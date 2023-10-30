West Boca Theatre Company to Present Five Plays as Part of Levis JCC Sandler Center's 2023-2024 Season

Click Here is excited to announce this season's award-winning line-up of five professional and topical musical, comedic and dramatic performances presented by West Boca Theatre Company. These limited-engagement live performances are all part of Sandler Center's comprehensive season of arts, culture and learning featuring author appearances, wide-ranging performing and visual arts programming and adult learning discussions. The season will also feature the Levis JCC's 8th annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival, Boca Raton's original film festival.

“We're incredibly proud of this season's diverse lineup, which reflects the Sandler Center's commitment to enriching our community with a blend of arts, culture and meaningful conversations,” said Stephanie Owitz, Vice President, Arts, Culture and Learning, Levis JCC Sandler Center. “Each event is curated to inspire, entertain and provoke thought.”

WLRN is the proud sponsor of West Boca Theatre Company's 2023-2024 season:

The Last Night of Ballyhoo by Alfred Uhry

Wednesdays, November 29, December 6, 2 pm

Saturdays, December 2, 9, 7:30 pm

Sundays, December 3, 10, 2 pm

Set in December 1939 in Atlanta's upper class German-Jewish community, Hitler has recently conquered Poland, Gone with the Wind is about to premiere, and Adolph Freitag, his sister Boo, and sister-in-law Reba, along with nieces Lala and Sunny – a Jewish family so highly assimilated they have a Christmas tree in the front parlor – are looking forward to Ballyhoo, a lavish cotillion ball sponsored by their restrictive country club. Adolph's employee, Joe Farkas, an Eastern European Jew familiar with prejudice, prompts college student Sunny to examine bias between Jews of different upbringing, her lack of Jewish identity and the beliefs with which she has been raised. Alfred Uhry is also the playwright of the beloved Driving Miss Daisy and the Tony Award-winning musical Parade.

The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon

Wednesdays, January 3, 10, 17, 2 pm

Saturdays, January 6, 13, 20, 7:30 pm

Sundays, January 7, 14, 2 pm

One of Neil Simon's most beloved comedies, this is the story of Al and Willie, who, as “Lewis and Clark,” were top-billed vaudevillians for more than forty years. Animosity between the partners has grown to the point where they haven't spoken in twelve years. When CBS requests they appear in a “History of Comedy” retrospective, Willie's nephew, a young theatrical agent, attempts to reunite the feuding former vaudevillian greats. This grudging reunion brings the two back together, along with a flood of memories, miseries, and laughs.

Proof by David Auburn

Wednesdays, February 7, 14, 21, 2 pm

Saturdays, February 10, 17, 24, 7:30 pm

Sundays, February 4, 18, 2 pm

Proof is the story of an enigmatic young woman, her manipulative sister, their brilliant father, and an unexpected suitor. They are all pieces of the puzzle in the search for the truth behind a mysterious mathematical proof. The young but guarded Catherine grieves over the loss of her father, a famous mathematician who had become a legend at the local university for solving complicated proofs and for suffering from dementia. Just as Catherine begins to give in to her fear that she, too, might suffer from her father's condition, Catherine's older sister Claire returns home to help “settle” family affairs, and Hal, their father's former student, discovers an old notebook that brings to light a buried family secret. This poignant drama about love and reconciliation unfolds on the back porch of a house in a suburban university town.

Visiting Mr. Green by Jeff Baron

Wednesdays, March 13, 20, 2 pm

Saturdays, March 16, 23, 7:30 pm

Sundays, March 17, 24, 2 pm

Mr. Green, an 86-year-old widower living in Manhattan, is almost hit by a car driven by young corporate executive Ross Gardiner. Found guilty of reckless driving, Ross is ordered to spend the next six months making weekly visits to Mr. Green, who, after his wife's death, has retreated from life, letting himself and his apartment go to ruin. Ross is lonely too, but instinctively nurturing. The story starts as a comedy about two people who resent being forced together but develops into a gripping and poignant drama as family secrets are revealed and old wounds are opened. This beloved play, one of the most produced in the world over the past 25 years, has reached millions of theatergoers on six continents.

Special Performance: Handle with Care by Jason Odell Williams

Tuesday, April 2, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, April 3, 2 pm

at B'nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th St, Boca Raton

All Seats, General Admission: $36 (This production is not included in Subscriptions.)

Circumstances both hilarious and tragic bring together a young Israeli woman who has little command of English, and a young American man who has little command of romance.



General Admission is $30/ticket or theatergoers may subscribe and save. Preferred seating and concessions are available at all performances and tickets have no service charges. For tickets and to view the complete Arts, Culture and Learning brochure, visit Click Here or call 561-558-2520. All events take place at the Levis JCC Sandler Center located at 21050 95th Avenue S. in Boca Raton unless otherwise specified.

About the Levis JCC Sandler Center

The Levis JCC Phyllis & Harvey Sandler Center highlights renowned talent from artists and actors to authors and so much more and gives adults of all ages and faiths an opportunity to connect with others who share similar interests in continuing education, travel, and social events. Learn more at Click Here or call 561-558-2520.

About the Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center

The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center promotes and enhances Jewish culture, heritage, and values through educational, spiritual, social, wellness and recreational programs for individuals of all ages. With a preschool, summer camp, family activities, athletics, cultural arts, adult enrichment, and special needs programming, as well as a Resale Boutique, the Levis JCC offers something for everyone.