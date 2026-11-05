 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Ars Lyrica Houston and Moores School Concert Chorale Will Perform Bach's MAGNIFICAT

The holiday program pairs Bach's masterwork with Handel and Telemann in a festive concert.

By:
Ars Lyrica Houston and Moores School Concert Chorale Will Perform Bach's MAGNIFICAT

Ars Lyrica Houston will welcome back the Moores School Concert Chorale of the University of Houston for Magnificat, a holiday program built around Johann Sebastian Bach's beloved setting of the Virgin Mary's hymn of praise, on Friday, December 4 at 7:30 pm at St. Philip Presbyterian Church.

Bach set these ancient words to music in 1723 as the Magnificat, BWV 243, in his first year as cantor of St. Thomas Church in Leipzig — thirty-eight years old, newly arrived in one of the most demanding musical positions in Germany, and determined to make a strong impression.

Ars Lyrica pairs the result with Let Thy Hand Be Strengthened, a coronation anthem Handel wrote a few years later for King George II. The program opens with a festive concerto for three trumpets by their mutual friend and contemporary George Philipp Telemann.

“By no surprise, this Magnificat is one of Bach's most exhilarating choral works,” says Artistic Director Matthew Dirst, “a perfect balance of jubilant, large-scale choruses and deeply moving solos.”

This concert also marks Ars Lyrica's first collaboration of the season with the Moores School of Music. The Moores School Concert Chorale, directed by Anthony Maglione, joins the ensemble at St. Philip Presbyterian Church for the performance.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Houston SHOWS

Mystic Pizza in Houston Mystic Pizza
Lutcher Theater (11/19-11/19) PHOTOS
The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration in Houston The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration
Lutcher Theater (11/07-11/07)
WOMB 2.0 in Houston WOMB 2.0
The Alley Theatre (1/22-2/07)
Wicked in Houston Wicked
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (6/23-7/25)
Hardy in Houston Hardy
WhiteWater Amphitheater (11/21-11/21)
Rumors in Houston Rumors
Lyndall Finley Wortham Theater (10/30-11/08)
Empowered: How One Girl Scout Nearly Destroyed the World’s Economy in Houston Empowered: How One Girl Scout Nearly Destroyed the World’s Economy
Company OnStage (4/03-4/24)
The Cherry Orchard in Houston The Cherry Orchard
The Alley Theatre (2/12-3/07)
The Velveteen Rabbit in Houston The Velveteen Rabbit
Company OnStage (12/05-12/19)
Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in Houston Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The Alley Theatre (5/28-6/13)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets