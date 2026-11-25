Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA at Hamburg's Neue Flora
The German-language DER TEUFEL TRÄGT PRADA features Elton John's songs and Florence Kasumba as Miranda.
DER TEUFEL TRÄGT PRADA, the German-language production of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA musical, opened its rehearsal room to visitors on November 3 as part of Stage Entertainment's Music Days, and new footage from the session offers a look at the score ahead of the show's German premiere in Hamburg. Participants watched how rehearsals run before opening, and associate music supervisor Katharine Woolley spoke about the musical's sound.
"I think the most special thing about the music for this show is that it's written by Elton John," Woolley says, calling it "a pure pop score." She singles out the number "House of Miranda," explaining that the consonants of the German language add bite to a song about Miranda's precise world, elevating it in a way she has not heard before.
Based on the novel and film, the musical follows Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly, with music by Elton John and lyrics by Shaina Taub and Mark Sonnenblick. The songs are performed in Hamburg in a German-language version, and the show already plays in London's West End. Florence Kasumba takes on the role of Miranda.
DER TEUFEL TRÄGT PRADA will celebrate its German premiere at the Stage Theater Neue Flora in Hamburg, with performances from December 10.
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