Riverside Theatre Presents HONKY TONK ANGELS

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell, Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, and Director of Special Initiatives/CFO Patti Rooney, concludes its 50th Anniversary season by presenting a celebration of the women of country music with Honky Tonk Angels. Sponsored by Riverside Theatre's Patron Producers Group, Honky Tonk Angels performs on the Stark Stage from May 30 - June 18, 2023.

Three women, leading dull and thankless lives, dream of making a name for themselves in Nashville, Tennessee. Angela is a larger than life housewife from Texas with a truck driving husband and six kids; Darlene is a young woman from the a small coal mining town in West Virginia; Sue Ellen is a career girl from Los Angeles who calls herself a "citified" country girl. These three decide to cut loose and board a bus headed for Music City USA to pursue their dream of becoming country singers.

Once they meet up, they form an instant bond. As they share, they begin to realize that while they come from disparate backgrounds, their goals of success are all the same. So, they combine to become the singing group, The Honky Tonk Angels.

With a mixture of laughter, a few tears and lots our southern sass, the ladies share over 30 country pop favorites including: "These Boots are Made for Walking," "Stand by Your Man," "Delta Dawn," "9 to 5," "Amazing Grace," "Harper Valley PTA," and many more.

Ted Swindley, creator of Honky Tonk Angels, is the founding artistic director of Stages Theatre in Houston, Texas and internationally know as the writer and director of the popular musical, Always...Patsy Cline. Celebrating a 40 year career, Mr. Swindley continues writing plays and musicals, mentoring playwrights, and directing at various theaters throughout the country and abroad.

Riverside Theatre's production is Directed and Choreographed by DJ Salisbury and stars Natalie Charle Ellis (Angela), Bailey Purvis (Sue Ellen) and Kylan Ritchie (Darlene).

The production crew includes: Brent-Alan Huffman (Music Director), Gianfranco Tio (Assistant Music Director), Cliff Simon (Scenic Designer), Steven Stines (Costume Designer), Christopher Arthur (Wig Designer), Julie Duro (Lighting Designer), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Designer), Lisa Stafford (Production Stage Manager) and Lydia Runge (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting was done in New York City by Wojcik Casting Team.

Honky Tonk Angels performs May 30 - June 18, 2023 on the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre. Tickets start at $45. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.

Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm; with matinees on Wednesdays, select Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm.

Performance Schedule:

May 30, 31, June 1, 7, 8, 13, 14 & 15 @ 7:30pm

May 31, June 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 14, 17 & 18 @ 2pm

June 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 & 17 @ 8pm