Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amy Marie McCleary - SWING - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 27%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 11%

Amy Marie McCleary - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 10%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - 42ND STREET - Naples Players 9%

Karen Molnar Danni - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 8%

Kim Suskind - 13, THE MUSICAL - Players Circle Studio 8%

Erica Fiore - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 7%

Robin Dawn - THE MUSIC MAN - Ft Myers Theatre 5%

Robin Dawn Ryan - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Fort Myers Theatre 5%

Karen Molnar - LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 4%

Kimberly Suskind - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 3%

Kristyn Pope - BEEHIVE THE MUSICAL - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

John P. White - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 27%

Dot Auchmoody - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 15%

Danielle Black - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 9%

Dot Auchmoody - CLUE - The Naples Players 7%

Jonathan Johnson & Annette Trossbach - ALIEN: THE MUSICAL PARODY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 7%

Danielle Black - A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO HOUR - Arts Bonita 6%

Tony Toney - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 6%

Dot Auchmoody - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERELY - The Naples Players 5%

Kathleen Kolacz - BONNIE AND CLYDE - TheatreZone 5%

Kathleen Kolacz - LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 4%

Sallyanne Bianchetta - GODSPELL - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Mollie Berman - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - The Naples Players 3%

Charlene Gross - BEEHIVE THE MUSICAL - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Dance Production

SWING - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 42%

42ND STREET - The Naples Players 25%

SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 17%

ALIEN: THE MUSICAL PARODY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 10%

LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Amy Marie McCleary - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 22%

Amy Marie McCleary - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 13%

Kody C Jones - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 11%

Bryce Alexander - THE FANTASTICKS - The Naples Players 9%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - The Naples Players 9%

Annette Trossbach - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 9%

Mark Danni - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 6%

DANA ALVAREZ - JEKYLL & HYDE - MELODY LANE THEATRE 5%

Ted Wionek - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 5%

Mark Danni - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - TheatreZone 3%

Max Quinlin - MUSIC MAN - Gulf Coast Symphony 3%

Mark Danni - BONNIE AND CLYDE - TheatreZone 3%

Mark Danni - LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Clavelli - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 22%

Kody C Jones - A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO HOUR - Arts Bonita 11%

Paul Bernier - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 11%

James Duggan - CLUE - The Naples Players 10%

Marilee Warner - VANITIES - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 9%

Trace Talley - A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 7%

Kristyn Estes - THE SWINGSET - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 6%

Nykkie Rizley - MISERY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

Frank Blocker - CROCODILE FEVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Aaron Jackson - A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 4%

James Duggan - RUMORS - The Naples Players 4%

Robert Cacioppo - PROOF - Players Circle Theater 3%

Christopher Dayett - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 3%



Best Ensemble

ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 22%

MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 14%

SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 11%

42ND STREET - The Naples Players 10%

SWING - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 6%

CLUE - The Naples Players 5%

VANITIES - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 5%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Ft Myers Theatre 3%

MUSIC MAN - Gulf Coast Symphony 3%

LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 3%

RUMORS - The Naples Players 2%

GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 2%

STEW - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

IT'S ONLY A PLAY - The Studio Players 1%

BEEHIVE THE MUSICAL - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Josh Eberhart - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Arts Bonita 17%

Anne Carncross - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 11%

Christopher Dayett/Ron Clark - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 10%

Chris Riley - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 9%

Chris Riley - CLUE - The Naples Players 9%

Weston Wilkerson - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 6%

Jonathan Johnson & Annette Trossbach - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

Will Gibbons - GODSPELL - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

E. Tonry Lathroum - LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 5%

Chris Riley - THE FANTASTICK - The Naples Players 5%

Anthony Johnson - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 4%

Chris Riley - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - The Naples Players 3%

Jonathan Johnson - STEW - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Andrew Zebroski - PROOF - Players Circle Theater 3%

Anthony Johnson - BONNIE AND CLYDE - TheatreZone 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Victoria Casella - BEEHIVE THE MUSICAL - Florida Repertory Theatre 18%

Charles Fornara - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 15%

Loren Strickland - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 13%

Roz Metcalf - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 11%

Earl Sparrow - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 9%

Charles Fornara - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 9%

Sean Effinger-Dean - THE FANTASTICKS - The Naples Players 5%

Andrew Kurtz - MUSIC MAN - Gulf Coast Symphony 4%

Charles Fornara - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTE - The Naples Players 4%

Ricky Pope - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 4%

Keith Thompson - LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 4%

Sam C. Jones - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - TheatreZone 3%

Charles Fornara - BONNIE AND CLYDE - TheatreZone 2%



Best Musical

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 21%

42ND STREET - Naples Players 11%

MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 11%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 11%

SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 10%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Cultural Park Theatre 6%

THE FANTASTICKS - The Naples Players 4%

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Ft Myers Theatre 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Fort Myers Theatre 3%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - TheatreZone 3%

MUSIC MAN - Gulf Coast Symphony 3%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - The Naples Players 2%

GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 2%

YIPPEE KI-YAY MERRY CHRISTMAS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - TheatreZone 2%

LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Keeley Pendergrass - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 17%

William Draper - ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 10%

Lucas Campero - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 7%

Leah Spurlock - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 6%

Charlie Blum - THE MUSIC MAN - Fort Myers Theatre 5%

Sadie Scardino - 42ND STREET - Naples Players 5%

Brittany Ringsdore - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

Alex Minarik - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 4%

Melissa Campbell - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Jennifer Mance - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 3%

Brittany Ambler - BONNIE AND CLYDE - TheatreZone 3%

AUBREY BARNHOUSE - JEKYLL & HYDE - MELODY LANE THEATRE 3%

Eric Ortiz - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 3%

Matthew J Brightbill - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

AJ Mendini - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 2%

Adolpho Blaire - LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 2%

Michael Shelley - SPRING AWAKENING - 2024 2%

Daniel Sabistan - YIPPEE KI-YAY MERRY CHRISTMAS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Brad Brenner - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 2%

Kevin Crumpler - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Ft Myers Theatre 2%

Mia Zottolo - 13 - Players Circle Studio 2%

Marie Talley - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Ft Myers Theatre 2%

Steven Michael Reyes - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Ft Myers Theatre 2%

Chris Dieman - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - TheatreZone 2%

Marianna Young - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE MOUSETRAP - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 28%

Lauren Miller - MISERY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

Danica Murray - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Arts Bonita 6%

Ella Olesen - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 6%

Jen Hart - CLUE - The Naples Players 5%

Louis Fuelling - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Arts Bonita 5%

Katie Cross - CLUE - The Naples Players 5%

Jennifer Mance - CLUE - The Naples Players 4%

Jake Raterman - A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 4%

Marcus Dean Fuller - CLUE - The Naples Players 4%

Patrick Huey - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 4%

Cameron Rogers - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Arts Bonita 4%

Allison Lund - A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 3%

Noah Lynch - A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 3%

Denis Lambert - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Madeline Weymouth - CROCODILE FEVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Sharon Isern - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 2%

Ryan Adair - MISERY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Matt Flynn - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 1%

Pete Fisher - A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 1%

Sonya McCarter - CLYDE'S - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Chloe Elliot Chan - CROCODILE FEVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%



Best Play

OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 17%

CLUE - The Naples Players 10%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 10%

THE MOUSETRAP - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 8%

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 8%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Arts Bonita 8%

THE SWINGSET - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 6%

THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 5%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 5%

VANITIES - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 5%

MISERY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

PROOF - Players Circle Theater 3%

RUMORS - The Naples Players 3%

THE DINING ROOM - The Naples Players 3%

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - The Naples Players 1%

CROCODILE FEVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

ITS ONLY A PLAY - The Studio Players 1%

HARVEY - The Naples Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kody C Jones/Joseph Brauer - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 19%

Aaron Jackson - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 9%

Jonathan Johnson & Gabrielle Lansden - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 7%

Michael Santos - CLUE - Naples Players 6%

Michael Santos & Jason Wagaman - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 6%

Jonathan Johnson & Gabrielle Lansden - MISERY - Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

Jonathan Johnson - MISERY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

Tommaso Billiteri - VANITIES - Marco Island Center for the Arts Arts Center Theatre 5%

Christopher Dayett/Jim Swanker - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 5%

Aaron Jackson - BONNIE AND CLYDE - TheatreZone 5%

Jason Wagaman - HARVEY - The Naples Players 5%

Steven McLean - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 5%

Richard Crowell - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Jonathan Johnson - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Mike Santos & Jason Wagaman - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 4%

Mike Santos - CLUE - The Naples Players 3%

Mike Santos - THE DINING ROOM - The Naples Players 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katie Lowe - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 24%

Joseph Brauer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO HOUR - Arts Bonita 13%

Joshua D. Reid - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 9%

Eric Condit - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - TheatreZone 7%

Bradley Van Houten - THE FANTASTICKS - The Naples Players 7%

Jonathan Johnson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 7%

Sean McGinley - CLUE - Naples Players 7%

Ron Clark - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 6%

Andrew Zebroski - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 6%

Jonathan Johnson & Seth Balcer - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

Jonathan Johnson - YIPPEE KI-YAY MERRY CHRISTMAS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Bradley Van Houten - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - The Naples Players 3%

Lindsay Jones - THE REFUGEES - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Heidi-Liz Johnson - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 21%

James Schultz - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 21%

Brianna Bauch - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 10%

Ethan Mohring - INTO THE WOODS - Cultural Park Theatre 6%

Christian Dinsmore - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 5%

Lantz Hemmert - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 4%

Gabrielle Lansden - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Lauren Foutch - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Hadley Murphy - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 3%

Samantha Pudlin - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Ft Myers Theatre 2%

Vanessa Taraboccia - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 2%

Roseann Ruggiero - THE FANTASTICKS - The Naples Players 2%

Tina Moroni - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 2%

Christopher Dieman - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - TheatreZone 2%

Brice Kingsley - MUSIC MAN - Barbara B Mann/Gulf Coast Symphony 1%

Susan Dohan - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 1%

Grace Fluharty - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 1%

Macy Magas - MUSIC MAN - Barbara B Mann/Gulf Coast Symphony 1%

Kimberly Suskind - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 1%

Riley Hart - ALIEN: THE MUSICAL PARODY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Lindsey Walsh - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 1%

Rachael Lord - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 1%

Sebastion Plymette - THE MUSIC MAN - Ft Myers Theatre 1%

Whitney Grace - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 1%

Jennifer Wingerter - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - TheatreZone 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Shannon Connolly - THE MOUSETRAP - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 20%

Robert Tully - THE MOUSETRAP - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 11%

Sydney Ernst - A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO HOUR - Arts Bonita 7%

Caroline Grau - CLUE - The Naples Players 6%

Emory Ambrosio - A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 6%

Fred Buchalter - THE SWINGSET - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 5%

Olivia Rodriguez - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 4%

Melissa Henning - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 4%

Jennifer Mance - CLUE - The Naples Players 4%

Johnathan Hart - CLUE - The Naples Players 4%

Katie cross - CLUE - The Naples Players 3%

Emilie Baartman - HARVEY - The Naples Players 3%

Kelsey Coss - CLUE - The Naples Players 3%

Elizabeth Fincher - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERELEY - The Naples Players 3%

Scott Carpenter - MISERY - Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

MARK VANAGAS - CLUE - Naples Players 3%

Waner Del Rosario - CLYDE'S - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Butterflies Are Free - BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE - Players Circle Theater 2%

Mike Santos - CLUE - The Naples Players 2%

Carrie Lund - SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS - Players Circle Theater 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LYLE THE CROCODILE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 31%

42ND STREET - The Naples Players 17%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Cultural Park Theatre 10%

FINDING NEMO KIDS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 10%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Arts Bonita 9%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: RADIO PLAY - The Naples Players 8%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

13, THE MUSICAL - Players Circle Studio 6%

MEAN GIRLS - MELODY LANE THEATRE 3%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - 2024 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 30%

The Naples Players 16%

Arts Bonita 10%

Florida Repertory Theatre 10%

Marco Island Center for the Arts Arts Center Theatre 9%

TheatreZone 6%

Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

Cultural Park Theatre 6%

Players Circle Theater 3%

Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Melody Lane Theatre 2%

The Studio Players 2%



