Kumu Kahua Theatre to Stage Holiday Directing Challenge THE WORK in December
Three nights of the directing challenge feature holiday caroling, Christmas trivia and festive intermissions at the Honolulu theatre.
Kumu Kahua Theatre is ringing in the holiday season with holiday-inspired sessions of “The Work” this December, leading up to the ultimate directors' challenge! Three spirited back-to-back nights will also be complemented by festivities that run the gamut from naughty to nice, and all in support of the magic of theatre.
Making the perfect holiday date night, “The Work” is a dazzling directing challenge that takes audiences behind-the-scenes of the creative process. Two directors are allowed a limited amount of time each to stage the same unrehearsed scene, using the same actors. Hosted by “The Work” creator Jason Kanda, directors go head-to-head in a final showdown with the live audience deciding who comes out on top. The winning directors from the first two nights will return to battle it out in the ultimate championship showdown.Two directors. One stage. One champion.
Every night of “The Work” will feature Christmas caroling during the pre-show and offer holiday goodies at every intermission. Guests are also encouraged to come dressed in their festive best throughout the event—from ugly holiday sweaters to favorite holiday PJs.
Each evening will also get a little extra seasonal sparkle as follows:
Thursday, December 3 at 7 p.m.
Play: How to Explain Snow to a Turtle written by Alston Alika Albarado
Directors: Sean-Joseph Choo and Michelle Huynh
Holiday Fun: Christmas trivia with prizes!
Friday, December 4 at 7 p.m.
Play: The Thirteenth Book (content warning!) written by Eric Yokomori
Directors: Reb Beau Allen and Harry Wong III
Holiday Fun: Christmas trivia with prizes!
Saturday, December 5 at 7 p.m.
Play: 2500th Annual Holiday Mascot Retreat by Sara Ward
Directors: The winners of the previous two challenges, now going head-to-head!
Holiday Fun: Guests are invited to participate in a Naughty Santa $5 gift swap.
“The Work” is rated M for mature audiences. Even when our scripts are tame, sometimes our directors and actors are a little spicy.
General Admission tickets to the shows are $15 each evening, or guests may take advantage of the Christmas at Kumu Kahua special, with a flat $40 for the full weekend of festive fun and a holiday show-down. All ticket sales will benefit the nonprofit theatre's daily operating costs as it gears up for a new year of storytelling that uniquely celebrates sense of place.
Christmas at Kumu Kahua Theatre also unwraps a sale on Season Subscriptions to the theatre's main stage productions. Pay just $45 to enjoy the last three shows of the 56th season* for just $45 and purchase additional single tickets at $15. And making holiday wishes come true, there's still time for audiences to catch Kupua—a reimagining of Hailiʻōpua Baker's celebrated play that first captured imaginations 25 years ago. Bringing together traditional moʻolelo in a contemporary theatrical experience, the play's new production under the co-direction of William Kealiʻinohopono Kāhele and Reyn Afaga is on stage through November 29.
For more information about season tickets or to catch the special December evenings of “The Work”, contact the box office at 808-536-4441 or visit kumukahua.org.
*One of the remaining shows in the season is a trilogy, so thatʻs actually five productions for $45!
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