Photos: cirqueSaw Receives $5,000 Mass Cultural Council Grant for Cooperative Performance Lab

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The award-winning interactive art collaborative cirqueSaw has received a grant of $5,000 from the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, through its Creative Experiences Program.

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This grant signifies that cirqueSaw provides significant public value through its programs and services, and will fund the first annual Cooperative Performance Lab, a weekend workshop in creating online performances. Over the course of three days, Lab participants will be guided through the process of creating their own short, online, interactive narratives by cirqueSaw Co-Artistic Directors Nathan Leigh and Nicole Orabona. Driven by cirqueSaw's commitment to accessibility, The Cooperative Performance Lab welcomes participants of any background or experience level.

Artists who are new to creating interactive live performance will receive introduction to key industry-standard tools and techniques. More experienced storytellers will be given free access to the custom tools that power cirqueSaw's internationally celebrated live performances like labRats and POV: You Are An AI Achieving Consciousness. All participants will be led in proven exercises to unlock their creativity and receive mentorship to bring their own creative vision to life in a collaborative and supportive environment.

The free workshop will run December 18-20, and culminate with a showcase at cirqueSaw's biannual digital salon betaTest, Sunday 12/20 at 8pm ET on Zoom.

'The world of online interactive performance continues to grow rapidly,' says co-founder and Creative Producer Nicole Orabona. 'But there has been a real lack of spaces where new and experienced artists can learn from each other and experiment with new ways of telling stories together. We are so grateful to the Mass Cultural Council for creating the opportunity for us to share our techniques with the next generation of interactive storytellers.'

Mass Cultural Council

For this fiscal year, Mass Cultural Council has adopted a $34 million spending plan, allowing the Agency to award at least 2,200 grants totaling approximately $26.2 million to the Commonwealth's creative and cultural sector. This is funded primarily through public dollars, including the Agency's $26.9 million state budget appropriation and support from the National Endowment for the Arts. The agency also runs the Mass Cultural Facilities Fund in partnership with MassDevelopment.

Mass Cultural Council funds reach every community in the Commonwealth. Its mission is to advance the Commonwealth's creative and cultural sector by celebrating traditions and talents, championing its collective needs, and equitably investing public resources.

About cirqueSaw

cirqueSaw explores the intersection of live performance, film, and games, co-founded by partners Nathan Leigh and Nicole Orabona in 2020. They use a custom-built web platform to create remote, interactive experiences designed to foster community, accessibility, and audience agency. Their debut digital production, POV: You Are An AI Achieving Consciousness, was listed as one of No Proscenium's Best Immersive Experiences of 2023, given a 2024 No Pro Editor's award for Special Recognition for Merging Technology & Immersive Performance, nominated for Outstanding Remote Experience and Reader's Special Award, and won the 2023 Young-Howze Theatre Award for Immersive Production of the Year.

Their follow-up, labRats, was the featured showcase winner at NarraScope 2025, winner of the 2026 IndieCade Live Action Spotlight award, 2026 AMAZE./Berlin nominee, and featured at the 2026 GDC Experimental Games Showcase and 2026 Playable Theatre Symposium.

Every quarter, cirqueSaw hosts betaTest, a salon that invites the digital performance community to demo new ideas in a supportive environment, with many betaTest projects continuing development. Their short film catStuff won the Unique Artistry Award at the 2024 Micropolitan Film Festival, and Collage Box was on display at the Boston Cyberarts 2026 Cyber Frames exhibit, both born out of betaTest.

cirqueSaw has taught workshops in creating online performances for the Deep Play Institute, WAM Theatre, the Play Incubation Collective, and are the recipients of a 2026 Mass Cultural Council Grant for their Cooperative Performance Lab. Current works in progress include The Golem, You Have Already Won, and Caldera 91. www.cirquesaw.com













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