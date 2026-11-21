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Broadway Palm kicks off the holiday season with a classic, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

The story is set in 1954, post-WWII America, a sweeter time with shared values and experiences. Respect one another, work hard, watch Ed Sullivan. Offering shows like this has made this theater my happy place.

The play is based on the movie of the same name. Two ex-GIs set out to save the failing inn of their former commanding officer with the help of two beautiful sisters. Sean Fleming as Bob and Mackenzie Quinn Ross as Betty partner to take on the roles that are heavier in singing while Jake Daley as Phil and Fiona Mowbray as Judy get the dance numbers. Fleming in particular has a warm and resonant voice, but both of the pairings are nicely balanced.

The most fun comes when Fleming and Daley duplicate the ladies’ fan dance to “Sisters.” Not far behind are the tap dancing numbers that Director/Choreographer Amy Marie McCleary always blesses us with.

Jacob Medich as the General is making a habit of portraying big, tough talking guys (or cats-IYKYK) with hearts of gold. His sidekick and sort of love interest is played with brashness and an equally golden heart by Megan Opalinski. Her trio with the sister act, “Falling Out of Love Can Be Fun,” is good advice for the lovelorn among us.

Kylie Hill is one of three young ladies cast as Susan, granddaughter of the General. She is a delight to watch and delivers a solid performance.

Take some time before holiday stress sets in and go see this show. The entire building is decked out in glittery finery, and the show will set the tone for a joyous season. Irving Berlin’s White Christmas runs through December 30. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.

The race is on for the Ft. Myers/Naples Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 34% 2 LES MISÉRABLES Naples Players 17% 3 OLIVER! TheatreZone 8% 4 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Florida Repertory Theatre 7% 5 LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Players Circle Theater 7% Best Play 1 UNNECESSARY FARCE Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 30% 2 THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Naples Players 14% 3 GREY HOUSE Laboratory Theater of Florida 8% 4 YOU'VE GOT HATE MAIL Arts Center Theatre 8% 5 WHAT SPRINGS FORTH Theatre Conspiracy 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 39% 2 Kizzie Theater, The Naples Players 24% 3 Laboratory Theater of Florida 7% 4 Arts Center Theatre 7% 5 Players Circle Theater 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE WIZARD OF OZ Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 30% 2 Carter Sass - OLIVER! TheatreZone at Community School of Naples 15% 3 Peter Caporal - LES MISÉRABLES Naples Players 13% 4 Vanessa Rossberg - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Kizzie Theater, The Naples Players 8% 5 Kimberly Suskind - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL Players Circle Theater 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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