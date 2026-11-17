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Mānoa Valley Theatre presents Peter Pan Goes Wrong, kicking off its 2026-2027 season off with a bang!

…followed by a crash!, a wham!, and a chorus of OH NOOOO!

Featuring nearly the entire original cast of the 2023 production of The Play That Goes Wrong, MVT has transformed itself into the home of the Cornley Drama Society, an Am-Dram company of English players trying desperately to make it through opening night of Peter Pan while everything literally and figuratively falls to pieces around them. The show is fast-paced, frenetic, and utterly ridiculous, utilizing every trick in the comedy playbook to bring the wild evening to life.

Set designer Kevin Keaveney certainly had his work cut out for him, with a set that requires a seemingly endless list of moving pieces, tricks, twists, and even a harness to make Peter Pan fly. Keaveney did an excellent job, and the world he created feels appropriately amateurish and hazardous (but never truly unsafe). I’ll refrain from elaborating any further as its more than worth it to see his work in action, and the surprises are impressive. Kelly Belle provides some excellent prop work as well, as multiple sight gags rely on things—shockingly—going wrong. I was especially impressed by the design for the massive mobile tree (deftly played by Andrew Baker). Amber Lehua Baker’s costumes were characters unto themselves, covering a vast array of characters from rollerblading mermaids to skateboarding crocs to the quick change marvel of Liza/Mrs. Darling (Shannon Winpenny). Sound designer Sarah Velsaco and lighting designer Chris Gouveia worked together brilliantly to add the requisite chaos to the show, starting from the very moment you walk in and are treated to intermittent light/sound failures at preshow, to bizarre but fun music choices, all the way through power failures and a recurring gag of unedited sound cues.

I applaud Rob Duval for stepping up as director again, as taking on a Goes Wrong show once in a lifetime surely cannot be an easy feat, much less twice. While the action on stage is unfolding with all the grace of a runaway freight train, we never feel like anyone is in any real danger, which is a credit to Duval as well as fight choreographer Jasmine Haley Anderson and Fly Captain Alex Bishop, plus the hard-working crew toiling behind the scenes who absolutely deserved the rowdy applause they received at curtain call (Ron Heller, Aurielle Polynice, Quinn Smola, Jake Glasser, Rachel Heller, and Mia Park). The amount of trust among the crew, Duval, and the actors is evident and vital to the success of the show. Admittedly, the overall execution feels more akin to a children’s pantomime rather than a tight farce. Also, it’s unclear why no accent coach was brought on board for this production. That being said, the show was undeniably fun, and my ribs ached from laughing by the end.

Heading the cast is Jeff Andrews as beleaguered director Chris Bean, as well as Mr. Darling and Captain Hook. His facial expressions deserve their own award, and he seems to be the only one fully committed to making a silk purse out of this company’s sow’s ear. Needling and provoking him at every turn is scene-stealer and co-director Robert Grove (Andrew Baker, being appropriately bombastic), pulling the right amount of focus as Nana the dog and a hysterically unintelligible pirate. Shannon Winpenny as Mrs. Darling, Liza the maid, Curly, and Tinkerbell herself (bedecked in a baubled bubblegum-pink Lisa Ponce de Leon wig) is delightfully unhinged with impeccable timing. Brett Williams steals the audience’s heart as Michael Darling, the crocodile, and the not-so-secret admirer of Sandra (Tiger Tam, also playing Wendy). Al Reyes and Alan Shepard take on the stage hands who have to go above and beyond their normal call of duty, roles that are iconic in the Goes Wrong canon, and are at their core a love letter to the heroes behind the scenes without whom no theatre production could ever go right. John D’Aversa as Peter Pan exhibits incredible bravery as the often-airborne title character, spending a good percentage of his stage time ten feet off the ground and upside down. Ixchel López-Durant, Shervelle Hannah, and Matthew Miller round out the rest of the cast and perpetrate wild antics of their own.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a solid season opener for MVT, and a fun homage to the well-received 2023 production. I strongly recommend arriving early in order to have time to appreciate both the preshow and the dual program, as all the performers have provided not only their own real-world bios, but also their play-within-the-play actor’s bios. Catch it now before it flies away on December 6!

The race is on for the Hawaii Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LES MISÉRABLES Diamond Head Theatre 18% 2 SHREK THE MUSICAL Manoa Valley Theatre 17% 3 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Diamond Head Theatre 15% 4 PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Manoa Valley Theatre 11% 5 WEST SIDE STORY Diamond Head Theatre 11% Best Play 1 YELLOW FACE Manoa Valley Theatre 16% 2 DIAL M FOR MURDER Manoa Valley Theatre 13% 3 TWO NAILS, ONE LOVE Kumu Kahua Theatre 11% 4 A 1940'S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL Maui OnStage 8% 5 THE QUEEN'S WILL Kumu Kahua Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Diamond Head Theatre 31% 2 Manoa Valley Theatre 26% 3 Maui OnStage 13% 4 Kumu Kahua Theatre 11% 5 ProArts Playhouse Maui 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonah Guerrero - SHREK THE MUSICAL Manoa Valley Theatre 18% 2 Alana Clayson - SHREK THE MUSICAL Manoa Valley Theatre 10% 3 Greg Zane - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Manoa Valley Theatre 9% 4 Becca Brake - FUNNY GIRL Diamond Head Theatre 7% 5 Ricky Kozak - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Diamond Head Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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