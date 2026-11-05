Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre

NEW! Hong Kong Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hong Kong & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory officially opened at the Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre on 5 November 2026, bringing Roald Dahl’s beloved story to the Hong Kong stage.

Presented by Broadway Asia, HY Culture, CAEG and GEG, the musical features a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. The global tour is based on the Broadway production, with tour direction by Matt Lenz, and choreography by Alison Solomon.

Based on the classic novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory follows kind-hearted Charlie Bucket, played by Oliver Wong, a boy from a poor but loving family who dreams of something beyond the grey routine of everyday life. When the mysterious chocolate maker Willy Wonka, played by Daniel Plimpton, announces that five golden tickets have been hidden inside Wonka Bars around the world, Charlie joins the frenzy of hopeful children desperate for the chance to step inside the world’s most famous chocolate factory.

The cast of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY brings the

beloved classic to life through music, theatrical spectacle and larger-

than-life characters.

In Act One, we are introduced to Charlie’s modest home life, his devoted mother Mrs Bucket, and the family’s bedridden grandparents, including the ever-hopeful Grandpa Joe. As the golden tickets are discovered one by one, the musical brings forward a gallery of larger-than-life children and their equally exaggerated parents: gluttonous Augustus Gloop, spoiled Veruca Salt, competitive Violet Beauregarde, and screen-obsessed Mike Teavee. Their introductions give the show plenty of room for satire, poking fun at excess, entitlement, celebrity culture, and the ways children often reflect the adults around them. By the end of the act, Charlie’s own miracle arrives, sending him and Grandpa Joe into Wonka’s factory.

Act Two takes the audience inside the factory itself, where imagination, danger, and moral lessons collide. Wonka guides the golden-ticket winners through his fantastical world, but each child’s flaws quickly become their undoing. Despite the episodic structure of this section, the a strong sense of momentum is maintained. Scenes flow briskly from one factory room to the next, and the show rarely allows the action to drag. Each mishap is staged with a mix of dark humour, visual trickery, and theatrical mischief, leading eventually to Charlie’s final test and the story’s familiar reminder that goodness, curiosity, and humility still matter.

One of the production’s biggest strengths lies in its visual language. The staging has clearly been adapted for a touring production, relying heavily on LED screens, projections, and digital scenery. At first, this can feel a little visually thin, particularly for audiences expecting a more physically elaborate chocolate factory. However, the approach quickly proves effective. The screens function as moving scenery, shifting locations with ease, while projections extending into the auditorium help create a more immersive experience. Before long, the digital design stops feeling like a substitute for traditional set pieces and begins to work as part of the show’s own theatrical vocabulary.

There are still some lovely practical design moments. The Bucket family home is compact but effective, immediately establishing the warmth and poverty of Charlie’s world without overcomplicating the stage picture. The candy store also works beautifully, capturing the sweetness and nostalgia of the story in a way that feels simple but sufficient. The lighting and visual design play a major role in helping this production move between reality and fantasy, while the illusions and magic tricks add a satisfying slickness to Wonka’s world. Special mention should go to the production’s design team, including scenic and costume designer Mark Thompson, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, lighting designer Rory Beaton, video and projection designer Jeff Sugg, puppetry by Basil Twist, and illusions by Tim Clothier, for such outstanding work.

In this musical, the Oompa Loompas are another highlight. Their appearances are brought to life through very clever puppetry, giving the production some of its most inventive and amusing visual moments. It is a smart solution for a touring show, and one that captures the oddball humour of Dahl’s world without needing to over-explain itself.

The choreography throughout the show deserves particular praise. Even when physical staging is minimal, movement constantly keeps the production alive. Large ensemble transitions are handled efficiently, the pacing rarely drags, and the show understands how to keep momentum moving forward.

At the centre of the production, Oliver Wong makes a winning Charlie Bucket. His performance captures Charlie’s innocence without making the character feel overly sentimental, and he brings a natural sincerity to the role that makes the audience root for him from the start. His portrayal of Charlie feels curious, kind, and quietly brave, which is exactly the sort of child who might still believe in impossible things.

As Willy Wonka, Daniel Plimpton brings eccentricity, ego, and unpredictability to the famous chocolatier. His Wonka is not simply a cheerful guide through a candy-coloured wonderland; there is a sharper, more mischievous edge to him, which suits the show’s darker humour. He keeps the audience slightly unsure of what Wonka might do next, which is precisely where the character is most interesting.

Mrs Bucket, played by Rachel Gubow, is also a standout, particularly in the way she conveys the tenderness between mother and child. Her scenes with Charlie help ground the production emotionally, reminding us that beneath all the spectacle, this is ultimately a story about hope, family, and holding onto dreams even when life gives you very little reason to do so.

The show is at its best when it leans into Dahl’s darker streak. The script contains plenty of humour and satire, much of which may land more strongly with adults and parents, rather than younger audience members. While children will no doubt enjoy the colours, magic, puppetry, and physical comedy, adults may find themselves especially amused by the exaggerated portraits of bad behaviour, consumer culture, and parental indulgence.

Musically, the production is enjoyable, though not always as memorable as one might hope. “Pure Imagination” remains the emotional and melodic centrepiece, and it lands well here. However, beyond that, there are fewer songs that truly linger after the curtain comes down. “The Candy Man,” used early in the show, could benefit from a stronger lift as it feels slightly underpowered as an opening number. At times, with other musical numbers, it was also difficult to catch every lyric, due to character accents and how the music can move at a tight, fast pace.

Still, as a whole, this is a slick, whimsical, and joyous evening at the theatre. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory succeeds as an enjoyable production of a childhood favourite, balancing nostalgia with theatrical invention. It may not deliver a score full of unforgettable musical numbers, but it offers enough magic, humour, heart, and visual fun to make the trip into Wonka’s factory worthwhile. Local Hong Kong audiences will also appreciate the thoughtful 'nod' to this beloved city.

For families, musical theatre fans, and anyone who grew up with Dahl’s book or the films, this production is a sweet reminder to stay curious, stay kind, and never stop dreaming!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory runs at the Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre until 6 December 2026. Tickets are available here: https://www.urbtix.hk/event-detail/15093/

Daniel Plimpton (starring as Willy Wonka) brings Wonka’s

whimsical world to life on the Hong Kong stage for the first time.

(From left to right) Alison Solomon, Tour Choreographer; Matt

Lenz, Tour Director; Daniel Plimpton as Willy Wonka; Michael

Denmark, Founder and Executive Chairman, Great Entertainment

Group; Oliver Wong as Charlie Bucket; Simone Genatt, Executive

Producer and Chairperson, Broadway International Group and

Broadway Asia; Vincent Pimont, Managing Director, The Peninsula

Hong Kong; Marc Routh, Executive Producer and Chairperson,

Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia; and Scott

Wittman, Lyricist, celebrate the official opening of the Broadway

production of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY in Hong

Kong.

(From left to right) Matt Lenz, Tour Director; and Scott Wittman,

Lyricist, discuss the creative vision behind the musical and share

insights into bringing the production to Hong Kong during the media

preview.

The cast of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY brings a

new interactive segment to the Hong Kong run, engaging directly

with audiences during the show.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone