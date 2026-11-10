P.B. AND JAY World Premiere to Be Staged at Marco Island Academy

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Marco Island Academy will present the world premiere of the comedic one act play, P.B. and Jay by Christopher Dayett, on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 7:00pm on The Rhine Stage at Marco Island Academy, 2255 San Marco Road, Marco Island, FL 34145. Reserved seating tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults, and $15 for VIP seating. To benefit Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, patrons who bring in 1 (one) 14-16oz plastic jar of peanut butter and 1 (one) squeeze bottle of jelly to the performance will receive a voucher for free popcorn at the concession stand. For more information, contact Marco Island Academy at (239) 393-5133 or email the box office at boxoffice@marcoislandacademy.org.

What happens when a boy obsessed with peanut butter meets a girl who can't get enough jelly? P.B. and Jay, an unconventional story of opposites, obsessions, and unexpected connections, follows two sets of roommates who navigate the quirks and complications of life, friendship, and perhaps something a little sweeter. It's a comedic reminder that sometimes the most unlikely combinations make the perfect pair!

The show brings together 16 of Marco Island Academy's Thespians who are working on the show both on stage and behind the scenes. The show stars Colin Hinton as Jay Collingswood, Joaquin Phoenix as Will Smith, Alexa Hamm as Phoebe Bower, Madisyn Steiner as Melanie Bower, Lukas Beal as Ryan, and Marcelino Mejia as the Maître D'. The crew is led by stage manager Luke Tirrell and Deck Manager/Assistant Stage Manager Hiba Iftakhair. The set is designed by Sarah Bergman and Alexa Hamm. Costumes are designed by Dakota Tenney. Sound and Lights are designed by Ari Kuperman.

The Fall Production Design & Marketing class played an important role in bringing P.B. and Jay to life. After analyzing the script, students collaborated with student designers, Sarah Bergman and Alexa Hamm, to create the set and a list of props and costume needs. They also worked with student fundraising directors, Grace Elliott and Colin Hinton, to create fundraising and social media marketing campaigns. Many of their posts are featured on the MIA Theatre social media pages.

Following the one-night-only MIA 'Preview Performance' of P.B. and Jay on November 20, the Thespians will pack up a U-Haul and travel to NSU University School the very next day for the District 13 One Act competition. Eight schools are competing this year for two slots that will represent the District at the State competition in March.

The Thepsians have partnered with Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for the 'P.B. and Jay PB&J Drive.' Throughout the month of November, the student body has been encouraged to bring in jars of peanut butter and squeeze bottles of jelly. According to Our Daily Bread, peanut butter is a staple item and jelly is a luxury item. The homeroom with the most peanut butter and jelly collected receives free tickets to the performance. The general public can also help support the drive. Those attending the performance on November 20th are encouraged to bring both a 14-16oz plastic jar of peanut butter and a squeeze bottle of jelly. As a thank you, they will receive a voucher for free popcorn at the concession stand.

Marco Island Academy's Thespian Troupe 8628 is part of the International Thespians Society (ITS), the Honor Society for theatre. Each year, MIA's Troupe 8628 travels to NSU University School in Davie, FL to compete in the District 13 Thespys (and more recently, the One Act Competition) for the chance to compete at the Florida State Thespys Festival/Competition in Tampa. Proceeds from the MIA performance will go directly to the Thespians program to help offset the costs of traveling to One Acts, the District Thespys, and the Florida State Thespys, which can be over $750 per student to attend all three.

The 2026-2027 school year marks MIA Theatre's 10th year of creating theatre magic live on stage. The season continues with You've Been Christmas Caroled, a traveling production of the Dickens classic that comes directly to your front door throughout November and December; the Thespians' District Preview Night on December 3; the highly anticipated Spring Musical (to be announced) April 16-24, 2027; and concludes with the MIA Festival of the Arts on Friday, May 14, 2027, highlighting work from the entire arts programs.

MARCO ISLAND ACADEMY is a public charter high school on Marco Island. The school's mission is to provide a student-centered, well-rounded, interdisciplinary education. Students engage in critical thinking while focusing on math, science, technology, arts, environmental and global studies. The Academy upholds the highest standards of excellence, integrity, respect, and social responsibility, while guiding students to achieve post-secondary success. The vision of Marco Island Academy is to form an integral partnership among students, teachers, parents, and the community. Together, a culture of high expectation, collaboration, and service can be created that will prepare students to succeed in an increasingly complex global society.

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