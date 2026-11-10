Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal November Prompt for Go Try PlayWrite Contest

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Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press has revealed the November prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite. Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

November 2026 Prompt

An, “I told you so,” prompt. This prompt is rather open. Write a ten-page maximum scene or an eight-page maximum monologue about someone getting to say, “I told you so,” to someone. Anything is game; dating; diets; entertainment; work; mid-term politics; cheese; earth worms; the future; anything. But it should end with the line, “I told you so.” Get all your 'hindsight is 20/20' rage out on the page.

Deadline to Enter: November 30th, 2026

Kumu Kahua Theatre was founded in 1971 by a group of graduate students at the University of Hawaiʻi, with the original goal of producing locally-written experimental

works. The theater educates and trains new generations of aspiring theater professionals through its living laboratory of productions and public play readings, and by holding classes and workshops in acting, improvisation and playwriting.

Bamboo Ridge Press was founded in 1978 to publish literature by, for, and about Hawaiʻi's people. We currently publish two volumes a year: a literary journal of poetry and fiction featuring work by both emerging and established writers, and a book by a single author or an anthology focused on a special theme. In forty plus years we've published a diverse catalog of poetry, prose, screenplays, stage plays, novels, and more.

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community.

Submit your November entries HERE

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