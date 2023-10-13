Jaap Van Zweden, Lio Kuokman, and The HK Phil Return To The Greater Bay Area in November 2023

After a gap of almost four years since its last tour to the Greater Bay Area due to the pandemic, the HK Phil will return for its 50th anniversary. Under the batons of Music Director Jaap van Zweden and Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, a total of three concerts will be staged at the Xinghai Concert Hall in Guangzhou on 10 and 24 November 2023 and at the Shenzhen Concert Hall on 25 November 2023 respectively.

Xinghai Concert Hall 25th Anniversary Season

Jaap van Zweden & HK Phil: Mahler Symphony No. 1 (10 November)

Marking the golden jubilee of the HK Phil and the 25th anniversary season of Xinghai Concert Hall, Jaap van Zweden will bring the Guangzhou audience a symphonic feast. Beethoven's Leonore Overture no. 3 distils Fidelio opera into a 15-minute orchestral adventure, while Tchaikovsky's Capriccio Italien captures the carnival atmosphere on the streets of Italy. Mahler embraces everything in his symphonies – the inspirations for the First Symphony include the soundscape of his childhood, the rustic Ländler, a nursery rhyme and a melody he heard at a dinner party.

“Xinghai Concert Hall 25th Anniversary Season – Jaap van Zweden & HK Phil: Mahler Symphony No. 1” will be held on 10 November 2023 (Fri) at 8PM at the Xinghai Concert Hall Symphony Hall in Guangzhou. Tickets are priced at RMB ¥880, ¥680, ¥480, ¥280, and ¥180. For ticketing information, please visit wap.concerthall.com.cn.

Xinghai Concert Hall 25th Anniversary Season

Lio Kuokman & HK Phil: From Gershwin to Williams (24 November)

Led by Lio Kuokman, the HK Phil will present a night of all-time greatest hits from blockbuster movies by John Williams, Broadway musicals by Bernstein, and Gershwin's iconic concerto of the Jazz Age New York, together with HK Phil Principal Cello Richard Bamping, as well as sopranos Louise Kwong and Vivian Yau. Lio Kuokman will play the piano part of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue.

“Xinghai Concert Hall 25th Anniversary Season – Lio Kuokman & HK Phil: From Gershwin to Williams” will be held on 24 November 2023 (Fri) at 8PM at the Xinghai Concert Hall Symphony Hall in Guangzhou. Tickets are priced at RMB ¥480, ¥380, ¥280 and ¥180. For ticketing information, please visit wap.concerthall.com.cn.

Shenzhen Concert Hall

Lio Kuokman and Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Concert (25 November)

The HK Phil celebrates its 50th anniversary with Dvořák's Ninth Symphony, From the New World. Lio Kuokman plays the piano solo and leads the orchestra in Gershwin's iconic concerto Rhapsody in Blue, bringing to life the glamourous Jazz Age New York of the roaring twenties. Opening the concert is Bernstein's popular Broadway classic Candide Overture and Three Dance Episodes from On the Town.

“Shenzhen Concert Hall - Lio Kuokman and Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Concert” will be held on 25 November 2023 (Sat) at 8PM at the Shenzhen Concert Hall Symphony Hall. Tickets are priced at RMB ¥480, ¥380, ¥280, ¥180 and ¥80. For ticketing information, please visit www.szyyt.com.