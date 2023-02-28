Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Off Broadway Palm Presents DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS, Playing Through April 9

From the writers of The Savannah Sipping Society and The Dixie Swim Club, you won't want to miss this laugh-out-loud, Southern-fried comedy!

Feb. 28, 2023  

The Off Broadway Palm Presents DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS, Playing Through April 9

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents Doublewide, Texas playing February 23 through April 9, 2023. From the writers of The Savannah Sipping Society and The Dixie Swim Club, you won't want to miss this laugh-out-loud, Southern-fried comedy!

In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. Watch these colorful residents as the deal with everyday trials and work on various ways to save their little community. In Doublewide, Texas, life is double the fun, double the joy, and double the laughter!

Directing Doublewide, Texas is Off Broadway Palm Artistic Director Paul Bernier. The cast includes Chance Cintron, Kay Francis, ML Graham, Jim Heffernan, Rachel Lord, Ken Quiricone, Vanessa Schoof, Donna Schulte, and Jenny Smith.

Enjoy double the laughter with Doublewide, Texas playing February 23 through April 9, 2023. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $50 to $70 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.




