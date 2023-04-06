MURDER AT THE HOWARD JOHNSON'S To Close Out The Studio Players Season 10

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Performances of Murder at the Howard Johnson's will begin May 19, at the Golden Gate Community Centers' Joan Jenks Auditorium.

Apr. 06, 2023  
The Studio Players has announced the cast of Murder at the Howard Johnson's A comedy in Two Acts, by Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick, directed by Paula Keenan. This show will close out Season 10. Season 11 will begin August 4th. Performances of Murder at the Howard Johnson's will begin May 19, at the Golden Gate Community Centers' Joan Jenks Auditorium. The play runs through June 4th. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here or by calling 239-398-9192

Making their debut at The Studio Players are Paul LoPresti ( Seen previously at The Naples Players as Mr. Frezziwig in A Christmas Carol, and as Herr Von Hussler in Mary Poppins) Christi Lueck-Sadiq, (Passion being singing and performing) and Todd Miller (who has appeared in Television, film and the theater throughout his 20 years in New York. Some credits include Law and Order, BlueBloods, Orange is the new Black, Billions, & The Punisher.

Set in a Howard Johnson's Motor Lodge in 1979, this hilarious farce asked the question, is all fair in love? Even murder. This is the question posed by this funny suspense, comedy about a love triangle in a Howard Johnson's Motor Inn. In the first episode, Mitchell, an obvious and commonplace dentist who sees himself as the dashing, heroic type and Arlene, a middle aged "Femme Fatale" of shorts, plan to murder her husband Paul, a blundering used car salesman. In the second episode, having discovered that Mitchell has been unfaithful, Arlene allies herself with Paul to do away with Mitchell. In the third episode, the two men, feeling foolish and betrayed themselves, join forces against Arlene. this murder attempt, like the others fail.

Enough laugh lines, mirth provoking situations and extravagant sight gags to outfit two rapid fire farces of the absurd.
Tickets $30 and can be ordered online at Click Here or by phone 239-398-9192

The Studio Players
Golden Gate Community Centers'
Joan Jenks Auditorium
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy
Naples, Florida 34116
239-398-9192

Season 11 information at Click Here




HEATHERS, BONNIE & CLYDE, and More Set For Naples TheatreZone 2023-2024 Season Photo
HEATHERS, BONNIE & CLYDE, and More Set For Naples' TheatreZone 2023-2024 Season
Love stories from the comic to the edgy with music ranging from rockabilly to show tunes are in the lineup of TheatreZone's musicals for 2023-2024.
TRACY JONES Comes to Island City Stage Next Month Photo
TRACY JONES Comes to Island City Stage Next Month
It’s Tracy Jones, and Tracy Jones, and Tracy Jones! In Island City Stage’s newest comedy production, Tracy Jones by Stephen Kaplan, the lonely eponymous character throws a party inviting every other woman with the same name to join her for chicken wings and beer!
Chris DElia Comes to BBMann in November Photo
Chris D'Elia Comes to BBMann in November
Comedian Chris D’Elia is bringing his Don’t Push Me Tour to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7PM.
Greg Gutfeld Live! THE KIING OF LATE NIGHT Tour Comes To Suncoast Credit Union Arena, July Photo
Greg Gutfeld Live! THE KIING OF LATE NIGHT Tour Comes To Suncoast Credit Union Arena, July 16
Greg Gutfeld, The King of Late Night Tour with Special Guest Tom Shillue  comes to Suncoast Credit Union Arena at FSW on July 16, 2023 at 7PM.

