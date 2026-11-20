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Die Kunst des Deals (The Art of the Deal), the musical comedy from the Dutch-Flemish theatre collective Wunderbaum, returns to Germany’s Schauspielhaus Bochum on Saturday, December 5. The 7:30 PM performance in the Kammerspiele is preceded by an introduction at 7:00 PM.

The show is a satire set behind the scenes of a play that never happened. Wunderbaum set out to stage Trump: The Art of the Deal, the 1987 book by Donald J. Trump and Tony Schwartz that is part business guide, part memoir. Licensing disputes kill that plan and leave the ensemble stranded. While looking for new ideas, the company goes to see one of the city’s famous musicals and comes up with an outsized new plan. What follows is a musical send-up of profiteering, commitment and the rush of a big performance.

Walter Bart directs and wrote the text, from a concept by Wunderbaum. The ensemble is Moritz Bossmann, Puk Brouwers, Stacyian Jackson, Kristina Koropecki, Lukas von der Lühe, Veronika Nickl, Abenaa Prempeh and Mona Vojacek Koper. Bossmann and Koropecki also wrote the music.

The creative team includes Maarten van Otterdijk (set and lighting design), Bettina Kirmair (costume design), Gaia Pellegrini (choreographic collaboration), Lucien Strauch (dramaturgy and text) and Gianluca Elbert (assistant director). The production is a co-production of Schauspielhaus Bochum and Theater Rotterdam.

Die Kunst des Deals had its world premiere in Bochum on April 18, 2026. Over the spring, summer and fall it played repeatedly in Bochum, with a guest stop at Divadelní Flora in Olomouc, Czech Republic, in May. It runs two hours with no intermission. The show is performed in German and English with surtitles, and some scenes contain loud music.

Wunderbaum is a Rotterdam-based collective of five actors and a designer. Theater Rotterdam has been its home base since 2010, and the group ran Theaterhaus Jena in Germany from 2018 to 2022. Its previous piece, Die Hundekot-Attacke, was invited to the 2024 Berliner Theatertreffen and won the 2024 3sat Theatre Prize.

Tickets are on sale through the Schauspielhaus Bochum box office at Königsallee 15, 44789 Bochum, and by phone at +49 (0)234 / 3333 5555.

The race is on for the Germany Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 51% 2 LES MISÉRABLES Gärtnerplatztheater München 9% 3 REBECCA Oper Dortmund 8% 4 DRACULA Showslot Touring 7% 5 POLNISCHE HOCHZEIT Staatstheater Regensburg 7% Best Play 1 HARRY POTTER UND DAS VERWUNSCHENE KIND Mehr! Theater am Grossmarkt Hamburg 56% 2 THE LAST CALL Hamburger Kammerspiele 44% Favorite Theatre 1 Gärtnerplatztheater München 37% 2 Staatstheater Regensburg 25% 3 Stage Theater an der Elbe (Hafen) 16% 4 Freilichtspiele TECKLENBURG 11% 5 Gehart Hauptmann Theater Görlitz/Zittau 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alen Hodzovic - DIE WEIHNACHTSGLOCKEN Theater Nordhausen 38% 2 Oedo Kuipers - RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 20% 3 Katia Bischoff - RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 13% 4 Alejandro Firlei Fernandes - ROALD DAHLS CHARLIE UND DIE SCHOKOLADENFABRIK Staatstheater Regensburg 7% 5 Barbara Obermaier - LES MISÉRABLES Gärtnerplatztheater München 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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