 5 A LITTLE OUNCE OF NONSENSE Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Standing Ovation Theatre 10% 2 Stageworks Theatre 10% 3 Inspiration Stage 8% 4 Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 7% 5 Alley Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Edwards - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Inspiration Stage 7% 2 Wyatt Bernard - RENT Playhouse 1960 6% 3 Katie Chaisson - JEKYLL & HYDE Stageworks Theatre 6% 4 Byron Franco - THE STABLE GENIUS Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston 4% 5 Moises Zuniga - NEWSIES Standing Ovation Theatre 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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