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Spotlight: Rocky Horror's Barry Bostwick is coming to Hawaii

DON'T MISS BARRY BOSTWICK AND THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW SPOOKTACULAR TOUR!

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Spotlight: Rocky Horror's Barry Bostwick is coming to Hawaii

Barry Bostwick, the original Brad Majors, is coming to Hawaii for a Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast Spooktacular on November 7, 2026, at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu.Buy Tickets now for the event.

Scott Stander Presents brings The Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast Spooktacular Tour to the Hawaii Theatre, hosted by Barry Bostwick, the original "Brad Majors." The evening includes a hosted screening of the film in a new 4K restoration with a live shadow cast, along with a costume contest and more.

For fans who want to get even closer to the production, a V.I.P. Meet & Greet is available. Tickets for the V.I.P. experience are limited and still available at the time of this announcement.

The event takes place Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, HI. For tickets and event information, visit the Hawaii Theatre ticketing page.

Click Here to Get Tickets


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