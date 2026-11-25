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DER TEUFEL TRÄGT PRADA, the German-language production of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA musical, opened its rehearsal room to visitors on November 3 as part of Stage Entertainment's Music Days, and new footage from the session offers a look at the score ahead of the show's German premiere in Hamburg. Participants watched how rehearsals run before opening, and associate music supervisor Katharine Woolley spoke about the musical's sound.

"I think the most special thing about the music for this show is that it's written by Elton John," Woolley says, calling it "a pure pop score." She singles out the number "House of Miranda," explaining that the consonants of the German language add bite to a song about Miranda's precise world, elevating it in a way she has not heard before.

Based on the novel and film, the musical follows Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly, with music by Elton John and lyrics by Shaina Taub and Mark Sonnenblick. The songs are performed in Hamburg in a German-language version, and the show already plays in London's West End. Florence Kasumba takes on the role of Miranda.

DER TEUFEL TRÄGT PRADA will celebrate its German premiere at the Stage Theater Neue Flora in Hamburg, with performances from December 10.

The race is on for the Germany Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 49% 2 LES MISÉRABLES Gärtnerplatztheater München 11% 3 POLNISCHE HOCHZEIT Staatstheater Regensburg 8% 4 REBECCA Oper Dortmund 7% 5 ROALD DAHLS CHARLIE UND DIE SCHOKOLADENFABRIK Staatstheater Regensburg 7% Best Play 1 HARRY POTTER UND DAS VERWUNSCHENE KIND Mehr! Theater am Grossmarkt Hamburg 57% 2 THE LAST CALL Hamburger Kammerspiele 43% Favorite Theatre 1 Gärtnerplatztheater München 35% 2 Staatstheater Regensburg 26% 3 Stage Theater an der Elbe (Hafen) 14% 4 Freilichtspiele TECKLENBURG 10% 5 Gehart Hauptmann Theater Görlitz/Zittau 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alen Hodzovic - DIE WEIHNACHTSGLOCKEN Theater Nordhausen 40% 2 Oedo Kuipers - RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 19% 3 Katia Bischoff - RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 12% 4 Alejandro Firlei Fernandes - ROALD DAHLS CHARLIE UND DIE SCHOKOLADENFABRIK Staatstheater Regensburg 8% 5 Barbara Obermaier - LES MISÉRABLES Gärtnerplatztheater München 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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