"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Broadway Palm
Running through December 30th.
Broadway Palm kicks off the holiday season with a classic, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.
The story is set in 1954, post-WWII America, a sweeter time with shared values and experiences. Respect one another, work hard, watch Ed Sullivan. Offering shows like this has made this theater my happy place.
The play is based on the movie of the same name. Two ex-GIs set out to save the failing inn of their former commanding officer with the help of two beautiful sisters. Sean Fleming as Bob and Mackenzie Quinn Ross as Betty partner to take on the roles that are heavier in singing while Jake Daley as Phil and Fiona Mowbray as Judy get the dance numbers. Fleming in particular has a warm and resonant voice, but both of the pairings are nicely balanced.
The most fun comes when Fleming and Daley duplicate the ladies’ fan dance to “Sisters.” Not far behind are the tap dancing numbers that Director/Choreographer Amy Marie McCleary always blesses us with.
Jacob Medich as the General is making a habit of portraying big, tough talking guys (or cats-IYKYK) with hearts of gold. His sidekick and sort of love interest is played with brashness and an equally golden heart by Megan Opalinski. Her trio with the sister act, “Falling Out of Love Can Be Fun,” is good advice for the lovelorn among us.
Kylie Hill is one of three young ladies cast as Susan, granddaughter of the General. She is a delight to watch and delivers a solid performance.
Take some time before holiday stress sets in and go see this show. The entire building is decked out in glittery finery, and the show will set the tone for a joyous season. Irving Berlin’s White Christmas runs through December 30. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.
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