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Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre will present its upcoming Main Stage production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas, filled with romance, laughter, festive music, and holiday spirit. Performances will run November 20 through December 30, 2026.

Set against the backdrop of the holidays, White Christmas follows entertainers Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they join forces with sisters Betty and Judy to help save the Vermont inn owned by their former commanding general. With a Christmas spectacular in the works, the foursome finds themselves caught up in romance, friendship, misunderstandings, and plenty of festive fun.

Featuring a score by Irving Berlin, White Christmas includes beloved tunes such as Blue Skies, I Love a Piano, How Deep Is the Ocean, and the unforgettable title song, White Christmas. Broadway Palm offers a complete afternoon or evening out with a delicious buffet and top-notch live theatre all under one roof.

The race is on for the Ft. Myers/Naples Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 32% 2 LES MISÉRABLES Naples Players 17% 3 OLIVER! TheatreZone 8% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Florida Repertory Theatre 7% 5 LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Players Circle Theater 7% Best Play 1 UNNECESSARY FARCE Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 29% 2 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Naples Players 14% 3 GREY HOUSE Laboratory Theater of Florida 10% 4 WHAT SPRINGS FORTH Theatre Conspiracy 6% 5 ADA AND THE ENGINE The Naples Players at the Sugden Community Theater 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 38% 2 Kizzie Theater, The Naples Players 25% 3 Laboratory Theater of Florida 8% 4 Arts Center Theatre 6% 5 Players Circle Theater 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE WIZARD OF OZ Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 27% 2 Carter Sass - OLIVER! TheatreZone at Community School of Naples 16% 3 Peter Caporal - LES MISÉRABLES Naples Players 13% 4 Vanessa Rossberg - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Kizzie Theater, The Naples Players 8% 5 Kimberly Suskind - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Players Circle Theater 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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