Pelican Café Launches New Cabaret Series Beginning in January 2022

Mark Frangione, the Owner/Chef of the popular restaurant Café Pelican, today announced the launch of an exciting new cabaret series at his award-winning restaurant, located at 612 US-1 in Lake Park (33403). The series will run January through April 2022.

"Music has always been very much a part of the dining experience at our restaurant, and we all are very excited to continue that tradition with this cabaret series that will bring the very best performers and musicians on a regular basis to the Pelican Café throughout the winter season," says Frangione, who is hosting the new cabaret series.

Master showman Rob Russell will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

"Poets & Pickers"

Thursday, January 13

The exciting inaugural show in the series stars the very popular and much in demand Carole J. Bufford and Peter Calo, a prolific and gifted musician who has been recognized for his solo work and, along with collaborating many other great artists, was Carly Simon's guitarist. According to Bufford, "the lyrics of these songs have the ability to make you laugh, break your heart, chill you to the bone, or just make you relish the beauty of the words." The show includes numbers by Randy Newman, Irving Berlin, Bobbie Gentry, Cole Porter, John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, Kander & Ebb, and more.

"Poets & Pickers" is generously underwritten in part by:

+ Judy & Jerry Kaufman

+ Cindy & Harold Guttman in honor of Cindy's parents

Thursday, February 24

The famed husband-and-wife team of singer and pianist Eric Comstock and vocalist Barbara Fasano were this year's Cabaret Convention honorees. An acknowledged champion of the pop, jazz and saloon songbook, he was hailed by The New York Times as "the truest heir to Bobby Short," while The New York Post called her "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings."

Thursday, March 24

The Tony Award-nominated Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the Great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, actress, and more. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theaters, and jazz clubs worldwide.

Thursday, April 28

This exciting cabaret show combines the suave, handsome and smooth baritone of Todd Murray, who excels on romantic ballads, swings at every tempo, and does justice to the lyrics he sings, with renowned musical director, arranger and pianist Alex Rybeck, who has worked with such showbiz legends as Hal Prince, Tommy Tune, Faith Prince, Donna McKechnie, Eartha Kitt, and more.

Unlike other musical evenings at the Pelican, this new series will feature a delicious three course dinner from 6 to 8 pm, followed by the concert from 8 to 9:15 pm. Dinner will consist of a first course, a choice of one of four entrees, and dessert. A cash bar will be available before and during the shows. For each evening in the series, the tables will be reconfigured to maximize visibility of the stage.

Tickets for the opening cabaret on January 13 including dinner and show are:

+ VIP Tickets - $250 per person, including Prime Seating and Private Post-Show Meet and Greet

+ Standard Tickets - $200 per person (Preferred Seating)

+ Bar Seating - $150 per person

To purchase tickets for "Poets and Pickers" with Carole Bufford and Peter Calo, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cabaret-series-featuring-carole-j-bufford-and-peter-calo-tickets-195217559977.

For more information about the Pelican Café and the new cabaret series, please visit www.thepelicancafe.com.