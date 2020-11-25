Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; The Naples Players Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Ft. Myers/Naples:

Artistic Director Of The Decade

Bryce Alexander, The Naples Players 38%

Annette Trossbach, The Laboratory Theater of Florida 19%

Greg Longenhagen, Florida Repertory Theatre 18%

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Kody C. Jones 47%

Hester Kamin 18%

Lori Oliver 10%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Studio 8 36%

Gulfshore Ballet 25%

Naples Performing Arts Center 25%

Best Ensemble (Equity)

TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 18%

GYPSY - TheatreZone - 2020 15%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 11%

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 25%

NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 15%

SILENT SKY - The Naples Players - 2020 11%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 41%

Twisted Vine Bistro 20%

Downtown House of Pizza 18%

Best Theatre Staff

Florida Repertory Theatre 22%

TheatreZone 19%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 18%

Best Youth Theatre Program/After School Program Of The Decade

Florida Repertory Theatre Education 45%

Naples Performing Arts Center 21%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 18%

Community Theatre of The Decade

The Naples Players 54%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 18%

Cultural Park Theater 11%

Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Kayley Stevens - AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND - TheatreZone - 2019 40%

Kayley Stevens - COPACABANA - TheatreZone - 2018 38%

Alexis Fishman - CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 22%

Dancer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Jeremy Giovinazzo - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 23%

Tina Moroni - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 19%

Liam Hutt - URINETOWN - Cultural Park Theater - 2020 12%

Director Of The Decade (Equity)

Mark Danni - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 32%

Eleanor Holdridge - TENDERLY: THE Rosemary Clooney MYSICAL - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 11%

Jason Parrish - ALABASTER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 11%

Director Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Dawn Lebrect Fornara - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 21%

Kody C. Jones - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 17%

Annette Trossbach - THE CRUCIBLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2019 9%

Favorite Social Media

The Naples Players 47%

Cultural Park Theater 14%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

The Naples Players 52%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 19%

The Marco Players 12%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 20%

Cultural Park Theater 17%

Florida Repertory Theatre Education 17%

Most Improved Theatre Company

TheatreZone 29%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 24%

The Studio Players 17%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Becca McCoy - GYPSY - TheatreZone - 2020 17%

Larry Alexander - THE BOY FROM OZ - TheatreZone - 2016 14%

Rachel Burttram - ALABASTER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 14%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Randall Kenneth Jones - WHATEVER HAPPENED TO BABY JANE? - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2017 16%

Bernardo Santana - SILENT SKY - The Naples Players - 2020 10%

Macy Magas - FINDING NEMO JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center - 2019 7%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 31%

CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 22%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 16%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 38%

NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 17%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2019 12%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

FENCES - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 30%

ALABASTER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 22%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 15%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT - The Naples Players - 2019 66%

REFUGEE - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2018 17%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 12%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 31%

David Arsenault - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 15%

Dennis C. Maulden - AN INSPECTOR CALLS - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2019 11%

Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Michael Santos - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 44%

Jordan Moore - NEWSIES - Florida Repertory Theatre Education - 2019 19%

Terry Tincher & Michael Eyth - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2018 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Naples Players 38%

Florida Repertory Theatre 23%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 14%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Naples Players 37%

Florida Repertory Theatre 19%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida 14%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - The Naples Players - 2020 41%

DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2020 22%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2020 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Equity)

Whitney Winfield - TONYA & NANCY: THE ROCK OPERA - TheatreZone - 2020 27%

Jillian Louis - CABARET - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2018 15%

Brendan Powers - THE FANTASTICKS - Florida Repertory Theatre - 2013 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Jasmine Vizena - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 25%

PJ McCready - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Laboratory Theater of Florida - 2019 17%

Erica Sample - CHICAGO - The Naples Players - 2018 16%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Jane Bowser 57%

Mike Filipowski 22%

Evelyn Murphy 20%

Related Articles