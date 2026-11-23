"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Aubrey Foard Joins Shepherd School of Music Faculty as Tuba Professor
He will succeed David Kirk, who has taught at the school since 1982.
The Shepherd School of Music at Rice University has appointed Aubrey Foard, Principal Tuba of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and a Shepherd alumnus (MM '07), as Professor in the Practice for Tuba beginning in the fall of 2027. He assumes leadership of the tuba studio from Associate Professor of Tuba David Kirk, who has served on the Shepherd faculty since 1982 and was Foard's teacher.
Since graduating from Shepherd, Foard has held principal roles at the Charlotte, Santa Barbara, West Virginia, Canton, Youngstown, and Albany Symphonies. He became Principal Tuba of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in 2018. He has performed as a guest musician with several other orchestras, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Cleveland Orchestra, the Louisville and Minnesota Orchestras, and the Houston, National, North Carolina, San Diego, Seattle, and Utah Symphonies.
An avid proponent of new music for the tuba, Foard commissioned a Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra by American composer Mark Petering; the full work was premiered in February 2020 with The U.S. Army Orchestra and Foard as soloist. In addition, he recently performed Wynton Marsalis' Concerto for Tubist and Orchestra with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and James Stephenson's Pillars with the Brevard Music Center Orchestra.
Foard's other faculty positions include Lecturer of Tuba and Euphonium at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Artist Faculty at the Brevard Music Center. He previously taught at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and at West Virginia State University. As a visiting lecturer, he has presented masterclasses at Manhattan School of Music, Eastman School of Music, Northwestern University, Michigan State University, Carnegie Mellon University, Rice University, the University of Minnesota, Arizona State University, and the University of Washington.
In addition to Shepherd, Foard also studied at The Colburn School and the Cleveland Institute of Music. Foard's appointment marks the beginning of a new era for the Shepherd School tuba studio as David Kirk steps down after a remarkable 45-year tenure. Since his appointment in 1982, Kirk has developed an international reputation for effective teaching of musicianship and the physical aspects of wind playing. His former students play in the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Rhode Island Philharmonic, and both premier and regional U.S. military bands. Kirk has also served as Principal Tubist of the Houston Symphony since 1982. In 2022, Kirk performed the Texas premiere of Wynton Marsalis' Concerto for Tubist and Orchestra with the Symphony conducted by former Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada.
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