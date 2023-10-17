TheatreZone to Kick Off 19th Season With Annual HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Kick off holiday festivities this December with a performance of Home for the Holidays Dec.15-17, TheatreZone's seventh annual production of its traditional season opener. The popular holiday musical is a feast for the senses with memorable songs, exuberant choreography and colorful costumes.

Home for the Holidays will be performed on Friday and Saturday, December 15 and 16, at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, December 16 and 17, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $50 to $85, depending on seat selection.

The musical was created by TheatreZone's founding artistic director, Mark Danni, in 2016. “I wanted to create a fun and festive show to get everyone in the holiday spirit,” Danni said. “It's also our welcome to the seasonal residents of Southwest Florida returning for the winter and TheatreZone's 19th season.”

The musical's cast features 10 kids from ages five to 10 from Community School of Naples, which hosts TheatreZone on its campus in a dedicated building. Joining the adorable children are eight adult professional actors many of whom are members of the Actors' Equity Association. Together, the cast performs holiday songs and lively dance routines choreographed by TheatreZone's associate artistic director Karen Molnar Danni.

A seven-piece professional band is directed by Charles Fornara. “Every year, our song lineup changes to mix in modern songs with classics,” Danni said. “New songs this year include “Christmas Morning Feeling” from the movie Spirited, “Disco Santa” and a Blake Shelton-Gwen Steffani duet, "You Make it Feel Like Christmas."

“The energetic cast, creative costumes, live band and funny skits and banter give the show a fun atmosphere,” Danni said.

Cast members include TheatreZone favorites Robert Koutras (Rock of Ages, Bright Star); Alex Jorth (Copacabana, 9 to 5); Steve Geyer (Aida, Copacabana); Luke Danni (Mystery of Edwin Drood, Gypsy); Erica Sample (Rock of Ages, Escape to Margaritaville); Maya Senecharles (Heathers); Lindsey Walsh (Home for the Holidays), and Corinne Holland, whom TheatreZone welcomes for her debut performance with the company.

Following each performance, Mark Danni guides a backstage tour for patrons to experience the inner world of theatre. Guests see where actors wait in the wings and the colorful costume areas where performers are transformed into their characters. A special sight is the orchestra area, which is on stage and can accommodate up to seven musicians performing the music for TheatreZone's productions. Guests can bask in the limelight of center stage and vicariously feel a performer's excitement.

The backstage tours are $10 per person and can be purchased in advance.

To buy tickets for Home for Holidays and book a backstage tour, visit Click Here.

Tickets are $50 to $85, depending on seat selection.

About TheatreZone

TheatreZone, celebrating its 19th season in 2023-2024, performs its musical productions in the intimate 250-seat G&L Theatre conveniently located in Naples at 13275 Livingston Road, between Pine Ridge and Vanderbilt Beach Roads, in a dedicated building nestled within the campus of the Community School of Naples.

TheatreZone's contract with the Actors' Equity Association ensures access to the best actors, singers, dancers, musicians, and stage management professionals from throughout the country. The nonprofit, 501(c)(3) was established in 2005 by Mark Danni and Karen Molnar Danni, who have both enjoyed successful careers on Broadway and Off-Broadway.

Visit Click Here for information and tickets or call the box office at 888-966-3352.

Follow TheatreZone on Facebook (TheatreZoneFL), on Instagram (Theatre.Zone), and on LinkedIn (TheatreZone).