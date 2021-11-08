Fedorasouth Films' Limited Series THE NORTHWAY Announces Main Cast

Fedorasouth Films' hour-long drama series, The Northway, is set to begin production in October 2022, anticipating a mid-2023 release. Principal photography will take place in Boston, MA and the Adirondacks in New York.

The limited series is written by the creators of Buried In The Air, Zack Travis and Xun Zhuo, and has been scheduled for 10 episodes. The first episode is titled "Stone Coats."

The Northway follows a military veteran who, after losing his job and his fiancée, must choose to leave the safety of witness protection to restart his life of crime at the border of New York and Canada.

The main cast will feature Salomé Robert-Murphy as Lucy Nichols, Verity Hayes as Jennifer Fields, and Charlie Howard as Palmer Gates.

Robert-Murphy graduated from Tisch School of the Arts in 2020 and has since starred in Sell It To Me a Different Way, Whale Talk, and Hell Wanted.

Hayes trained at the National Youth Theatre and Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts' Youth Company. She recently starred in Only Love Matters, directed by Kamran Qureshi.

Howard, a graduate of the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, is best known for the feature film Sticky Toffee Pudding (2020).