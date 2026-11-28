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“You change the world when you change your mind!” Cindy Lauper and Harvey Fierstein’s acclaimed musical Kinky Boots struts proudly onto the stage of the English Theatre Frankfurt in its original language, proving once again that it is a powerful celebration of tolerance, self-discovery and the message to “celebrate yourself triumphantly!”

Set in Britain, the musical has enjoyed success on the West End, Broadway and stages around the world. In Germany, it has long established itself as a popular contemporary musical, following its original German-language premiere in Hamburg and subsequent productions elsewhere. Just last year, an English-language touring production visited cities including Munich and Berlin before making its way to London’s West End. Now Kinky Boots is back in English in Frankfurt, at a venue that has firmly established itself as a destination for musical theatre through outstanding productions of Sweeney Todd, Young Frankenstein, Sister Act and Something Rotten!.

Ewan Jones directs in Frankfurt, having staged several productions for the English Theatre in the past. Steward L. Charlesworth once again takes charge of the set and costume design, while Mal Hall serves as musical director, bringing together a creative team already well acquainted with the venue.

The set consists of three towering walls designed to resemble brickwork. The clever twist is that the bricks are actually shoe boxes, immediately establishing the production’s central theme. Price & Son, the shoe factory on the brink of bankruptcy that Charlie is expected to take over following his father’s death, is instantly recognisable, with the company name itself formed from boxes protruding slightly from the wall. The upstage wall features a sliding portal resembling a factory gate, and the entire structure can be moved forwards and backwards to create depth, space and different playing areas. For the English Theatre, this is an impressively substantial set that makes a striking impact. Additional pieces maintain the same visual aesthetic: desks, workbenches, a toilet cubicle surrounded by shoe boxes, a bar and stools convincingly establish the various locations within the world of Kinky Boots.

The costumes are particularly eye-catching when it comes to the drag outfits, which look stylish and lavishly finished. They grow increasingly spectacular as the show progresses, culminating in a finale that could easily rival the glamour of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The titular bright-red boots, worn by the entire cast towards the end, are the ultimate visual showstopper, and the first reveal of the design is an instant crowd-pleaser. Alex Musgrave’s lighting design completes the picture with impeccable flair. The factory scenes are largely lit in a consistent style, while introspective moments and flashbacks during the quieter songs are underscored by melancholic shades of blue. Lola’s flamboyant club appearances burst into red disco lighting, with stage fog used to heighten the drama of her entrances. LED elements integrated into the set transform the factory into a party space, and the illuminated “Kinky” sign during the Milan fashion show makes for an impressive flourish towards the finale. Visually, this production is a thoroughly accomplished and highly enjoyable affair.

Vincent Debongnie’s sound design ensures a crisp, clear sound throughout. The performers sound remarkably close, creating an almost intimate atmosphere in certain scenes, as though the audience were personally entrusted with Lola’s revelations in “Not My Father’s Son”. The sound also helps the large ensemble numbers ignite the auditorium, conveying the infectious energy and exuberance of the show. The five-piece band, led brilliantly by Mal Hall and switching with virtuosity between ballads and upbeat pop numbers, could occasionally have benefited from a little more punch in the amplification. Hall is joined by Kai Picker, Christian Lauterbach, Stefan Kreuscher and Thomas Elsner, and the musicians are a highlight in their own right.

Ewan Jones strikes a fine balance between character-driven direction and the energetic use of the ensemble. This is perhaps unsurprising, given that he is both director and choreographer, lending the production a cohesive feel. The show takes a little while to hit its stride, but by “Sex Is in the Heel” the audience is fully on board. While the storytelling remains firmly centred on its leading characters, the ensemble scenes are among the production’s greatest strengths, thanks to their inventive and energetic choreography. The boxing sequence in “In This Corner” and “What a Man” are particular highlights, blending show dance, vogueing, Las Vegas spectacle, hip-hop, contemporary dance and elements of English folk dance into a wonderfully eclectic mix without ever feeling overproduced.

The choreography is at its most impressive when the entire ensemble takes to the stage, sometimes dancing in dizzyingly high heels, or when even the background action is meticulously synchronised with the music, ensuring that there is always something to watch. The performers handle acrobatic elements just as confidently as femme-style dancing, stage combat and partner work. There is plenty of variety, and the choreography may well be the production’s biggest asset.

For all its exuberance, Kinky Boots also has plenty of emotional substance, and Jones makes sure those moments are given room to breathe. Charlie and Lola have important stories to tell, opening up in their moving solos “Soul of a Man” and “Hold Me in Your Heart”, as well as the intimate duet “Not My Father’s Son”. These moments carry genuine emotional weight and provide the depth the musical needs to become the powerful anthem of acceptance and self-determination for which it is known. Frankfurt delivers on that promise.

The cast is equally impressive in its versatility. Many performers take on multiple roles and are constantly in demand, even handling set changes themselves. It is clear that every cast member is an integral part of the larger whole, and that the production would not work without their collective contribution.

Lola’s Angels are played with fierce sass and flamboyance by Oliver Evans, Alexander Gage, Joe Readman and Jack Warren, who also take on a variety of other roles. Gage opens the show as Mr Price with “The Most Beautiful Thing in the World” and, alongside Warren, belts out the ring announcer roles in “In This Corner”. Evans leaves an impression as Harry with the catchy “Take What You Got” early in the show, while Readman and Dance Captain Warren stand out particularly for their dancing and stage presence. In keeping with the grand tradition of drag: The Angels worked the stage, slayed the competition, ate the audience up and left no crumbs.

At the factory, Onuri Smith appears as Piper and later also steps out as a fierce drag queen. The female factory workers each bring their own distinct flavour to the production. Ceris Hine makes Pat delightfully eccentric and endearing, while Hannah Lancaster gives Trish an appealing vocal presence and makes sure Charlie gets a forceful piece of her mind. Jessica-Rose Walker portrays Charlie’s fiancée Nicola as a strong, self-assured woman who might easily come across as an antagonist in other productions, yet remains a recognisable and nuanced character here. Walker also earns some laughs in the second act as the organiser of the Italian fashion show.

Thomas-Lee Kidd plays the abrasive macho Don, whose journey from a textbook homophobic white, cisgender, heterosexual jerk towards greater tolerance is charted gradually and convincingly. As he questions his own values, he discovers a new sense of self in a way that feels entirely natural rather than forced. His evolving relationship with Lola is a compelling dramatic thread, and Kidd handles it with considerable skill.

Lauren, with her “History of Wrong Guys”, is an audience favourite, brought to life by Grace Towning with wonderfully manic energy and breathless enthusiasm. Her sudden and intensely passionate infatuation with Charlie is played for superb comic effect, particularly when she attempts to shoot Nicola – whom she considers vastly superior to herself – with an imaginary gun. Yet Towning is just as convincing when Lauren acts as Charlie’s confidante, bringing a warmth and authenticity that gives the character more than just comic relief.

Rodney Vubya is a captivating Lola, combining sardonic charm with larger-than-life gestures. The drag persona suits him beautifully, and one could easily imagine him having practised the art of drag for years. His comic timing and attitude are spot-on, and he immediately commands the audience’s attention. Vubya brings considerable depth to his solos, while his charisma and stage presence make him an equally compelling force in the exuberant ensemble numbers. In his scenes with Charlie, both performers seem to draw out increasingly complex layers in one another, particularly in the moments when they confide in each other. Their confrontation ahead of the fashion show, meanwhile, delivers a powerful emotional punch and elicits audible reactions from the audience.

Matthew Mori is the production’s standout performer as Charlie. He convincingly captures the protagonist’s many facets, from profound vulnerability and emotional turmoil to passion, anger, remorse, fear, guilt and ultimately triumph. His outstanding pop-rock vocals, characterised by superb phrasing and an impressive timbre, lend every song he performs both musical excellence and a depth of interpretation that lingers long after the curtain falls.

As the ensemble brings “Raise You Up” and “Just Be” to life, twirling Pride flags and spreading infectious joy, the audience can no longer remain seated. It is a fitting finale to a production that celebrates individuality not merely as a slogan, but as something to be lived unapologetically. With its vibrant visuals, exhilarating choreography, strong performances and genuine emotional resonance, Frankfurt’s Kinky Boots delivers precisely what the musical promises: a reminder that being yourself is not just worth celebrating, but something worth standing up for – and dancing in spectacularly high heels to.

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The race is on for the Germany Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 45% 2 LES MISÉRABLES Gärtnerplatztheater München 10% 3 POLNISCHE HOCHZEIT Staatstheater Regensburg 10% 4 REBECCA Oper Dortmund 8% 5 ROALD DAHLS CHARLIE UND DIE SCHOKOLADENFABRIK Staatstheater Regensburg 8% Best Play 1 HARRY POTTER UND DAS VERWUNSCHENE KIND Mehr! Theater am Grossmarkt Hamburg 59% 2 THE LAST CALL Hamburger Kammerspiele 41% Favorite Theatre 1 Gärtnerplatztheater München 30% 2 Staatstheater Regensburg 27% 3 Gehart Hauptmann Theater Görlitz/Zittau 16% 4 Stage Theater an der Elbe (Hafen) 12% 5 Freilichtspiele TECKLENBURG 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alen Hodzovic - DIE WEIHNACHTSGLOCKEN Theater Nordhausen 37% 2 Oedo Kuipers - RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 17% 3 Katia Bischoff - RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 11% 4 Alejandro Firlei Fernandes - ROALD DAHLS CHARLIE UND DIE SCHOKOLADENFABRIK Staatstheater Regensburg 11% 5 Barbara Obermaier - LES MISÉRABLES Gärtnerplatztheater München 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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