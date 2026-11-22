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ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST To Be Presented By Rec Room Arts
The contemporary adaptation of Dario Fo’s political farce will be directed by Matt Hune and Rory James Leech.
This holiday season, Rec Room Arts (Matt Hune, Artistic Director; Stefan Azizi, Executive Director) trades traditional holiday cheer for political chaos with ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST, a riotous new adaptation of Nobel Prize-winning Italian playwright Dario Fo's political farce about police corruption, institutional cover-ups, and the absurdity of power.
Continuing Rec Room Arts' tradition of unconventional holiday programming, this provocative reimagining brings Fo's explosive satire into contemporary America, blending detective noir, Cold War paranoia, and razor-sharp absurdity against a backdrop of Christmas decorations and institutional dysfunction. Directed by Matt Hune and Rory James Leech, Preview Performances begin Thursday, December 10, with an Official Press Opening on Saturday, December 12. Performances continue through Saturday, January 2, 2027.
After a suspicious death threatens to expose a web of corruption, an unpredictable outsider known only as the Maniac infiltrates the investigation. As identities shift and reality begins to unravel, everyone scrambles to control the story before the truth slips through their fingers. Set against the glow of fluorescent lights and holiday decorations, the production transforms a police investigation into a delirious spectacle of deception, conspiracy, and institutional self-preservation. What begins as an investigation into a single death becomes an increasingly outrageous examination of who controls the truth and how far those in power will go to protect themselves.
Written in 1970 amid political unrest in Italy, ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST was inspired by the suspicious death of anarchist Giuseppe Pinelli in police custody. More than 50 years later, Fo's satire of police corruption, institutional deception, and the manipulation of truth remains remarkably relevant. Set in contemporary America, Rec Room's new adaptation exposes the absurd lengths institutions will go to control the narrative and protect their power.
The complete cast of ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST includes Jason Carmichael, Kristy Glass, Clay Hollander, Tyne Jenae, Bethany Nicole Muir, and Micah Weese. The production features scenic design by Stefan Azizi, costume design by Lilli Lemberger, lighting design by Frank Vela, and sound design by Robert Leslie Meek. Lee Barker serves as props coordinator, Kyle Clark as fight director, and Tabitha Bounds as production stage manager.
The Green Room Bar at Rec Room is open on show nights, inviting audiences to arrive early and stay late.
Single tickets are now on sale and range from $5 - $45. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://www.recroomarts.org/anarchist.
ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST begins performances on Thursday December 10 and will run through Saturday January 2, with an official press opening on Saturday, December 12. The performance schedule is Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. All performances are downtown at Rec Room, 100 Jackson Street 130C, Houston, TX 77002
ABOUT REC ROOM ARTS
Rec Room Arts is a non-profit theater organization whose mission is to develop innovative performances by emerging and established artists in order to energize a new generation of audiences for the arts. Rec Room Arts is interested in providing unique and enjoyable experiences through theater that enhance the cultural imagination and social wellbeing of Houston. Rec Room believes in the theatrical examination of individual experiences and operates under the principles that theater shapes behaviors, patterns, and The Collective Unconscious. Furthermore, Rec Room believes in the importance of making the overall experience of going to the theater pleasurable. Therefore, audiences are invited to arrive early and stay late to socialize in our bar.
Matt Hune is Artistic Director/Co-founder; Stefan Azizi is Executive Director; Sophia Watt is Associate Artistic Director.
FACT SHEET
ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
Adapted from Dario Fo
Directed by Matt Hune and Rory James Leech
Opening Press Night: Saturday, December 12, 2026 | Closing: January 2, 2027
Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $5 - $45
Rec Room, 100 Jackson Street, Houston, TX 77002
Website: www.recroomarts.org
Phone: 713-510-3243
After a suspicious death threatens to expose a web of corruption, an unpredictable outsider infiltrates the investigation. As identities shift and reality begins to unravel, everyone scrambles to control the story before the truth slips through their fingers. A reimagined political satire infused with detective noir, Cold War paranoia, and razor-sharp absurdity. Set against the glow of fluorescent lights and holiday decorations, this fearless new adaptation asks what happens when institutions stop protecting the truth and begin manufacturing it.
ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT
Dario Fo (1926–2016) was an Italian playwright, actor, director, and political satirist whose work challenged political authority, institutional corruption, and social injustice. Awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1997, Fo became internationally recognized for his use of farce, improvisation, and popular theatrical traditions to expose abuses of power. His best-known works include Accidental Death of an Anarchist and Mistero Buffo. Combining outrageous comedy with fierce political criticism, Fo believed theatre could challenge the powerful by making their contradictions impossible to ignore.
Full-resolution images and photo credits available at:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1f_97RihsRIqGYHGGy4cIhL4iWriA2vEQ?usp=sharing
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REC ROOM
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