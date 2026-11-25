Video: Meet the Cast of TANZ DER VAMPIRE at Stage Apollo Theater
Gian Marco Schiaretti, Judith Caspari and Samuel Jonathan Bertz lead the 30th anniversary staging.
Stage Entertainment unveiled highlights from the cast presentation for its new production of TANZ DER VAMPIRE, offering a first look at the company that will lead the musical's return to Stuttgart. The footage gathers moments from the press call, where the principals shared early musical numbers from the show.
Gian Marco Schiaretti will play Graf von Krolock, Judith Caspari will play Sarah and Samuel Jonathan Bertz will play Alfred. At the press call, Bertz performed the solo "Für Sarah" and joined his co-star for the duet "Draußen ist Freiheit." Rehearsals begin in January, with associate director Simon Eichenberger bringing new creative input to the staging. The full cast announcement includes comments from casting director Christoph Trauth on the principal roles.
With music by Jim Steinman and book and lyrics by Michael Kunze, TANZ DER VAMPIRE is based on Roman Polanski's film of the same name and premiered on October 4, 1997. The musical marks its 30th anniversary in 2027 with a new production in Stuttgart and Vienna, created by Stage Entertainment in collaboration with Vereinigte Bühnen Wien. "We are not looking for a revolution, but an evolution," said Kerstin Schnitzler, director of executive production.
The production will have its premiere on March 18, 2027 at the Stage Apollo Theater in Stuttgart, the show's fifth season in the city. The musical also returns to Vienna's Ronacher in fall 2027.
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