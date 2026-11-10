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Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Vote for your favorites through December 31st, 2026.

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Featured Topic BWW Regional Awards More Coverage Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

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Hawaii SHOWS

Late Night Raqs in Hawaii Late Night Raqs
UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre (4/23-4/25)
The Storyteller in Hawaii The Storyteller
Earle Ernst Lab Theatre, John F. Kennedy Theatre (11/18-11/22)
The Enchanted Bookshop in Hawaii The Enchanted Bookshop
Maui OnStage (11/14-11/22)
Little Shop of Horrors in Hawaii Little Shop of Horrors
Kennedy Theatre (3/04-3/14)
Hey, Black Child! in Hawaii Hey, Black Child!
UHM Kennedy Theatre - Earle Ernst Lab Theatre (4/14-4/18)
Everyday Heroes of Hawai‘i in Hawaii Everyday Heroes of Hawai‘i
Palikū Theatre (11/06-11/15)
The Book of Mormon in Hawaii The Book of Mormon
Neal S. Blaisdell Center [Concert Hall] (11/25-12/06)
Peter Pan Goes Wrong in Hawaii Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Manoa Valley Theatre (11/12-11/29)
John Cruz: Island Style Series in Hawaii John Cruz: Island Style Series
ProArts Theater (11/18-11/18)
Mary Poppins in Hawaii Mary Poppins
Aloha Theatre (2/19-3/14)
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