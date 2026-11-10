Review: MUSICAL NIGHT at Stage Apollo Theater, Stuttgart

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With his popular concert series “Musical Nights”, Mark Seibert brings together a hand-picked star cast, state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology, and a virtuoso live band for a spectacular evening on the stages of Stage Entertainment in Hamburg and Stuttgart. Featuring a well-balanced song selection, inventive arrangements and an irresistible blend of party atmosphere and classic musical theatre magic, the show runs the full gamut of emotions – and has audiences quite literally on their feet.

Through Seibert Visions, acclaimed musical theatre performer Mark Seibert has established his own production company, specialising in high-quality gala evenings and musical concert productions. While the format has been a fixture in Austria for some time, “Musical Nights – by Mark Seibert and Friends” has now arrived on the major stages of Hamburg and Stuttgart in collaboration with Stage Entertainment. Seibert personally oversees the song selection and artistic direction, inviting each of the renowned soloists himself and working closely with them to prepare a specially curated setlist. With Stage Entertainment’s technical resources at their disposal, the team delivers an acoustically impeccable performance at the Stage Apollo Theater, complemented by a beautifully nuanced lighting design that moves effortlessly between the energy of an arena concert and moments of intimate introspection. In terms of both production values and technical execution, the evening is nothing short of first-rate.

The seven-piece band, featuring powerful percussion, expressive brass playing and accomplished string musicians, delivers every number with precision and flair. Whether accompanying a sweeping musical ballad, a delicate solo, an upbeat pop anthem or a high-energy rock number, the musicians demonstrate impeccable timing, never overpowering the performers but always bringing an extra dimension to the music. Their contribution is rightly rewarded with rapturous applause at the end of the evening. The concert is divided into two acts, each structured around a series of musical themes. Disney and jukebox musicals dominate the first half, while Broadway and German-language musicals take centre stage in the second, with a few more jukebox favourites thrown in towards the end. It makes for a thoroughly enjoyable mix, with familiar crowd-pleasers sitting alongside lesser-known numbers that prove particularly well suited to the individual performers and their respective careers. Some of the evening’s greatest highlights, however, are the more unexpected arrangements, in which duets become quartets and solo numbers are reimagined as duets. Thankfully, there are plenty of these inventive twists throughout the programme. "Rahel Fuhrimann, Sophia Gorgi and Richie Gooding provide superb backing vocals throughout the evening, adding further depth and richness to the musical arrangements."

With Patricia Meeden, Abla Alaoui, Aisata Blackman, Benét Monteiro, Philipp Büttner and Jan Ammann (alternating with Gino Emnes), Seibert has assembled an exceptional line-up. Each performer brings an entirely distinct vocal colour and artistic personality to the stage; their voices, timbres and individual styles could hardly be more different. It is rare to encounter a cast that combines such diversity with this level of vocal excellence and virtuosity. Little wonder that one highlight follows another. Between numbers, Seibert takes a moment with each soloist for a brief, informal interview, giving the audience a glimpse into their current, past and upcoming projects while allowing them to get to know a little of the person behind the performer. These conversations add a welcome personal touch to the evening. The artists come across as warm, engaging and passionate, while Seibert's genuine appreciation for his fellow performers is evident. One could happily spend an entire evening listening particularly to Patricia Meeden chatting with Seibert alone – the chemistry between the two contrasting personalities is exceptionally entertaining.

Jan Ammann impresses with the restrained intensity and commanding stage presence he brings to “Gar keine Wahl” from “Tarzan” and “Sterne” from “Les Misérables”, but also shows his wonderfully flamboyant side in “Sweet Transvestite”, much to the audience’s delight. Benét Monteiro shines both vocally and as a dancer in his portrayal of Michael Jackson in “Man in the Mirror” from “MJ”, before delivering a deeply moving rendition of “Waving Through a Window” from “Dear Evan Hansen” that brings the audience close to tears. Philipp Büttner showcases his formidable vocal power in “Woran kann ich noch glauben” from “Robin Hood”, while also getting the crowd going with “I Want It All” from “We Will Rock You”.

Abla Alaoui takes on some particularly demanding vocal material, demonstrating her impressive range not only through the many belting-heavy climactic notes in the ensemble numbers – especially “This Is Me” and, above all, “Totale Finsternis” – but also in her performances of “Waiting on a Wish” from “Snow White” and “Ich gehör nur mir” from “Elisabeth”. Aisata Blackman once again slips into the role of the Killer Queen in “Another One Bites the Dust”, much to the audience’s delight. She also delivers a sensational Tina Turner tribute in a medley of “Simply the Best / Nutbush City Limits / Proud Mary”, which has the entire audience on its feet. Patricia Meeden, meanwhile, wins over the crowd with two stunning power ballads: “Reflections” from “Mulan” and one of her signature numbers, “I Will Always Love You” from “The Bodyguard”. Both performances are deeply affecting.

Ensemble numbers play a major role in the evening’s programme. “Der Ewige Kreis” from “König der Löwen” and the title song from “Hamilton” serve as the opening numbers for the two acts, while an ABBA medley from “Mamma Mia”, “Larger Than Life” from “& Juliet” and the powerhouse anthem “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” bring the concert’s two halves to a rousing close, each greeted with thunderous applause. Seibert joins Blackman for “Beauty and the Beast” and shares a particularly touching moment with Meeden in “Come What May” from “Moulin Rouge”. Büttner and Monteiro team up once more as “Hercules” for a vocally impressive rendition of “Go the Distance”. Among the evening’s most memorable moments – and perhaps its finest musical highlights – are Patricia Meeden and Aisata Blackman’s duet “Gold von den Sternen” from “Mozart”, as well as the trio performance of “Let It Go” from “Die Eiskönigin”. Joined by Abla Alaoui, the three singers create a truly memorable moment, their voices blending beautifully in exquisite harmonies. Another standout comes towards the end of the concert with a male quartet performing “Die Schatten werden länger” from “Elisabeth”. Büttner and Monteiro take on the roles of Rudolf, while Ammann and Seibert appear as Der Tod. It is a superb arrangement and a perfect illustration of Seibert’s artistic instincts: he brings together a carefully balanced selection of popular numbers, rich in both musical and emotional appeal, outstanding vocal talent and a powerful live band.

The next collaboration between Seibert Visions and Stage Entertainment will arrive in Stuttgart next year in the shape of “3 Vampire in Concert”. Joining host Mark Seibert once again will be Jan Ammann, with Drew Sarich completing the trio. The three performers will also be joined by Mercedesz Csampai and Nienke Latten, providing charismatic and vocally powerful support.

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