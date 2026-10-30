WAIT UNTIL DARK to Open at Florida Repertory Theatre

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Florida Repertory Theatre will present “Wait Until Dark” by Frederick Knott, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, November 24 through December 13, 2026, in the Historic Arcade Theatre. Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation brings fresh tension to Frederick Knott's celebrated thriller, which also inspired the film starring Audrey Hepburn.

Set in 1944 Greenwich Village, “Wait Until Dark” follows Susan Hendrix, a blind woman who was recently blinded in an accident as she navigates life in New York City. As she adjusts to her new life, her quiet apartment becomes the target of three criminals searching for a hidden prize. As their elaborate deception unravels, Susan must rely on her instincts and resourcefulness to survive. The suspense builds to a famous, nail-biting confrontation.

The cast features some recent Florida Rep favorites, all of whom are veterans of New York and regional stages. Matt Lytle returns after appearing in last season's “Doubt” and “Queen of Bingo,” William McNulty returns after appearing as Scrooge in last season's “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge,” Christian Pederson returns to the Arcade after appearing in 2024's adaptation of Agatha Christie's “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd,” and Nicholas Wilder returns after his appearance in last season's “The Play That Goes Wrong.” Making her Florida Rep debut as Susan Hendrix, Tess Frazer comes to Florida Rep after appearances with Manhattan Theatre Club, Steppenwolf Theatre, and Gulfshore Playhouse.

The cast also features two young actors from Southwest Florida, Avalyn Calandra and Sarah Salerno, sharing the role of Gloria, a clever upstairs neighbor who helps Susan outsmart the criminals.

The cast features Tess Frazer as Susan, Matt Lytle as Sam, William McNulty as Carlino, Christian Pedersen as Mike, and Nicholas Wilder as Roat. Avalyn Calandra and Sarah Salerno share the role of Gloria.

Florida Repertory Theatre is a self-producing theatre company that crafts one-of-a-kind theatrical productions expertly designed and directed by theatre professionals. Charles Morey directs “Wait Until Dark,” and returns after directing Agatha Christie's “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” in 2024 and “Twelve Angry Men” before that. Morey is a playwright, actor and director, and a veteran of regional and New York Stages who served as Artistic Director for Pioneer Playhouse (Utah) and Peterborough Players (New Hampshire) for many years.

Morey is joined by an expert creative team, including set designer Charlie Morgan (Florida Rep debut), lighting designer Todd O. Wren (“The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge”), Costume Designer Kim Griffin (The Rat Pack Lounge”), wig designer Strands by Sus! (“Little Shop of Horrors”), sound designer Katie Lowe (“Venus in Fur”), stage manager Alicia DiGiorgi (“Always…Patsy Cline”), and assistant stage managers Arthur D'Alessio (“The Play That Goes Wrong”) and Sylvia Preston (Florida Rep debut).

“Wait Until Dark” runs November 27 through December 13, 2026, in the Historic Arcade Theatre, with discounted previews on Nov. 24 and 25. There are NO PERFORMANCES on Thanksgiving Day.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 06 Hrs 56 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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