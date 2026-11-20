"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Eric Goudie Wins October 2026 Go Try PlayWrite Contest for CONGRESS OF BABOONS
The contest's October prompt, based on Eugene Ionesco's RHINOCEROS, asked writers to craft a scene set after a mid-term election in which voters turn into animals.
Kumu Kahua Theatre has announced Eric Goudie as the October 2026 winner of the Go Try PlayWrite contest for his piece Congress of Baboons.
The monthly playwriting competition, co-sponsored by Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press, encourages the development of new theatrical works through creative writing prompts.
The October prompt drew inspiration from Eugène Ionesco's play Rhinoceros, challenging playwrights to imagine a world in which everyone who voted for an opposing political candidate or party in the 2026 midterm elections had transformed into an animal. Entrants were asked to write a scene of no more than 10 pages exploring how they would respond to the transformation.
Goudie is a playwright, theatre practitioner and arts professional whose career spans writing, directing, design, stage management and production. He has authored more than 80 stage plays, along with works of poetry and prose.
His early accomplishments include having a poem published through the Poetry Institute of Canada, presenting a play at the Sears Drama Festival and receiving the Dorothy Shoemaker Literary Award for Fiction.
Goudie has also worked as a professional designer, stage manager and technician, and has produced more than 70 productions through his own theatre company, Grinder Productions.
His additional credits include work with Touchmark Theatre, Bluewater Summer Playhouse, Theatre on the Grand, Elora Community Theatre, Wellington-Waterloo Playhouse, Guelph Little Theatre, CC Entertainment, Kaufman Arts Studio and Flush Ink Productions.
In 2013, he became Theatre Coordinator of the Fergus Grand Theatre.
The Go Try PlayWrite contest invites playwrights to submit original works based on a new prompt each month. Entries may consist of a five-page monologue or a scene of up to 10 pages and must follow traditional playwriting format.
Prompts are announced by the first day of each month, with submissions due on the final day. Scripts are judged anonymously, with a different member of Hawaii's theatre community serving as judge each month. All submissions are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director Harry Wong III.
Each monthly winner receives a $100 prize and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.
For more information about script formatting, visit the Dramatists Guild.
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