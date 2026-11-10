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Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Vote for your favorites through December 31st, 2026.

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Featured Topic BWW Regional Awards More Coverage Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

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Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS

Fences by August Wilson in collaboration with Theatre Conspiracy in Ft. Myers/Naples Fences by August Wilson in collaboration with Theatre Conspiracy
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (4/23-5/09)
Inside Broadway with Julie Carver: Donna McKechnie in Ft. Myers/Naples Inside Broadway with Julie Carver: Donna McKechnie
Music & Arts Community Center (5/08-5/08)
OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS in Ft. Myers/Naples OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS
Florida Repertory Theatre (2/09-2/28)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Ft. Myers/Naples A Midsummer Night's Dream
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (3/26-4/11)
Murder On The Orient Express in Ft. Myers/Naples Murder On The Orient Express
The Naples Players (1/13-2/14)
The Glass Menagerie in Ft. Myers/Naples The Glass Menagerie
The Naples Players (2/03-3/07)
Buyer & Cellar by Jonathan Tolins in Ft. Myers/Naples Buyer & Cellar by Jonathan Tolins
The Studio Players (1/08-1/24)
Inside Broadway with Julie Carver: Sal Viviano & Liz Larsen in Ft. Myers/Naples Inside Broadway with Julie Carver: Sal Viviano & Liz Larsen
Music & Arts Community Center (12/03-12/03)
God of Carnage in Ft. Myers/Naples God of Carnage
The Laboratory Theater of Florida (1/14-1/31)
Ben Hur (a comedy) by Patrick Barlow in Ft. Myers/Naples Ben Hur (a comedy) by Patrick Barlow
Arts Center Theatre (4/01-4/18)
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