Riverside Theatre Presents HONKY TONK ANGELS

Honky Tonk Angels performs May 30 – June 18, 2023 on the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Review: ROCK OF AGES at TheatreZone Photo 1 Review: ROCK OF AGES at TheatreZone
Review: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Photo 2 Review: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October Photo 3 Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October
THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Florida's May 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo 4 THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Florida's May 2023 Theater Top Picks

Riverside Theatre Presents HONKY TONK ANGELS

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell, Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, and Director of Special Initiatives/CFO Patti Rooney, concludes its 50th Anniversary season by presenting a celebration of the women of country music with Honky Tonk Angels. Sponsored by Riverside Theatre's Patron Producers Group, Honky Tonk Angels performs on the Stark Stage from May 30 - June 18, 2023.

Three women, leading dull and thankless lives, dream of making a name for themselves in Nashville, Tennessee. Angela is a larger than life housewife from Texas with a truck driving husband and six kids; Darlene is a young woman from the a small coal mining town in West Virginia; Sue Ellen is a career girl from Los Angeles who calls herself a "citified" country girl. These three decide to cut loose and board a bus headed for Music City USA to pursue their dream of becoming country singers.

Once they meet up, they form an instant bond. As they share, they begin to realize that while they come from disparate backgrounds, their goals of success are all the same. So, they combine to become the singing group, The Honky Tonk Angels.

With a mixture of laughter, a few tears and lots our southern sass, the ladies share over 30 country pop favorites including: "These Boots are Made for Walking," "Stand by Your Man," "Delta Dawn," "9 to 5," "Amazing Grace," "Harper Valley PTA," and many more.

Ted Swindley, creator of Honky Tonk Angels, is the founding artistic director of Stages Theatre in Houston, Texas and internationally know as the writer and director of the popular musical, Always...Patsy Cline. Celebrating a 40 year career, Mr. Swindley continues writing plays and musicals, mentoring playwrights, and directing at various theaters throughout the country and abroad.

Riverside Theatre's production is Directed and Choreographed by DJ Salisbury and stars Natalie Charle Ellis (Angela), Bailey Purvis (Sue Ellen) and Kylan Ritchie (Darlene).

The production crew includes: Brent-Alan Huffman (Music Director), Gianfranco Tio (Assistant Music Director), Cliff Simon (Scenic Designer), Steven Stines (Costume Designer), Christopher Arthur (Wig Designer), Julie Duro (Lighting Designer), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Designer), Lisa Stafford (Production Stage Manager) and Lydia Runge (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting was done in New York City by Wojcik Casting Team.

Honky Tonk Angels performs May 30 - June 18, 2023 on the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre. Tickets start at $45. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.

Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm; with matinees on Wednesdays, select Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm.

Performance Schedule:

May 30, 31, June 1, 7, 8, 13, 14 & 15 @ 7:30pm

May 31, June 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 14, 17 & 18 @ 2pm

June 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 & 17 @ 8pm




RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW Announces Winners For 2023 High School Musical Photo
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW Announces Winners For 2023 High School Musical Awards

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW announces winners for the 2023 High School Musical Awards which were held Thursday, May 4th at 7PM.

Review: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

What did our critic think of SISTER ACT at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre? Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre's production of SISTER ACT tells the story of Deloris VanCartier, a singer who has to hide from her ex-boyfriend after seeing him commit murder. She ends up hiding in a convent, pretending to be a nun, where she meets some 'sisters' who quickly become friends.

Kiki Sanchez to Bring Miamis Latin Flavor To The MACC This Month Photo
Kiki Sanchez to Bring Miami's Latin Flavor To The MACC This Month

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on May 20 for 'Hot Latin Nights' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. Celebrate the start of summer with Hot Latin Nights.

Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October Photo
Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October

Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7PM.


More Hot Stories For You

Riverside Theatre Presents HONKY TONK ANGELSRiverside Theatre Presents HONKY TONK ANGELS
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW Announces Winners For 2023 High School Musical AwardsBarbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW Announces Winners For 2023 High School Musical Awards
Kiki Sanchez to Bring Miami's Latin Flavor To The MACC This MonthKiki Sanchez to Bring Miami's Latin Flavor To The MACC This Month
Joe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in OctoberJoe Gatto Brings a Night Of Comedy to BBMann in October

Videos

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey Video
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Latin Nights
Music & Arts Community Center (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harvey
The Naples Players (1/10-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Assisted Living: The Musical!
The Charlotte Performing Arts Center (5/13-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!
The Naples Players (2/14-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Murder at the Howard Johnson's a Comedy
The Studio Players (5/19-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
The Naples Players (11/01-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Producers
The Naples Players (3/13-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play that Goes Wrong
The Naples Players (5/01-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fantasticks
The Naples Players (1/18-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
The Belle Theatre (6/09-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU