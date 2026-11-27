NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Kumu Kahua Theatre is ringing in the holiday season with holiday-inspired sessions of “The Work” this December, leading up to the ultimate directors' challenge! Three spirited back-to-back nights will also be complemented by festivities that run the gamut from naughty to nice, and all in support of the magic of theatre.

Making the perfect holiday date night, “The Work” is a dazzling directing challenge that takes audiences behind-the-scenes of the creative process. Two directors are allowed a limited amount of time each to stage the same unrehearsed scene, using the same actors. Hosted by “The Work” creator Jason Kanda, directors go head-to-head in a final showdown with the live audience deciding who comes out on top. The winning directors from the first two nights will return to battle it out in the ultimate championship showdown.Two directors. One stage. One champion.

Every night of “The Work” will feature Christmas caroling during the pre-show and offer holiday goodies at every intermission. Guests are also encouraged to come dressed in their festive best throughout the event—from ugly holiday sweaters to favorite holiday PJs.

Each evening will also get a little extra seasonal sparkle as follows:

Thursday, December 3 at 7 p.m.

Play: How to Explain Snow to a Turtle written by Alston Alika Albarado

Directors: Sean-Joseph Choo and Michelle Huynh

Holiday Fun: Christmas trivia with prizes!

Friday, December 4 at 7 p.m.

Play: The Thirteenth Book (content warning!) written by Eric Yokomori

Directors: Reb Beau Allen and Harry Wong III

Holiday Fun: Christmas trivia with prizes!

Saturday, December 5 at 7 p.m.

Play: 2500th Annual Holiday Mascot Retreat by Sara Ward

Directors: The winners of the previous two challenges, now going head-to-head!

Holiday Fun: Guests are invited to participate in a Naughty Santa $5 gift swap.

“The Work” is rated M for mature audiences. Even when our scripts are tame, sometimes our directors and actors are a little spicy.

General Admission tickets to the shows are $15 each evening, or guests may take advantage of the Christmas at Kumu Kahua special, with a flat $40 for the full weekend of festive fun and a holiday show-down. All ticket sales will benefit the nonprofit theatre's daily operating costs as it gears up for a new year of storytelling that uniquely celebrates sense of place.

Christmas at Kumu Kahua Theatre also unwraps a sale on Season Subscriptions to the theatre's main stage productions. Pay just $45 to enjoy the last three shows of the 56th season* for just $45 and purchase additional single tickets at $15. And making holiday wishes come true, there's still time for audiences to catch Kupua—a reimagining of Hailiʻōpua Baker's celebrated play that first captured imaginations 25 years ago. Bringing together traditional moʻolelo in a contemporary theatrical experience, the play's new production under the co-direction of William Kealiʻinohopono Kāhele and Reyn Afaga is on stage through November 29.

For more information about season tickets or to catch the special December evenings of “The Work”, contact the box office at 808-536-4441 or visit kumukahua.org.

*One of the remaining shows in the season is a trilogy, so thatʻs actually five productions for $45!

Free newsletter Get Hawaii theater news every week Openings, reviews and casting from Hawaii, free in your inbox. Unsubscribe anytime. Sign me up

The race is on for the Hawaii Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 LES MISÉRABLES Diamond Head Theatre 17% 2 SHREK THE MUSICAL Manoa Valley Theatre 16% 3 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Diamond Head Theatre 15% 4 ANASTASIA Maui Academy of Performing Arts 10% 5 RENT ProArts Playhouse Maui 10% Best Play 1 YELLOW FACE Manoa Valley Theatre 14% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS ProArts Playhouse Maui 11% 3 DIAL M FOR MURDER Manoa Valley Theatre 11% 4 TWO NAILS, ONE LOVE Kumu Kahua Theatre 10% 5 CONVERSION OF KA'AHUMANU ProArts Playhouse Maui 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Diamond Head Theatre 29% 2 Manoa Valley Theatre 24% 3 Maui OnStage 15% 4 ProArts Playhouse Maui 12% 5 Kumu Kahua Theatre 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonah Guerrero - SHREK THE MUSICAL Manoa Valley Theatre 16% 2 Alana Clayson - SHREK THE MUSICAL Manoa Valley Theatre 9% 3 Greg Zane - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Manoa Valley Theatre 8% 4 Garrett Hols - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Diamond Head Theatre 7% 5 Becca Brake - FUNNY GIRL Diamond Head Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming