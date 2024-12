Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Hawaii Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sheryl Renee - CONCERT SERIES - ProArts Maui 44%

Barrie Kealoha - BOTTOMS UP! - Farrington Performing Arts Center 31%

Ashley Lambert, Justin John Moniz - AN EVENING AT THE STORK CLUB - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 25%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Debra McGee - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 30%

Ahnya Chang - NEWSIES - Paliku Theatre 14%

Aly Cardinalli - KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Playhouse Maui 13%

Randi Lonzaga - SPRING AWAKENING - ProArts Maui 9%

Felicia Chernicki-Wulf - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 8%

Charlie Williams - FROZEN - Diamond Head Theatre 7%

Lina Aiko Krueger - LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse 5%

John Rampage/Celia Chun - TOOTSIE - Diamond Head Theatre 4%

Ahnya Chang - MY FAIR LADY - Diamond Head Theatre 4%

Pei-Ling Kao & Cuauhtémoc Peranda - ARE WE THERE YET, BABY? - UHM Kennedy Theatre 2%

Ohi - HAPPILY EVA AFTA - Manoa Valley Theatre 2%

Christine Yasunaga - KISS ME, KATE - Diamond Head Theatre 1%

Miki Yamamoto - TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL - Manoa Valley Theatre 1%

Kea Kapahua - HAPPILY EVA AFTA - University of Hawai'i at Hilo Performing Arts Center 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Oberg - SEUSSICAL - Maui Onstage 25%

Michelle Hartman - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 23%

Madison Gholston - FROZEN - Diamond Head Theatre 12%

Cabaret and Cocktails - KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Maui 6%

Ally Shore - DADDY LONG LEGS - ProArts Maui 6%

Kathleen Schultz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 5%

Maile Speetjens - CLUE - Manoa Valley Theatre 5%

Emily Lane - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Diamond Head Theatre 4%

Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker & Maile Speetjens - PUANA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 3%

Sarah Loney Mark - KINKY BOOTS (PROARTS) - ProArts Playhouse Maui 3%

Carlynn Wolfe and Rikita Turner - LOVEY LEE - Kumu Kahua Theatre 2%

Kimmerie Jones - MY FAIR LADY - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

Kimmerie Jones - KISS ME, KATE - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

Micah Oberg - LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse 1%

Peggy Krock - GEM OF THE OCEAN - TAG - The Actor's Group 1%



Best Dance Production

KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Playhouse Maui 71%

RESONANCE BFA/MFA DANCE CONCERT - UHM Kennedy Theatre 20%

ARE WE THERE YET, BABY? - UHM Kennedy Theatre 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Beth Dunnington - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 27%

Aly Cardinalli - KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Maui 13%

Kiegan Otterson - SPRING AWAKENING - ProArts Maui 13%

Rob Duval - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Manoa Valley Theatre 10%

Kalani Whitford - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 8%

Michael Ng - HAPPILY EVA AFTA - Manoa Valley Theatre 6%

Charlie Williams - FROZEN - Diamond Head Theatre 6%

Ally Shore - DADDY LONG LEGS - ProArts Maui 6%

John Rampage - TOOTSIE - Diamond Head Theatre 4%

Stephanie Conching - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

Bryce Chaddick - MY FAIR LADY - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

Malindi Fickle - KISS ME, KATE - Diamond Head Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Francis Tau'a - LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse Maui 25%

David Johnston - THE LION IN WINTER - Maui Academy of Performing Arts 16%

Rob Duval - CLUE - Manoa Valley Theatre 14%

Joshua 'Baba' Kamoani'ala Tavares - GLITTER IN THE PA'AKAI - Kennedy Theatre 10%

Rob Duval - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Manoa Valley Theatre 10%

John Rampage - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Diamond Head Theatre 7%

Alex Munro - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Manoa Valley Theatre 5%

Tammy Haili‘ōpua Baker - PUANA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 4%

Harry Wong III - KAMAU TRILOGY - Kumu Kahua Theatre 3%

Julie A. Iezzi - THE MAIDEN BENTEN AND THE BANDITS OF THE WHITE WAVES - UHM Kennedy Theatre 2%

Reyn Afaga - CYMBELINE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 2%

Derrick Brown & Frankie Enos - GEM OF THE OCEAN - TAG - The Actor's Group 1%

Jason Kanda - BERETANIA SNAPSHOTS - Kumu Kahua Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 30%

SPRING AWAKENING - ProArts Playhouse Maui 10%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 9%

KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Maui 8%

NEWSIES - Paliku Theatre 7%

FROZEN - Diamond Head Theatre 6%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - ProArts Maui 3%

TOOTSIE - Diamond Head Theatre 3%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

KISS ME, KATE - Diamond Head Theatre 3%

GLITTER IN THE PAʻAKAI - UHM Kennedy Theatre 2%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Manoa Valley Theatre 2%

THE LION IN WINTER - Maui Academy of Performing Arts 2%

UA PAU - Kumu Kahua Theatre 1%

KĀMAU TRILOGY - Kumu Kahua Theatre 1%

MY FAIR LADY - Diamond Head Theatre 1%

DADDY LONG LEGS - ProArts Maui 1%

CLUE - Manoa Valley Theatre 1%

THE MAIDEN BENTEN AND THE BANDITS OF THE WHITE WAVES - UHM Kennedy Theatre 1%

AITU FAFINE - Kumu Kahua Theatre 1%

PUANA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 0%

BERETANIA SNAPSHOTS - Kumu Kahua Theatre 0%

KAISARA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 0

GEM OF THE OCEAN - TAG - The Actor's Group 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Shack - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 28%

Carolyn Maggie Lloyd - KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Playhouse Maui 12%

Chris Gouveia - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Manoa Valley Theatre 10%

Carolyn Maggie Lloyd - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 9%

Carolyn Maggie Lloyd - SPRING AWAKENING - ProArts Playhouse Maui 8%

Christopher Patrinos - GLITTER IN THE PA'AKAI - Kennedy Theatre 7%

Dawn Oshima - FROZEN - Diamond Head Theatre 7%

Ricky Jones - DADDY LONG LEGS - ProArts Playhouse Maui 6%

Stephen Clear - KISS ME, KATE - Diamond Head Theatre 3%

Todd Van Amburgh - LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse 2%

Dawn Oshima - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

Brian Sackett - LOVEY LEE - Kumu Kahua Theatre 1%

Christopher Patrinos & Carlee Kasadate - THE MAIDEN BENTEN AND THE BANDITS OF THE WHITE WAVES - UHM Kennedy Theatre 1%

Rachel Sorenson - CYMBELINE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 1%

David Hunt - GEM OF THE OCEAN - TAG - The Actor's Group 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Justin John Moniz - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 29%

Vania Jerome - SPRING AWAKENING - ProArts Playhouse Maui 13%

Aly Cardinalli - KINKY BOOTS (PROARTS) - ProArts Maui 12%

Jenny Shiroma - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Manoa Valley Theatre 11%

Robert E. Wills - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 7%

Jenny Shiroma - FROZEN - Diamond Head Theatre 5%

John Rowehl - MAN OF LAMANCHA - Maui Academy of Performing Arts 4%

Jenny Shiroma - MY FAIR LADY - Diamond Head Theatre 3%

Roslyn Catracchia - TOOTSIE - Diamond Head Theatre 3%

Kenny Endo & Kirstin Pauka - THE MAIDEN BENTEN AND THE BANDITS OF THE WHITE WAVES - UHM Kennedy Theatre 3%

John Rowehl - DADDY LONG LEGS - ProArts Playhouse Maui 3%

Miguel Cadoy III - HAPPILY EVA AFTA - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

Tammy Haili‘ōpua Baker - PUANA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 3%

Lindsey Rabe - KISS ME, KATE - Diamond Head Theatre 1%



Best Musical

LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 33%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Manoa Valley Theatre 15%

KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Playhouse Maui 13%

SPRING AWAKENING - ProArts Maui 9%

FROZEN - Diamond Head Theatre 8%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Manoa Valley Theatre 6%

DADDY LONG LEGS - ProArts Maui 5%

TOOTSIE - Diamond Head Theatre 3%

TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL - Manoa Valley Theatre 2%

MY FAIR LADY - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

KISS ME, KATE - Diamond Head Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ryanne Solinsky - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 12%

Evan Shields - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 11%

Charles Cook - KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Playhouse Maui 10%

Alana Clayson - FROZEN - Diamond Head Theatre 10%

Elena Montero Mulligan - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 9%

Amber Seelig - DADDY LONG LEGS - ProArts Maui 8%

Darian Aquino - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Manoa Valley Theatre 7%

Jesie Rocetes - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 5%

Joshua Baba Tavares - GLITTER IN THE PA'AKAI - Kennedy Theatre 5%

Eric Gilliom - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 5%

Dale Button - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 4%

Amber Selig - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 3%

Kyle Malis - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

Anna Young - MY FAIR LADY - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

Susan Hawes - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Manoa Valley Theatre 2%

Reyn Halford - TOOTSIE - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

David Young - KISS ME, KATE - Diamond Head Theatre 1%

David Young - MY FAIR LADY - Diamond Head Theatre 0%

Jennifer Cleve Sojot - TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL - Manoa Valley Theatre 0%

Lance Rae - TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL - Manoa Valley Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Ally Shore - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - ProArts Maui 20%

Paul Jackel - THE LION IN WINTER - Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA) 15%

Jasmine Haley Anderson - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Manoa Valley Theatre 12%

Lelea‘e 'Buffy' Kahalepuna-Wong - GLITTER IN THE PA‘AKAI - UHM Kennedy Theatre 7%

Dwight T. Martin - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Manoa Valley Theatre 7%

Lelea'e Kahalepuna-Wong - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 6%

Sean-Joseph Takeo Kahāokalani Choo - LOVEY LEE - Kumu Kahua Theatre 6%

Baba Tavares - KAMAU TRILOGY - Kumu Kahua Theatre 5%

David Herman - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Manoa Valley Theatre 5%

Kaipo Dudoit - GLITTER IN THE PA'AKAI - UH Manoa 5%

Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker - PUANA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 3%

Stuart Featheran - KĀMAU A'E - Kumu Kahua Theatre 3%

Joshua 'Baba' Kamoani‘ala Tavares - PUANA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 3%

Kahiau Machado - KAMAU TRILOGY - Kumu Kahua Theatre 1%

Kaipo Dudoit - KAISARA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 1%

Kirstyn Trombetta - CYMBELINE - Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 1%



Best Play

CLUE - Manoa Valley Theatre 26%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - ProArts Maui 13%

LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse Maui 12%

THE LION IN WINTER - Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA) 10%

GLITTER IN THE PA'AKAI - Kennedy Theatre 10%

THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Diamond Head Theatre 8%

GEM OF THE OCEAN - TAG - The Actor's Group 4%

KAMAU TRILOGY - Kumu Kahua Theatre 4%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Manoa Valley Theatre 4%

UA PAU - Kumu Kahua Theatre 3%

THE WATER STATION - UHM Kennedy Theatre 2%

THE MAIDEN BENTEN AND THE BANDITS OF THE WHITE WAVES - UHM Kennedy Theatre 2%

HAOLELAND - Kumu Kahua Theatre 1%

MENDOKUSAI - Kumu Kahua Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHÉME - Hawaii Opera Theatre 60%

THE CORONATION OF POPPEA - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 29%

I PAGLIACCI - Hawaii Opera Theatre 12%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brittany Merenda - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 26%

Ally Shore - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 17%

Lin McEwan - KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Playhouse Maui 11%

Ally Shore - DADDY LONG LEGS - ProArts Maui 7%

DeAnne Kennedy - NEWSIES - Paliku Theatre 7%

Randy Tandal - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Diamond Head Theatre 5%

Kalani Whitford - LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse 5%

Mira Fey - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa Valley Theatre 5%

Antonio Hernandez - GLITTER IN THE PA'AKAI - Kennedy Theatre 5%

Deane Kennedy - FROZEN - Diamond Head Theatre 4%

Willie Sabel - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Manoa Valley Theatre 4%

MJ Matsushita - HAPPILY EVA AFTA - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

Christopher Patrinos - PUANA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 1%

Margaret Hanna Tominaga - THE MAIDEN BENTEN AND THE BANDITS OF THE WHITE WAVES - UHM Kennedy Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Buckley - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 29%

Dawn Kealoha Harper - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 16%

Sarah Velasco & Timothy Manamtam - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Manoa Valley Theatre 13%

Sarah Jelly - DADDY LONG LEGS - ProArts Maui 10%

Angelica 'Angel' Juarez - LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse 10%

Steven Nelson - NEWSIES - Paliku Theatre 7%

Jericho Sombrio - FROZEN - Diamond Head Theatre 6%

Kerri Yoneda - TOOTSIE - Diamond Head Theatre 5%

Isaac Dela Cruz - LOVEY LEE - Kumu Kahua Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tori Hitchcock - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 15%

Elysa Raquel Hernandez - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 10%

Caroline Hendren - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 10%

Madeline Belcher - LITTLE WOMEN - Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 8%

Jesse Rocetes - SPRING AWAKENING - ProArts Playhouse Maui 7%

Presley Wheeler - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Manoa Valley Theatre 6%

Danielle Ferrer - KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Maui 5%

Aaron Pardini - KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Maui 4%

Lele'a 'Buffy' kahalepua-Wong - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

Aaron Pardini - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 3%

Aiko Schick - TOOTSIE - Diamond Head Theatre 3%

Kimo Kaona - FROZEN - Diamond Head Theatre 3%

Paul Jackel - SPRING AWAKENING - ProArts Playhouse Maui 3%

Kiegan Otterson - DADDY LONG LEGS - ProArts Maui 3%

Tessa Chin - SPRING AWAKENING - ProArts Playhouse Maui 3%

Jesie Rocetes - KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Playhouse Maui 2%

Rocco Bechirian - SWEENEY TODD - Manoa Valley Theatre 2%

Jamie Salcedo-Viola - KINKY BOOTS - ProArts Maui 2%

Moku Durant - TOOTSIE - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

Jill Jackson - FROZEN - Diamond Head Theatre 2%

Deborah Vial - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 1%

Betty Bolton - MY FAIR LADY - Diamond Head Theatre 1%

Kyle Malis - FROZEN - Diamond Head Theatre 1%

Andrew Simmons - KISS ME, KATE - Diamond Head Theatre 1%

Micah Howlett - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Maui OnStage 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Paul Jackel - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA) 11%

Scott McLelland - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - ProArts Maui 10%

Kathy Collins - LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse 8%

Pono Cummings - GLITTER IN THE PA‘AKAI - UHM Kennedy Theatre 8%

Riley Franco - LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse Maui 6%

Adam Kalma - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Manoa Valley Theatre 6%

Andrew Simmons - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Diamond Head Theatre 5%

Shannon Winpenny - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Manoa Valley Theatre 5%

Theo Kāneikoliakawahineika‘iukapuomua Baker - KAISARA - UHM Kennedy Theatre 5%

Barrie Kealoha - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Manoa Valley Theatre 5%

Armando Molina Gómez - GLITTER IN THE PA‘AKAI - UHM Kennedy Theatre 4%

Madison Cuartas - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Manoa Valley Theatre 4%

Allan Y. Okubo - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

Lele'a 'buffy' kahalepua-Wong - LOVEY LEE - Kumu Kahua Theatre 3%

Lelea'e Kahalepuna-Wong - KAMAU TRILOGY - Kumu Kahua Theatre 3%

Eriq James - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Manoa Valley Theatre 3%

Noelani Montas - GLITTER IN THE PA'AKAI - Kennedy Theatre 3%

Ehulani Kane - LOVEY LEE - ProArts Playhouse 3%

Alaura Ward - KAMAU TRILOGY - Kumu Kahua Theatre 2%

Kahano Ho - LOVEY LEE - Kumu Kahua Theatre 2%

Darryl Soriano - BERETANIA SNAPSHOTS - Kumu Kahua Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

ProArts Playhouse Maui 23%

Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 21%

Manoa Valley Theatre 18%

Maui Onstage 12%

Diamond Head Theatre 11%

Kumu Kahua Theatre 5%

UHM Kennedy Theatre 4%

Paliku Theatre 3%

Hawaii Shakespeare Festival 2%

Honolulu Theatre for Youth 2%

TAG - The Actor's Group 0%



Comments

