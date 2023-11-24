Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

YIPPEE KI-YAY MERRY CHIRSTMAS! A DIE HARD MUSICAL PARODY to Open At The Lab in December

Don't miss this crass, over-the-top, and naughty fun production at The Laboratory Theater of Florida.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

Yippee Ki-Yay Merry Christmas! A Die Hard Musical Parody, book and lyrics by Michael Shepherd Jordan and Alex Garday, music and lyrics by Stephanie McCullough, opens December 8th at The Laboratory Theater of Florida.

Will The Laboratory Theater of Florida finally decide the age-old question of whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas show? It's the Die Hard you know and love: actions, explosions and... dance numbers? In this nostalgic homage to one of the greatest action movies of the 80s, grizzled cop Officer McClane fights terrorists and tries to understand his business-driven wife. There are jokes galore in this parody of a Christmas classic.

"Screw the Nutcracker. The real holiday musical... is this Christmas-themed Die Hard parody." - Thrillist Chicago

Producing Artistic Director Annette Trossbach says," We are coming into the holiday season. The heart longs for family, snow, and heartwarming traditional stories like A Christmas Carol and The Nutcracker. 'Yippee' is like neither of those things. It's crass, ridiculous, over-the-top, naughty fun. The music is great, made even better by Earl Sparrow's rich harmonies. And it's a delight to see all of these 1980s Aquanet and mullet hair-dos again. I'm proud that we have another premiere here at The Laboratory Theater of Florida, as this is only the second production in the country. It's destined to become a cult classic, just like the movie it was based on."

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Annette Trossbach, with Brett Marston as Assistant Director, Yippee Ki-Yay Merry Christmas! A Die Hard Musical Comedy features Mark King (Bruce McClane), John Alday (Nakatomi), Katherine Suero (Terrorist Tony/Klaus), Daniel Sabiston (Hans Olo), Shakiya Boucher (Holly), Reuben Morgan (Carl, Fabrique, Theo), Jency Emo (Willis, ensemble), Robert Taylor (Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Arnold), Jonattan Declet (FBI Johnson), Ariana Milian (Assistant/ensemble), Tillman Emo (ensemble). Musical Direction by Earl Sparrow and Choreography by Erica Fiore. Stage management by Faye Barrett, set design by Jonathan Johnson and Gabrielle Lansden.

Performance dates:

December 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23 at 7:30 PM

December 10, 17 at 2 PM

Special Events:

Dec. 6, 7 at 7:30 PM Half-price preview nights

December 9 at 7:30 PM Teens get a free ticket to the performance (reservations required)

December 21 at 7:30 PM Sensory-friendly performance

This show is rated PG13 (adult language, comic violence)

Tickets are $40 each or $15 for students with valid IDs. There are half-priced previews on December 6th and 7th, and a new Thursday night special ticket price of $32 each for adults. For tickets, please call the box office at 239.218.0481 or online at Click Here.


Recommended For You