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A Piece of Childhood Comes to Life: Anyone who grew up with Disney’s The Little Mermaid is likely to still remember the images of its underwater world, its iconic characters and its unforgettable melodies. Expectations are therefore understandably high when this childhood classic makes its way onto the musical stage. At the German-language premiere in Baden bei Wien, audiences are reunited with Ariel, the sea witch Ursula and the lovable, humorous crab Sebastian in a production mounted by a regional theatre. Yet beneath the shimmering surface, the waters are not entirely clear: while the production succeeds on the whole, it also reveals a number of incoherences, both in the material itself and in its execution.

As one of Disney’s most iconic films, The Little Mermaid, through the collaboration of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, helped usher in what is known as the Disney Renaissance – a return to the studio’s successful formula, rooted in the combination of animation and song. With Menken’s contribution, The Little Mermaid became Disney’s first animated musical to incorporate contemporary Broadway-inspired musical elements, paving the way for many more films, several of which would eventually make their way onto the stage as well.

It took comparatively long for The Little Mermaid to make its way to Broadway: the official premiere of the stage musical took place in 2008, where it ran for 685 performances. In addition to a two-year run in Russia and an extended engagement in the Netherlands, The Little Mermaid has become particularly enduringly popular in Japan. Broadway and Japan have each found their own ways of bringing the underwater world to life and distinguishing it from the human realm in their respective long-running productions: in the US, the illusion of swimming is created with roller skates, while in Japan, Ariel is repeatedly suspended above the stage on wires. In Act II, which follows Ariel’s adventures on land, the mermaid princess’s appearance is adapted primarily through her clothing and hairstyle. With high production values, such approaches allow the characteristic Disney magic to emerge through a wealth of technical ingenuity and meticulously detailed sets.

A regional theatre, naturally, does not have access to the same resources. All the more daring, then, for Andreas Gergen, following his adaptation of Wicked – itself known as an undisputed musical blockbuster – to secure the rights to The Little Mermaid and bring it to the stage as the first German-speaking theatre to do so. What worked remarkably well in Wicked, where focusing on the core story meant that little visual extravagance was required, and left a lasting impression, proves considerably more challenging when dealing with a fairy tale steeped in Disney animation aesthetics.

The translations of Howard Ashman’s original songs and the spoken dialogue are by Nina Schneider and closely follow the Disney film, more specifically its newer German dubbing from 1998. Frank Lenart provides the German lyrics for the songs newly written for the stage musical, originally penned by Glenn Slater. The familiar lyrics largely remain intact, while the additional numbers give the characters more room to express their thoughts, feelings and motivations, as well as providing straightforward entertainment. These include “Voll verliebt”, performed by Fabius and Ariel’s sisters in Act I, and Scuttle’s amusing “Optomustisch” in Act II. The new songs fit seamlessly into the fabric of the familiar numbers and, particularly when compared with the rather lacklustre additions to the musical adaptation of Hercules, offer plenty to enjoy musically, emotionally and atmospherically. Erik’s “Ihr Lied”, Ursula’s “Daddys kleiner Engel” and Ariel’s “Ich wünschte” add further depth to their respective characters. “Nur ein kleiner Schritt” creates a moment in which Erik and Ariel find their own language through dance. Many of the new songs borrow musical motifs from the instrumental passages of the film score, meaning that film fans will recognise numerous melodies, now given lyrics of their own.

Doug Wright’s book makes considerable changes to the film, particularly in Act II. The characters are given additional backstories and familial connections that steer the plot in new directions. Triton and Ursula, for instance, become siblings and children of Poseidon, both having inherited a powerful legacy from their father: the trident and the magical shell, respectively. Together, these artefacts grant dominion over the seven seas. Ursula, who was once displaced in the line of succession by Triton, is more deeply woven into the backstory and is also responsible for the death of Ariel’s mother – something Triton initially blames on the humans. Prince Erik, too, is given an additional motivation: he is expected to marry in order to honour his father’s memory.

The dramaturgical resolution of the conflict is also significantly altered. Ursula no longer intervenes to thwart Ariel’s success by transforming into Vanessa, as she does in the film, but instead takes matters into her own hands, using Ariel’s voice merely as a distraction. The finale, however, feels somewhat anticlimactic: following a singing contest set to a reprise of “Töchter des Triton”, in which Erik is supposed to choose the woman with the most beautiful voice as his bride, he ultimately chooses the mute Ariel, whose actions speak louder than words. Ursula then appears in person, abducts Ariel and is eventually defeated when her shell necklace is destroyed. The transformation into a giant monster, pierced by Erik, and the epic showdown from the film are thus omitted. The happy ending that follows feels rather rushed. Erik never really questions why Ariel was temporarily unable to speak, Triton quickly gives his blessing, the previously antagonistic parties reconcile and the wedding follows immediately. Act I, by contrast, remains largely faithful to the film’s plot and features numerous iconic moments – from the opening concert and “In deiner Welt” to Erik’s rescue and its reprise on the beach, followed by “Unter dem Meer” and “Arme Seelen in Not” as a spectacular Act I finale. In Act II, “Les Poissons” and “Küss sie doch” remain crowd-pleasing favourites from the film.

Andreas Gergen’s staging turns the story into an entertaining and often genuinely funny theatrical experience, particularly delighting younger audiences with physical comedy, slapstick, chase sequences and exaggerated theatrical reactions. At the same time, some of the emotional potential is squandered: in moments when characters reveal their innermost desires, motivations and conflicts through deeply emotional monologues and dialogues, they are often required to perform additional actions, or the audience’s attention is diverted by parallel activity. Jokes, too, frequently overshadow the emotional passages that immediately follow them. As a result, some scenes feel incidental, despite offering ample opportunity to delve more deeply into the characters’ emotional worlds and, above all, to make their feelings for one another more tangible. The staging also occasionally seems to hold back vocally: while the performers are consistently technically competent singers, the numbers do not always receive the narrative and vocal intensity they require. Ariel’s iconic reprise of “In deiner Welt” on the beach, one of Disney’s great belting anthems, for instance, becomes more of a fleeting love-struck moment than a full-throated expression of her longing for the world above. The characterisation often makes Ariel seem more defiant than yearning, more offended than heartbroken, and more fixated on the kiss that will solve everything than genuinely in love – a shortcoming that clearly does not stem from the performer’s acting abilities. Overall, Gergen tells the story with considerable pace and entertainment value, but credibility, emotional depth and the more complex motivations of the characters occasionally take a back seat to the bustle on stage.

Given the complexity of its sequences, numerous scene changes and the visualisation of fantastical underwater worlds and magical transformations, many scenes would ideally require a more substantial production budget to conjure the Disney magic audiences expect. All the more remarkable, then, how well the story nevertheless works visually within the limitations of a regional theatre. Gergen succeeds in creating a number of striking scenes, including the palace sequences, Ursula’s appearances, Erik’s moment of longing in “Ihr Lied”, the frenetic chase in “Les Poissons” and Ariel’s transformation into a human. The scene in which Erik nearly drowns in the shipwreck and is rescued by Ariel is also effectively staged. Ursula’s theatrical, eccentric entrances, repeatedly emerging from a trapdoor lift, further reinforce the comic nature of her character and provide some effective moments of surprise. Not every directorial choice makes logical sense, but overall the production offers plenty of inventive ideas.

Momme Hinrichs’s set design opts for a comparatively minimalist approach, with only a handful of fixed scenic elements, yet manages to create a surprising variety of playing spaces. The ship model is a particularly clever device: it splits down the middle, creating two separate playing areas that allow parallel storylines to unfold. This is especially effective in the emotional quartet “Mein Wunsch”, in which Triton is in the sea, Sebastian on the beach, Ariel in her room and Erik aboard his ship, all expressing their thoughts and feelings simultaneously. Turning the ship around also transforms it into a rock on which Ariel, still a mermaid, can stand while watching Erik.

A transparent scrim, which is repeatedly used to depict the underwater world or the transition between the water and the sea surface through projections, works surprisingly well. Together with rippling floor cloths that suggest the waves, it creates numerous beautiful moments between sea and land. The projections also help establish additional locations, though their animation is not always particularly inventive and can occasionally appear unclear. The projections on the transparent scrim, too, support the atmosphere but sometimes feel rather lacklustre in their visual execution. Ariel’s collection and the prince’s castle, both largely rendered through projections, consequently feel somewhat underwhelming.

Andrew Voller’s lighting design, by contrast, effectively evokes the murky, shimmering underwater world, the threatening depths of the sea and the sun-drenched beach. Aleksandra Kica’s costumes range from successful nods to the Disney aesthetic to less convincing designs. Triton and Ursula, in particular, bear creative and recognisable resemblance to their iconic animated counterparts. Sebastian, dressed in a red suit with an eye-shaped hat and claw gloves, and Fabius, whose head is made up and fitted with a fin hood while the rest of the performer’s body is dressed in black to create the illusion of the little fish, work particularly well visually, as do the costumes of the human characters. Some of the underwater creatures and costume gimmicks, however, verge on the carnavalesque, while the mermaid illusion created by flowing garments relies heavily on the audience’s imagination and willingness to accept a visual design that does not quite distinguish the underwater inhabitants from the humans as convincingly as one might hope.

The ensemble scenes, however, are certainly colourful and inventive. “Unter dem Meer” bursts with vibrant costumes, “Küss sie doch” features a beautifully and creatively realised firefly effect, and Scuttle’s and Chef Louis’s songs are complemented by amusing costume doubles. The costume concept works particularly well in these sequences, enhancing the choreography. When the entire ensemble gathers on stage in their various costumes for the Finale Ultimo, the result is a fairy-tale ending that manages to overcome some of the reservations raised earlier.

Francesc Abós’s choreography is particularly effective in the ensemble numbers. “Unter dem Meer”, the seagull song and “Les Poissons” stand out for their energy and dynamism. Some entrances and exits, by contrast, become unintentionally comic due to the lack of choreography, as characters casually leave the stage or collide with their props.

The dance ensemble handles its tasks convincingly overall, while the vocal ensemble is particularly strong in the sailors’ songs and the large group numbers. Led by Branimir Agovi, the sailors contribute significantly to the atmosphere, introducing audiences to the mythical world of Triton’s underwater kingdom in “Im Herzen der tiefblauen See”.

Triton’s six other daughters, representing the various oceans, and the human candidates vying for Erik’s hand – played by Angelika Niakan, Mariella Hofbauer, Ekaterina Polster, Erin Marks, Maria Koreneva and Emily Nathan – bring plenty of energy and presence to their flamboyant roles. Their operatic soprano voices are used to good effect, and with a healthy dose of self-irony, in the singing competitions their characters take part in.

The orchestra almost feels like another main character in its own right. The 22-piece ensemble is one of the evening’s major highlights. Alan Menken’s score, one of his greatest achievements, unfolds in all its richness, variety and sheer musical splendour under the musical direction of Victor Petrov. Florian Carau’s sound design ensures an exceptionally well-balanced mix of orchestra, chorus and vocals. The orchestra’s powerful sound is thus allowed to fully resonate, repeatedly eliciting goosebumps and even tears. Rarely does an orchestra leave such a lasting impression on its audience: even during the exit music, remarkably many spectators remain in their seats, listening until the very last note and ultimately giving the musicians the final enthusiastic applause of the evening.

Beppo Binder’s Chef Louis provides plenty of comic relief. His performance is delightfully over-the-top, both theatrically and vocally, which suits the character perfectly. Michael Duregger, by contrast, portrays Grimsby as a warm-hearted, paternal and genuinely thoughtful companion to Erik. Rudi Reschke steps in for Andreas Lichtenberger and initially gives Triton, the godlike king of the sea, an imposing, authoritative presence. Yet his interactions with Ariel reveal the father’s insecurity, adding an extra layer to an otherwise rather static character. Reschke’s strongest acting moments come when Triton trades his soul for Ariel’s voice and when he confronts Ursula.

Meerschaum and Abschaum, played by Daniel Greabu and Magnus Jahr, are a particularly striking visual and theatrical highlight. The two eels impress not only with their creatively designed costumes but also with the performers’ finely crafted body language and carefully chosen speech patterns, which complete the illusion. Their sweaters, featuring glowing eel prints on the sleeves, fluoresce eerily under blacklight, while their undulating arm movements and deliberately puppet-like gestures when speaking bring the animal characters to life in an original and effective way. A major highlight of the production.

Jens Emmert portrays Scuttle as an eccentric, quirky and tireless chatterbox who also has plenty of dancing talent. Despite a costume that is clearly designed to elicit laughs, audiences believe in the seagull from the very first moment. His interpretation adds entirely new shades to the character, distinctly different from the animated original: through witty wordplay, physical comedy, performance flair and countless little mannerisms, he consistently sustains the illusion of an awkward seabird that turns out to be surprisingly virtuosic when it comes to dancing.

Ramesh Nair turns Sebastian into a crowd-pleaser and audience favourite. Vocally outstanding and brimming with energy, he shapes the big musical numbers as well as the comic moments with highly expressive acting and a flair for theatricality that suits the amusing crab perfectly. He also manages to shift into more serious territory, for instance in the quartet, where he adds a more reflective facet to an otherwise flamboyant and hysterical character.

Benjamin Ruzek as Fabius is particularly impressive when it comes to the physical demands of the role. Manoeuvring on roller skates among the other performers requires considerable skill, which he demonstrates with ease. He convincingly and charmingly conveys both his not-so-secret love for Ariel and the deep friendship the two share, and he also makes a pleasing vocal impression in “Voll verliebt”.

Maya Hakvoort portrays Ursula with a sardonic flair and the effortless poise of a grande dame who knows exactly what effect she has on others. A considerable amount of self-irony shines through at times, and the sea witch is also allowed to be delightfully cheeky. Hakvoort clearly relishes the dry humour of her contract negotiations with Ariel, which, together with her two eels, make for some wonderfully comic scenes. However, Ursula falls somewhat short of her threatening potential in both the book and the performance. The character is generally conceived as a manipulative, predatory antagonist who reveals her true, monstrous nature after sealing the deal and deliberately lures Ariel into her trap. Hakvoort’s interpretation, by contrast, relies more heavily on mocking and flirtatious teasing of Ariel’s desperation than on the subtle coaxing and dangerous seductive power that define Ursula in the film. Nevertheless, this interpretation, which Hakvoort seemingly conjures up effortlessly, works well within the overall production.

Timotheus Hollweg portrays Erik with considerable hopefulness and emotional openness, making his passionate search for the woman with the beautiful voice tangible and relatable. Vocally, the role suits him exceptionally well, and despite his extroverted performance, he largely manages to strike a balance between emotional intensity and the risk of slipping into sentimentality. “Ihr Lied” becomes one of the production’s vocal highlights.

Ivana Zdravkova takes over the role of Ariel for the performance, stepping in for Anna Rosa Döller. The amount of preparation she must have undertaken for this single evening deserves enormous respect, and it pays off in full. As an opera performer taking on the leading role of a musical, she delivers an impressive performance: every entrance and exit, choreography, lyric and stage movement is in place, and at no point does she give the impression of having stepped in at short notice for just one night. Despite all the challenges, she brings a vivid Ariel to life, capturing the emotional nuances envisioned by the director while flawlessly handling the technical demands of the role and all its accompanying tasks. It is a remarkable achievement, deserving of all the more recognition given the circumstances of her last-minute takeover.

Ultimately, The Little Mermaid remains an entertaining and musically appealing theatrical experience, carried by an abundance of theatrical enthusiasm and bringing the familiar Disney world to life through the means of a regional theatre. While the production occasionally lacks emotional depth and directorial consistency, its successful musical, comedic and performance moments repeatedly sparkle like the sea in the sunshine – ensuring that, despite a few minor blemishes, a little childhood magic remains on stage at the end of the evening.

The race is on for the Germany Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 49% 2 LES MISÉRABLES Gärtnerplatztheater München 10% 3 POLNISCHE HOCHZEIT Staatstheater Regensburg 8% 4 REBECCA Oper Dortmund 8% 5 DRACULA Showslot Touring 7% Best Play 1 HARRY POTTER UND DAS VERWUNSCHENE KIND Mehr! Theater am Grossmarkt Hamburg 58% 2 THE LAST CALL Hamburger Kammerspiele 42% Favorite Theatre 1 Gärtnerplatztheater München 37% 2 Staatstheater Regensburg 27% 3 Stage Theater an der Elbe (Hafen) 15% 4 Freilichtspiele TECKLENBURG 10% 5 Gehart Hauptmann Theater Görlitz/Zittau 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alen Hodzovic - DIE WEIHNACHTSGLOCKEN Theater Nordhausen 39% 2 Oedo Kuipers - RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 19% 3 Katia Bischoff - RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 12% 4 Alejandro Firlei Fernandes - ROALD DAHLS CHARLIE UND DIE SCHOKOLADENFABRIK Staatstheater Regensburg 8% 5 Barbara Obermaier - LES MISÉRABLES Gärtnerplatztheater München 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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