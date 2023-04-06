MURDER AT THE HOWARD JOHNSON'S To Close Out The Studio Players Season 10

The Studio Players has announced the cast of Murder at the Howard Johnson's A comedy in Two Acts, by Ron Clark and Sam Bobrick, directed by Paula Keenan. This show will close out Season 10. Season 11 will begin August 4th. Performances of Murder at the Howard Johnson's will begin May 19, at the Golden Gate Community Centers' Joan Jenks Auditorium. The play runs through June 4th. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here or by calling 239-398-9192

Making their debut at The Studio Players are Paul LoPresti ( Seen previously at The Naples Players as Mr. Frezziwig in A Christmas Carol, and as Herr Von Hussler in Mary Poppins) Christi Lueck-Sadiq, (Passion being singing and performing) and Todd Miller (who has appeared in Television, film and the theater throughout his 20 years in New York. Some credits include Law and Order, BlueBloods, Orange is the new Black, Billions, & The Punisher.

Set in a Howard Johnson's Motor Lodge in 1979, this hilarious farce asked the question, is all fair in love? Even murder. This is the question posed by this funny suspense, comedy about a love triangle in a Howard Johnson's Motor Inn. In the first episode, Mitchell, an obvious and commonplace dentist who sees himself as the dashing, heroic type and Arlene, a middle aged "Femme Fatale" of shorts, plan to murder her husband Paul, a blundering used car salesman. In the second episode, having discovered that Mitchell has been unfaithful, Arlene allies herself with Paul to do away with Mitchell. In the third episode, the two men, feeling foolish and betrayed themselves, join forces against Arlene. this murder attempt, like the others fail.

Enough laugh lines, mirth provoking situations and extravagant sight gags to outfit two rapid fire farces of the absurd.

Tickets $30 and can be ordered online at Click Here or by phone 239-398-9192

The Studio Players

Golden Gate Community Centers'

Joan Jenks Auditorium

4701 Golden Gate Pkwy

Naples, Florida 34116

239-398-9192

Season 11 information at Click Here