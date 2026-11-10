My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Review: THE SHARK IS BROKEN at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Playing now through November 14!
What happens when you put three talented actors on a boat, add a malfunctioning mechanical shark, a chaotic filming schedule, and plenty of clashing personalities? You get THE SHARK IS BROKEN - an entertaining and fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the making of one of the most iconic films of all time, Jaws.
Set in 1974 during the filming of Jaws, the play takes us aboard the boat with three very different personalities as they navigate mechanical shark mishaps, delays, egos, alcohol, and artistic frustrations. Beyond the humor and chaos, the story offers an interesting glimpse into the personal struggles, career ambitions, and thoughts about fame experienced by these three real-life actors.
The cast of three did a terrific job bringing these larger-than-life personalities to the stage. Alex Dagg portrayed Robert Shaw, capturing his drunken antics and complicated personality. Cody Farkas brought plenty of emotion and excitement to Richard Dreyfuss, while Sean Fleming delivered a wonderfully stoic and intelligent Roy Scheider. The chemistry among the three actors made their interactions engaging and entertaining, and each brought something unique to the production.
One of the most interesting aspects of this play is that it was co-written by Ian Shaw, the real-life son of Robert Shaw, along with Joseph Nixon. Ian dug deep into his father's personal struggles, offering a more intimate look at the man behind the larger-than-life personality. Knowing that this story was partly shaped by someone who knew Robert Shaw personally adds another layer of emotion and authenticity to the production. It makes the audience look beyond the sharp personality to see the complicated man underneath. Ian Shaw even portrayed his father in the West End original cast of the show, following in his footsteps as a performer.
Directed by Paul Bernier, the production was well put together, with set design by Bill Taylor, props by Brigid Reilly, lighting and sound by Chris McCleary, and costumes by Roberta Malcolm. The creative elements helped transport the audience back to the filming of Jaws and created the perfect setting for the story to unfold.
I thoroughly enjoyed THE SHARK IS BROKEN. It was funny, engaging, emotional, deep, and offered a different perspective on a film that has become such a huge part of movie history. It's always fascinating to get a peek behind the curtain, and this production reminds us that sometimes the stories behind making a movie can be just as entertaining as the movie itself.
It was a great production at Broadway Palm’s Off Broadway Palm - get your tickets now before the show closes this Saturday, November 14.
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