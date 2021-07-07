Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: GREASE Is The Word At Broadway Palm

This feel good, rock’n roll musical is sure to get everyone dancing in the aisles and singing along to their favorite songs.

Jul. 7, 2021  

GREASE is the word at Broadway Palm! Playing now through August 14, 2021, travel back in time with your favorite teenagers in this light-hearted and nostalgic look at young love. This feel good, rock'n roll musical is sure to get everyone dancing in the aisles and singing along to their favorite songs.

Travel back to Rydell High and the hot-rodding Burger Palace Boys and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking Pink Ladies. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive their summer romance as the rest of the gang sings and dances their way through Greased Lightnin'; Summer Nights; Born to Hand Jive; We Go Together; Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee; You're The One That I Want; Beauty School Dropout; and more!

Directing and choreographing Grease is Amy Marie McCleary who most recently directed and choreographed Beehive: The 60s Musical here at Broadway Palm. Other credits include the Second National Tour of Memphis the Musical (Director/Choreographer) and the International Tour of The Wizard of Oz (Choreographer), among many others. Starring as Danny is Francisco Thurston who was seen on Broadway Palm's stage in On Your Feet. Making her Broadway Palm debut as Sandy is Sarah Lindsey.

Don't miss Grease playing at Broadway Palm now through August 14, 2021. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $48 to $73. There is a summer special for children 18 and under, tickets are just $20 for the meal and the show. Group prices are also available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

