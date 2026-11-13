Review: A DIARY OF A GIRL'S HAPPINESS (10th RUN • FINALE) at Shouson Theatre, Hong Kong Arts Centre

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There’s a particular kind of sadness hidden behind a well-practised smile, and A Diary of A Girl’s Happiness 我們很快樂 (10th Run • Finale) by Jen Lam 林珍真 knows exactly how to uncover it.

Gently, repeatedly, and with enough humour to keep you listening even when the subject matter turns tender. The 10th and final season opened last night at the Shouson Theatre, at the Hong Kong Arts Centre, in Wan Chai. 13 years after its first performance, it is now playing for the final time to Hong Kong audiences.

The play follows Noel Tsang (played by Lam), an independent, professional single woman in her 40s. Noel looks like she has things handled — successful, capable, and fluent in the social language of “I’m fine and well”. But behind all that is emptiness, regrets, inner struggles, voids she doesn’t always have the words for, and experiences and memories that have been left unprocessed. As Noel moves through the real and relatable challenges of adulthood, all the joy, wonder, imagination, and optimism she once had as a child drains away gradually, often without her noticing until the damage has already become a habit. As a psychologist, Noel teaches others on how to be happy, yet struggles with the topic and life lesson herself. Where did her beloved wonderland go?

It’s also Lam’s acting that makes this gradual fading feel so convincing. She plays Noel with a careful, controlled presence, projecting competence on the surface while letting subtle cracks show underneath. Her performance is incredibly believable: every pause, every shift in tone, every beat where Noel tries to “perform” being okay lands with emotional weight. You don’t just watch her move through her memories, you feel how hard she’s working to keep herself together, and how easily the mask can slip when she least expects it. That believability is precisely why audiences stay locked in; where your focus might otherwise drift, it keeps returning to Lam’s Noel.

Whilst we watch Noel navigate her own realisation and healing journey, the play doesn’t confine it to Noel alone. The play breaks the fourth wall with its interactive segment and draws the audience into Noel’s world. Transformed into her “students” from her class, “Let’s get fixed by Noel”, together, the room becomes part of the therapy, helping everyone search for happiness again by being more proactive, more humble, and, perhaps most importantly, by learning to laugh more.

It’s a clever choice and credit must go to Lam, who is also the playwright, director and producer of this production. To first-time audiences, this interactive component may feel a little odd at first; however, you soon become accustomed to it and learn to appreciate the purpose of it. Rather than feeling like an interruption or a gimmick, it actually provides the play and audiences with the emotional balance it needs, without losing the story’s emotional truth. These interactive moments bring audiences back into the room, giving the audience moments of lighter breath whenever the themes and emotions begin to feel too close; and with the scene transitions, appropriate “breathing space” was given, landing at exactly the moment when feelings need to rise, break and then settle.

Even when the play is wrapping up and the audience is clearly eager to applaud, there’s a palpable sense of collective restraint. Everyone seems to hold back just a little longer, allowing the emotions to be felt first, before release. That kind of audience response is rare, and it’s a testament to the care with which the show is crafted.

What’s impressive about this production is its understated realism. Lam is able to take an event and really transform it into a hinge in the character’s life, that then delivers so much more. The continuation carefully presents the sense of time passing, of choices hardening into irreversible outcomes, and of happiness gradually becoming something you chase only after it’s already slipped away.

Direction and staging reinforce this inner logic. The set design is simple, with minimal props, but the production compensates with a rich use of shadowing and lighting. The result feels like Noel’s interior world made visible — an imaginative atmosphere that echoes Alice in Wonderland in spirit, if not in literal fantasy. A highlight is the use of three dresses, as besides being garments, they become distinct visual pillars that demonstrate space, distance, and division.

Music also plays a crucial storytelling role, and the songs in this production are particularly fitting, such as Joey Yung’s 「黃色大門」, that enriches the atmosphere with a bittersweet resonance. A personal favourite, though, is 其實我想, an original song by Heman Lee who also offers his moving vocals, adding intimacy and emotional texture to this production. The musical moments complement the narrative with just the right amount of lift and ache, helping the audience recognise emotion as it forms rather than simply being told what to feel.

By the end, A Diary of A Girl’s Happiness 我們很快樂 (10th Run • Finale) achieves what many plays only promise: it can make you laugh and cry, and not in separate, disconnected beats, but in a way that feels organic to the human experience it depicts. The production is inspiring and thought-provoking, moving and delicately handled, bittersweet without becoming bleak. And while it examines life, struggles, emotions, and happiness with honesty, it doesn’t leave you weighed down. Audiences leave happy and feeling light, still thinking, but not burdened, and this is a testament to a play that truly understands how heavy life can be.

What Jen Lam delivers here through her compelling acting, her writing and direction is truly special. In short, this is a brilliant production that invites reflection without preaching, tenderness without sentimentality, and hope without denying the pain. It’s a theatre experience that lingers, because it doesn’t just tell Noel’s story. It quietly asks everyone in the room how they’ve been defining happiness, and what it might take to get it back.

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