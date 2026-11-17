"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
WHITE CHRISTMAS to Be Presented at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Performances will run November 20 through December 30, 2026.
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre will present its upcoming Main Stage production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas, filled with romance, laughter, festive music, and holiday spirit. Performances will run November 20 through December 30, 2026.
Set against the backdrop of the holidays, White Christmas follows entertainers Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they join forces with sisters Betty and Judy to help save the Vermont inn owned by their former commanding general. With a Christmas spectacular in the works, the foursome finds themselves caught up in romance, friendship, misunderstandings, and plenty of festive fun.
Featuring a score by Irving Berlin, White Christmas includes beloved tunes such as Blue Skies, I Love a Piano, How Deep Is the Ocean, and the unforgettable title song, White Christmas. Broadway Palm offers a complete afternoon or evening out with a delicious buffet and top-notch live theatre all under one roof.
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