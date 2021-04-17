Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A CHORUS LINE Will Be Performed at the Wick Theatre

The theatre plans to offer free tickets to their subscribers and others who already paid for shows lost to the pandemic.

Apr. 17, 2021  

A CHORUS LINE Will Be Performed at the Wick Theatre

The Wick Theatre will bring back A Chorus Line, the iconic celebration of the Broadway's unsung heroes. The groundbreaking, Pulitzer Prize-winning show made its debut 45 years ago setting a new standard on Broadway.

Filled with universal stories, hit songs and dazzling dancing, it remains as relevant, poignant and explosively entertaining as ever.

The Wick Theatre's production which runs April 22 through May 30, 2021

Ticket are $75-$95 - available by calling 561-995-2333.

However, according to Florida Theater On Stage, the theatre plans to offer free tickets to their subscribers and others who already paid for shows lost to the pandemic.

The challenge is how to serve 9,000 people in a 333-seat house socially distanced to serve only 181 people at one time.

If patrons are not comfortable returning yet, the company's other offer is free tickets to future productions in an upcoming season it hopes to resume in October.

Read more on Florida Theater On Stage.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Andy Karl
Andy Karl
Michael Lee Brown
Michael Lee Brown

Related Articles View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories
BWW Review: A BRONX TALE at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Photo

BWW Review: A BRONX TALE at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

A BRONX TALE Opens At Broadway Palm Photo

A BRONX TALE Opens At Broadway Palm

MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. is Coming to the Cultural Park Theater Stage Photo

MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. is Coming to the Cultural Park Theater Stage

Broadway Palm Announces Local Adult Auditions Photo

Broadway Palm Announces Local Adult Auditions


More Hot Stories For You

  • IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY Will Be Performed at Bucks County Playhouse This Summer
  • Kathleen Chalfant and George Bartenieff to Star in World Premiere of BLUE VALIANT
  • THE WILEY AND SANTORO Show to be Presented by Theatre Horizon
  • Lola's Garden Debuts At Suburban Square With Acclaimed Chef Andrew Wood