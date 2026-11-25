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Stage Entertainment unveiled highlights from the cast presentation for its new production of TANZ DER VAMPIRE, offering a first look at the company that will lead the musical's return to Stuttgart. The footage gathers moments from the press call, where the principals shared early musical numbers from the show.

Gian Marco Schiaretti will play Graf von Krolock, Judith Caspari will play Sarah and Samuel Jonathan Bertz will play Alfred. At the press call, Bertz performed the solo "Für Sarah" and joined his co-star for the duet "Draußen ist Freiheit." Rehearsals begin in January, with associate director Simon Eichenberger bringing new creative input to the staging. The full cast announcement includes comments from casting director Christoph Trauth on the principal roles.

With music by Jim Steinman and book and lyrics by Michael Kunze, TANZ DER VAMPIRE is based on Roman Polanski's film of the same name and premiered on October 4, 1997. The musical marks its 30th anniversary in 2027 with a new production in Stuttgart and Vienna, created by Stage Entertainment in collaboration with Vereinigte Bühnen Wien. "We are not looking for a revolution, but an evolution," said Kerstin Schnitzler, director of executive production.

The production will have its premiere on March 18, 2027 at the Stage Apollo Theater in Stuttgart, the show's fifth season in the city. The musical also returns to Vienna's Ronacher in fall 2027.

The race is on for the Germany Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 49% 2 LES MISÉRABLES Gärtnerplatztheater München 11% 3 POLNISCHE HOCHZEIT Staatstheater Regensburg 8% 4 REBECCA Oper Dortmund 7% 5 ROALD DAHLS CHARLIE UND DIE SCHOKOLADENFABRIK Staatstheater Regensburg 7% Best Play 1 HARRY POTTER UND DAS VERWUNSCHENE KIND Mehr! Theater am Grossmarkt Hamburg 57% 2 THE LAST CALL Hamburger Kammerspiele 43% Favorite Theatre 1 Gärtnerplatztheater München 35% 2 Staatstheater Regensburg 26% 3 Stage Theater an der Elbe (Hafen) 14% 4 Freilichtspiele TECKLENBURG 10% 5 Gehart Hauptmann Theater Görlitz/Zittau 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alen Hodzovic - DIE WEIHNACHTSGLOCKEN Theater Nordhausen 40% 2 Oedo Kuipers - RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 19% 3 Katia Bischoff - RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 12% 4 Alejandro Firlei Fernandes - ROALD DAHLS CHARLIE UND DIE SCHOKOLADENFABRIK Staatstheater Regensburg 8% 5 Barbara Obermaier - LES MISÉRABLES Gärtnerplatztheater München 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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