ROCK OF AGES is Now Playing at Broadway Palm

Broadway Palm's gone back to the 80s with Rock Of Ages playing now through June 25, 2022. Head back to the time of big bands, big egos, big guitar solos, and even bigger hair! This five-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical features the hits of bands including Journey, Bon Jovie, REO Speedwagon, Twisted Sister, White Snake and more.

This smash hit, brash musical tells the rags-to-riches story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. When the ultimate rock bar is set to be demolished, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their friends to save the day. The electric score features all of your favorite '80s rock anthems including I Wanna Rock, Every Rose Has Its Thorn, Here I Go Again, Don't Stop Believin' and so many more!

Do you wanna rock? Head to Broadway Palm for Rock of Ages playing now through June 25, 2022. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $50 to $75 with group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. Rock of Ages contains adult content with coarse language, sexual references, and alcohol/drug use.