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The hit musical „Tanz der Vampire“ will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2027. To mark the occasion, a new production will open in Stuttgart, Germany, and Vienna, Austria. Stage Entertainment has now unveiled the Stuttgart cast in collaboration with Vereinigte Bühnen Wien (VBW).

Based on Roman Polanski’s film of the same name, „Tanz der Vampire“ has been captivating audiences around the world since its premiere on 4 October 1997. The musical has been seen in 15 countries and performed in 13 languages, reaching an audience of more than 11 million, according to Stephan Jaekel, spokesperson for Stage Entertainment. Jim Steinman’s music and Michael Kunze’s book have struck a chord with audiences across cultures and continents, with the musical proving particularly popular in Germany and Austria. In spring 2027, it will return to Stuttgart for its 30th anniversary with a host of new creative touches. This will mark the production’s fifth run in the city, where it has already thrilled 3.7 million theatregoers. Jaekel also reports that advance ticket sales for next year are already going exceptionally well in both Stuttgart and Vienna.

„When we brought the musical to Vienna’s Raimund Theater in 1997, all the ingredients for success were there. What we could not have anticipated was that it would become part of musical theatre history,“ recalls Prisca Frischenschlager, Head of Internal Productions at VBW. Asked about the announced changes, she explains: „We cannot reveal too much just yet. Naturally, the iconic moments that fans have come to love over the decades will remain. Many familiar images and scenes will still be there, but we also want to refresh and modernise the production.“

Kerstin Schnitzler, Director Executive Production, adds: „The show will retain its original DNA, but we are giving it a new lease of life. Technological advances now offer opportunities we want to embrace in order to create a fresh experience. We are not looking for a revolution, but an evolution.“ This will be achieved through a wealth of new creative input from Associate Director Simon Eichenberger. According to Casting Director Christoph Trauth, the casting process itself has also placed an emphasis on exploring new ideas for the roles. „We want to live up to the audience’s expectations, and, of course, we have very specific ideas about what we are looking for, both in the dance ensemble and the vocal ensemble, which we cast separately.“ On casting the principal roles, he explains: „Krolock needs to be charismatic, dangerous, seductive and humorous, while also displaying very human qualities. With Sarah, one of our priorities for this new production was to make her courage more relatable and put greater emphasis on the young woman striving for independence. Alfred, meanwhile, is the character who guides us through the story, which we want the audience to experience through his eyes. At the same time, his interactions with the other characters should make them feel more tangible. Ultimately, our aim is to make the characters and their motivations more accessible to the audience.“

The casting choices for the three leading roles, unveiled at the press call, suggest that the production has found performers well suited to these ambitions. Samuel Jonathan Bertz will take on the role of Alfred, already offering a glimpse of his passionate interpretation in his solo number „Für Sarah“. „I am deliberately leaving the development of my Alfred open for now. Of course, I will familiarise myself thoroughly with the material before rehearsals begin in January, but I want to develop the character together with the director. It will be exciting to discover which of my ideas fit the creative vision and which do not. At the moment, I see him as rather innocent and inexperienced, while at the same time having to overcome his own insecurities and find the courage within himself. I am particularly looking forward to the lively scenes with the Professor!“ His chemistry with Sarah is already evident, too, as he demonstrated alongside his co-star in the duet „Draußen ist Freiheit“ at the press call.

Judith Caspari makes a powerful impression as Sarah, who, in her quest for freedom, ultimately falls helplessly under the magical spell of the centuries-old Count of Krolock. A committed feminist who likes to view her roles through that lens, Caspari is keen to bring a more contemporary perspective to the iconic, if somewhat outdated, character of Sarah. „Even if you do not change all that much in the script, the attitude you bring to a role can make a huge difference. I believe that the conviction to stand by your interpretation, for yourself and for women everywhere, can have a real impact. I am still exploring the possibilities, of course, but I have great confidence in both the creative team and myself that we can make it work. The pairing of Gian Marco and me is particularly interesting, too: we meet as equals. Sarah is a little more mature, while Krolock is younger than he usually is. That makes us more evenly matched than in previous incarnations of „Tanz der Vampire“, and that is one of the things I find so exciting about this new production.“

Caspari fully understands the criticism directed at the musical’s outdated portrayal of women and its relationship dynamics. „And yet that is precisely why it is important to bring the show back and give it a different perspective. It is a challenge we should embrace rather than dismissing the musical as too problematic to stage. These issues need to be brought to the stage and addressed appropriately, not simply avoided!“

Gian Marco Schiaretti makes his debut as Krolock with an impressive rendition of „Einladung zum Ball“, followed by an intense duet with Caspari on „Totale Finsternis“, arguably the musical’s best-known number. Currently touring in the French-language production of „Notre-Dame de Paris“ in the musical spectacular, the Italian singer, who has a classical vocal training, is already looking forward to rehearsals starting on 10 January next year. „I think it is important, both vocally and in terms of stage presence, to give such an ancient and venerable subject as vampires a certain gravitas. My classical vocal training is something that will help me achieve that.“ While he greatly admires Steve Barton’s original interpretation, Schiaretti is determined to find his own take on Count von Krolock: „I do not want to draw too heavily on existing interpretations of the role, because I certainly do not want to create a copy. I want to bring depth and power to my portrayal. Krolock has some very important ideas to convey, and they deserve to be presented accordingly. My voice will be the foundation for that. And, of course, I am particularly looking forward to what is probably the musical’s greatest number, „Die Unstillbare Gier“. Being able to sing it is a gift. It reveals so many colours and facets of the character and serves as a mirror for every audience member. It is a song that tells the story of an entire lifetime of experiences, something everyone can relate to.“

The press call also saw the announcement of the complete 35-strong Stuttgart cast. Jens Janke will take on the fourth leading role of Professor Abronsius, while television star Jennifer Siemann will play Magda. Sarah’s parents, Chagal and Rebecca, will be portrayed by Livio Cecini and Silja Teerling, respectively.

The new production will premiere on 18 March 2027 at the Stage Apollo Theater, replacing Disney’s „Die Eiskönigin“, which will play its final performance on 31 January.

The race is on for the Germany Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 59% 2 LES MISÉRABLES Gärtnerplatztheater München 11% 3 DRACULA Showslot Touring 8% 4 REBECCA Oper Dortmund 8% 5 TARZAN Neue Flora Hamburg 4% Best Play 1 HARRY POTTER UND DAS VERWUNSCHENE KIND Mehr! Theater am Grossmarkt Hamburg 57% 2 THE LAST CALL Hamburger Kammerspiele 43% Favorite Theatre 1 Gärtnerplatztheater München 43% 2 Stage Theater an der Elbe (Hafen) 19% 3 Freilichtspiele TECKLENBURG 13% 4 Staatstheater Regensburg 13% 5 Gehart Hauptmann Theater Görlitz/Zittau 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Oedo Kuipers - RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 28% 2 Alen Hodzovic - DIE WEIHNACHTSGLOCKEN Theater Nordhausen 22% 3 Katia Bischoff - RUDOLF Festspielhaus Füssen 17% 4 Barbara Obermaier - LES MISÉRABLES Gärtnerplatztheater München 9% 5 Bettina Mönch - REBECCA Oper Dortmund 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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