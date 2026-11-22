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The Maui Arts & Cultural Center has announced the dates of its signature events returning in 2026 and 2027. The 19th Annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival, ArT=Mixx, Maui Brewers Festival, the 36th Annual Kī Hōʻalu Festival, and Maui Calls are all coming back.

19th Annual Maui ‘UKULELE Festival | Sunday, December 20, 2026

Hawaiʻi’s famous four-string instrument at the 19th Annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival, a free Maui community music event held in the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 1:30 pm and the concert starts at 2:00 pm. The day prior will again feature a related free ʻukulele workshop at the MACC.

All community members and visitors alike are welcome to attend and enjoy an afternoon of island music with highly acclaimed musicians. Attendees should bring low-backed beach chairs or blankets and relax on the lawn of the A&B Amphitheater. Admission is FREE.

The concert will also be livestreamed on the MACC’s website and on its Facebook and YouTube pages.

This year’s festival offers a diverse line-up of some of the finest ‘ukulele musicians. Plus, door prizes including several finely crafted ‘ukulele that will be given away to lucky in-person attendees throughout the afternoon during the concert.

This year’s Festival will also continue to support the Maui Food Bank and those impacted by the wildfires, serving as a drop-off point for non-perishable donations. Donation bins will be located near the MACC's main entry gates. Anyone who donates to the Maui Food Bank will be eligible to enter for a separate ʻukulele giveaway.

There will be displays of made-in-Hawai‘i arts and crafts, plenty of ‘ono-licious island food, plus a variety of beverages available for purchase. No outside food, beverages, or coolers are allowed.

FREE ‘UKULELE WORKSHOP | Saturday, December 19

A free ‘ukulele workshop will be held in the MACC’s Morgado Hall at 2:00 pm. Registration starts at 1:30 pm. The workshop, conducted by Maui Ukulele Teaching Legend Roy Sakuma, is for students of all ages. Lessons are designed for beginning and intermediate players. It is recommended that students be able to hold C, F, G7 chords and they should bring their own ‘ukulele. No pre-registration is necessary. All participants will be eligible to enter a drawing to win a fine new ʻukulele and will be invited to participate in a performance during the festival on Sunday, playing a song they learn in the workshop.

The 19th Annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Sponsors for this FREE event are Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Kilohana by CNHA, the County of Maui, and the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, with additional support from ‘Ukulele Festival Hawaiʻi and KPOA/Pacific Media Group.

19th Annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival

Maui Arts & Cultural Festival / A&B Amphitheater

Sunday, December 20, 2026 / 2:00 pm

Gates open at 1:30 pm

FREE ADMISSION / MauiArts.org

‘Ukulele Workshop

Maui Arts & Cultural Center / Morgado Hall

Saturday, December 19, 2026 / 2:00 pm

Check-in @ 1:30 pm

No pre-registration required

ArT=Mixx | Saturday, April 24, 2027

ArT=Mixx: Mythical presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center, is scheduled for April 24, 2027, from 7:00 - 11:00 pm in the A&B Amphitheater. This highly anticipated event features innovation in live performance, video and sound technology, with interactive experiences, a dance floor, and food and beverages.

Admission is FREE to the public.

An exclusive VIP lounge with private access, food and beverage, and bathrooms will have limited tickets available.

ArT=Mixx is an interactive social event for a 21 and over mixed-generation crowd. We collaborate with emerging artists in their exploration of new and innovative work to create unique intersections of performing and visual art experiences in our world-class facility.

The thematic approach is an extension of the exhibitions program in Schaefer International Gallery, which will be open during the event until 9:30 pm.

ArT=Mixx is presented by The MACC and sponsored by the County of Maui, conceived as a series of events to bring the 21-and-over crowd together to find their inner artist. Exhibits in the Schaefer International Gallery serve as a focal point for this interactive social event full of art, music, and creativity.

ArT=Mixx: MYTHICAL

Maui Arts & Cultural Center/Schaefer International Gallery / 7-11 pm, Saturday, April 24, 2027

FREE ADMISSION! Must be 21+/ALL attendees must have ID for entry

Maui Brewers Festival | Saturday, May 15, 2027

The Maui Brewers Festival is one of Maui's annual Must-Do events, as well as a FUNdraiser! Every ticket includes unlimited island-style food by local chefs (everything from sliders & stews to popsicles & cookies) and a souvenir glass. There is a wide selection of local and national craft breweries- including beer, cider, kombucha and root beer, with gluten-free and non-alcohol selections. Live music with local musicians, door prizes, and lots of fun round out the afternoon!

36th Annual Kī Hō‘alu Festival | Sunday, June 27, 2027

One of Maui’s favorite free-to-the-public music events returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center live and in-person as well as livestreamed on Sunday, June 27, with the 36th Annual Kī Hō‘alu Festival. It’s a Maui and MACC tradition, annually enjoyed by residents and visitors alike, with some of Hawaii’s best slack key guitar players performing Hawaiian music. This year’s free event takes place in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater starting at 2:00 pm. Gates for the event open at 1:30 pm.

Slack key has become known as one of the world’s great acoustic guitar methods, especially since the Grammy Awards at one time recognized Hawaiian music as a category all its own. At the MACC, slack key guitar music has been celebrated annually in a laid-back atmosphere at the annual Kī Hō‘alu Festival. The setting is with festival-goers relaxing in the A&B Amphitheater, where they can enjoy hours of slack key music as the sun sets behind the West Maui Mountains.

Festival-goers are encouraged to bring their own low-back beach chairs, blankets, or lauhala mats and relax on the A&B Amphitheater lawn to fully enjoy the melodious music by the event’s guitarists. Shaded seating for kupuna will be provided. No large duffels/bags, umbrellas, or outside food or beverages are allowed into the amphitheater.

This annual Kī Hō‘alu Festival, now in its 36th year on Maui, is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center, sponsored by the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, and Kilohana by CNHA with additional support from The Maui News, the Kī Hō‘alu Foundation, Ka-Hoku Productions, and KPOA.

36th ANNUAL KĪ HŌ‘ALU FESTIVAL

Sunday, June 27, 2027 / 2:00 pm/Gates 1:30 pm / FREE Admission

Maui Arts & Cultural Center / A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion

Or Livestream at MauiArts.org, the MACC Facebook page, or our YouTube channel

2027 MAUI BREWERS FESTIVAL

Maui Arts & Cultural Center | A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion

Saturday, May 15 | 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm | ‘Beer Lover’ entry: 2:00 pm | General Admission entry: 3:30 pm

Maui Calls 2027 | Saturday, August 21, 2027

Maui Calls is the MACC’s signature gala fundraiser, now in its 29th year. The themes of the annual benefit event harken back to the nostalgic era of Hawai'i's past. A fresh flower lei greeting and music serenade start you off on an evening where you can mix and mingle with family, friends, and colleagues, taste delectable pūpū created by chefs from stellar Maui restaurants, and sample wines from boutique vintners. The silent and live auctions offer the chance to bid on fabulous "Uniquely Maui" items like one-of-a-kind Maui adventures, as well as "Uniquely MACC" items like musical instruments autographed by celebrities who have been on our stages. It's a once-a-year evening to remember always.

All attendees at Maui Calls must be age 21 and over with a valid photo ID.

Proceeds from Maui Calls help support arts education, cultural, and community programs at Maui Arts & Cultural Center, which has provided inspiration and enriched the lives of people on Maui for over three decades. The MACC is Hawai’i’s most comprehensive arts facility, providing the venue for a wide variety of performances and exhibitions, from hula to ballet and modern dance; from classical to rock-and-roll; from international celebrities to student performances. The MACC is also host to films, business meetings, classes, education programs, and cultural workshops, holding on average over 1,500 events annually, and attended by more than 240,000 people each year.

MAUI CALLS 2027 – The MACC’s Benefit Gala

Maui Arts & Cultural Center/A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion

Saturday, August 21, 2027; 6:00 – 10:00 pm

The race is on for the Hawaii Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LES MISÉRABLES Diamond Head Theatre 17% 2 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Diamond Head Theatre 15% 3 SHREK THE MUSICAL Manoa Valley Theatre 15% 4 ANASTASIA Maui Academy of Performing Arts 10% 5 PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Manoa Valley Theatre 10% Best Play 1 YELLOW FACE Manoa Valley Theatre 15% 2 DIAL M FOR MURDER Manoa Valley Theatre 11% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS ProArts Playhouse Maui 11% 4 TWO NAILS, ONE LOVE Kumu Kahua Theatre 10% 5 A 1940'S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL Maui OnStage 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Diamond Head Theatre 29% 2 Manoa Valley Theatre 24% 3 Maui OnStage 15% 4 ProArts Playhouse Maui 12% 5 Kumu Kahua Theatre 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonah Guerrero - SHREK THE MUSICAL Manoa Valley Theatre 17% 2 Alana Clayson - SHREK THE MUSICAL Manoa Valley Theatre 9% 3 Greg Zane - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Manoa Valley Theatre 8% 4 Garrett Hols - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Diamond Head Theatre 7% 5 Becca Brake - FUNNY GIRL Diamond Head Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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