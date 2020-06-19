Greece Outdoor Movie Theatres Growing in Popularity

Greek photographer Petros Giannakouris shared photos from the reopening of outdoor movie theatres in Greece, the Washington Post reports.

According to the Washington Post, one owner, Sotiris Riggos, told the Associated Press that because the government has given theater operators clear guidelines and a sales tax cut, things are looking up. "Things don't look as bleak as three weeks ago," he said. "People want to go to the cinema."

Check out some of Petros Giannakouris' photos below and more at the Washington Post.

People look at movie signs outside the Thision, an outdoor summer cinema under the ancient Acropolis. Cine Thision, built in 1935, is one of the oldest open-air movie theaters in Athens. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

People watch a comedy at the Panathinea outdoor cinema

in Neapoli, central Athens.

(Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Pavlos Lepeniotis peers out from the projection booth at Zephyros. (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

