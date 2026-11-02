Review: DISNEY IN CONCERT 2026 - THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR in Germany and Austria

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“Disney in Concert” has become an institution. Its 10th anniversary edition delivers a wealth of extraordinary highlights that dazzle and move in equal measure. A triumphant Ute Lemper brings performances of sheer Disney nostalgia to the Arena Stage – the kind of moments that are destined to remain etched in the memory for a lifetime.

Every year, the popular concert series “Disney in Concert” tours arenas across Europe. Its German-language edition brings together the nearly 100-piece Hollywood Sound Orchestra, a hand-picked selection of the country’s finest musical theatre performers, and a constantly evolving, contrasting programme of songs. Yet, year after year, it manages to strike that elusive balance between the tried and tested and the new, combining familiar sing-along favourites with musical gems waiting to be rediscovered.

The evening is cohesively shaped by producer and art director Kathleen Gearhart-Filmer, whose staging appears to follow a subtle dramaturgical arc, seemingly attuned to the audience’s unspoken expectations. Quiet, intimate passages alternate with moments of exuberant theatricality, while the appearances of the evening’s undisputed star – Ute Lemper, one of Germany’s few globally acclaimed performers – are carefully positioned as the crowning highlights.

Musical supervisor Ratan Jhaveri, conductor Wilhelm Keitel and concertmaster Smiliana Lachezarova Lozanova ensure that everything runs seamlessly on the musical front. The orchestra, with its particularly impressive brass and string sections, is the defining hallmark of this concert series, and Keitel leads it with admirable finesse, sensitivity and enthusiasm. Remarkably nuanced and finely shaded, at times luxuriantly sweeping and at others thunderously powerful, this unusually large ensemble by today's standards overwhelms with sheer sonic opulence. While the acoustics of Mannheim’s SAP Arena occasionally blur the sound, the sound engineering succeeds in underpinning the evening with an immediate, visceral sonic impact, allowing numerous moments to resonate with genuine emotional force. The orchestra’s crowning moment is undoubtedly the suite “Black Pearl” from Pirates of the Caribbean. It seems almost tailor-made for an ensemble of this size, unfolding like a multi-act drama and delivering its full emotional impact.

Visually, the concert is enhanced by atmospheric lighting, meticulously programmed and perfectly suited to the scale of an arena production, as well as live video projections. Meanwhile, a giant central screen features montages from Disney films. The interplay of singers, orchestra, video and film footage creates countless moments of nostalgia, with flashes of that unmistakable Disney magic sparkling throughout the evening. Daniel Boschmann hosts the evening with his trademark affability and a palpable enthusiasm for all things Disney. Every now and then, he even joins in musically, making a rather fine impression in both “Nur kein Wort über Bruno” (“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”) and the boy-band arrangement of “Alleine im Wald” (“Lost in the Woods”) from Frozen II.

Naturally, the soloists take centre stage alongside the orchestra. The cast consists of established names in musical theatre, with some enjoying considerable recognition well beyond the genre. Chiara Fuhrmann delivers the eagerly anticipated “Lass jetzt los” (“Let It Go”) from Frozen – in the film version, despite currently starring as Elsa in the stage musical. She also contributes a variety of contrasting moments with her song selections from both Moana films, convincingly depicting both villainess and heroine. Mark Seibert is absent this evening, meaning that “Sei ein Mann” (“Be a Man”) from Mulan and “New Orleans” from The Princess and the Frog are unfortunately omitted without replacement. Fortunately, fellow soloists Riccardo Greco and Philipp Büttner take on the remaining songs originally assigned to Seibert.

Büttner, THE Disney prince of the German-speaking musical theatre scene, gets to revisit several of his signature roles: Hercules in “Ich werd’s noch beweisen” (“Go the Distance”), Aladdin in “Arabische Nächte” (“Arabian Nights”) and Tarzan in “Fremde wie ich” (“Strangers Like Me”), while also impressing as the Beast in “Evermore”, his rich lower register lending the song remarkable depth and resonance. He is most impressive as Quasimodo in “Draußen” (“Out There”) – arguably his strongest moment among an evening full of vocal highlights.

Judith Caspari has already demonstrated on stage, as Jane and Grand Duchess Anastasia, that she is ideally suited to bringing Disney heroines to life. Her rendition of “Wann fängt mein Leben an” (“When Will My Life Begin?”) proves that she would make an outstanding Rapunzel, too. She is equally well cast as Frozen's Princess Anna in “Zum ersten Mal seit Ewigkeiten” (“For the First Time in Forever”), while also delivering a formidable Merida ("Touch the Sky") and a truly enchanting Belle ("How Does a Moment Last Forever"). Every appearance is a feast for the eyes and ears, combining vocal power with expressive intensity. Her duets with Riccardo Greco on “Endlich sehe ich das Licht” (“I See the Light”) and Philipp Büttner on “In meiner Welt” (“A Whole New World”) radiate the kind of genuine romance that is indispensable to the Disney universe. It is no coincidence that Caspari has recently become one of Germany’s most accomplished musical theatre performers, despite still being in her early thirties.

The evening’s biggest sensation, however, is Riccardo Greco, whose appearances as a very consummate entertainer send the audience into raptures. As Genie in “Kleiner Freundschaftsdienst” (“Friend Like Me”), Sebastian in “Unter dem Meer” (“Under the Sea”) and the gloriously self-absorbed Ernesto de la Cruz in “Denk stets an mich” (“Remember Me”), he not only wins over the audience but also elicits hearty laughter and thunderous applause. Yet this gifted singer is much more than a brilliant showman. His acting is remarkably nuanced, and he has an extraordinary ability to throw himself body and soul into every song and character. Whether as the Disney prince from Enchanted in “So nah” (“So Close”) or the spiteful villain Scar in “Seid bereit” (“Be Prepared”), Greco delivers miniature character studies of remarkable precision, playfully conveying emotions with truly visceral intensity.

Ute Lemper at "Disney in Concert 2026" (c) Janis Hinz

Ute Lemper, meanwhile, lives up to every inch of her reputation as a star of international stature. Profound yet effortless, she seems capable of conjuring one deeply memorable performance after another. Every time she steps onto the stage, she appears to give absolutely everything she has. Grandeur meets the soul of a true artist, one who seems to bare herself completely before the audience. Gloriously extravagant and delightfully unhinged, she takes on “Cruella de Vil”. As Ursula, the Sea Witch, she is almost gloriously unrestrained, creating a wickedly charming diva in “Arme Seelen in Not” (“Poor Unfortunate Souls”). Then, with a leaden melancholy that seems to weigh heavily on every note, she sings “Futter” (“Feed the Birds”) as the Bird Woman from Mary Poppins. As Esmeralda in “Gott, deine Kinder” (“God Help the Outcasts”), her extraordinary gifts as a raconteuse, who brings the narrative into the raw immediacy of the present, move the audience to tears.

Perhaps the evening’s greatest highlight, however, is her interpretation of Ariel in “Ein Mensch zu sein” (“Part of Your World”), the song whose film vocals made a part of her artistry immortal back in 1989. The contrast between the young, enchanting Ariel so many audience members remember from the film and the mature, profound, world-weary yet quietly wise interpretation presented on the stage of Mannheim’s SAP Arena this evening is almost overwhelming. The emotional response is palpable, and tears begin to flow throughout the auditorium. When Lemper returns for an encore with the familiar reprise from the film, Ariel's iconic movie scene immediately comes to mind: Leaning on her rock, hopefully and yearningly, singing towards the shore on which her prince lies, knowing that one day she will be part of his world. A truly unforgettable moment – and certainly one for the books!

Whenever the entire company takes to the stage together, whether for “Der ewige Kreis” (“Circle of Life”) or the closing number from High School Musical, the reason this concert series manages to fill arenas with Disney fans year after year becomes abundantly clear. Pure magic and emotion reign supreme on the stage of “Disney in Concert” - here's to another ten years!

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