Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Ars Lyrica Houston and Moores School Concert Chorale Will Perform Bach's MAGNIFICAT
The holiday program pairs Bach's masterwork with Handel and Telemann in a festive concert.
Ars Lyrica Houston will welcome back the Moores School Concert Chorale of the University of Houston for Magnificat, a holiday program built around Johann Sebastian Bach's beloved setting of the Virgin Mary's hymn of praise, on Friday, December 4 at 7:30 pm at St. Philip Presbyterian Church.
Bach set these ancient words to music in 1723 as the Magnificat, BWV 243, in his first year as cantor of St. Thomas Church in Leipzig — thirty-eight years old, newly arrived in one of the most demanding musical positions in Germany, and determined to make a strong impression.
Ars Lyrica pairs the result with Let Thy Hand Be Strengthened, a coronation anthem Handel wrote a few years later for King George II. The program opens with a festive concerto for three trumpets by their mutual friend and contemporary George Philipp Telemann.
“By no surprise, this Magnificat is one of Bach's most exhilarating choral works,” says Artistic Director Matthew Dirst, “a perfect balance of jubilant, large-scale choruses and deeply moving solos.”
This concert also marks Ars Lyrica's first collaboration of the season with the Moores School of Music. The Moores School Concert Chorale, directed by Anthony Maglione, joins the ensemble at St. Philip Presbyterian Church for the performance.
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