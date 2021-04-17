A CHORUS LINE Will Be Performed at the Wick Theatre

The Wick Theatre will bring back A Chorus Line, the iconic celebration of the Broadway's unsung heroes. The groundbreaking, Pulitzer Prize-winning show made its debut 45 years ago setting a new standard on Broadway.

Filled with universal stories, hit songs and dazzling dancing, it remains as relevant, poignant and explosively entertaining as ever.

The Wick Theatre's production which runs April 22 through May 30, 2021

Ticket are $75-$95 - available by calling 561-995-2333.

However, according to Florida Theater On Stage, the theatre plans to offer free tickets to their subscribers and others who already paid for shows lost to the pandemic.

The challenge is how to serve 9,000 people in a 333-seat house socially distanced to serve only 181 people at one time.

If patrons are not comfortable returning yet, the company's other offer is free tickets to future productions in an upcoming season it hopes to resume in October.

